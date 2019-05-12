Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: Delhi, 6 other states vote today in sixth phase
New Delhi, May 12: The sixth and the penultimate phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha election will be held today. Over 10.17 crore voters will decide the fate of 979 candidates including several key leaders including Harshvardhan and Maneka Gandhi, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leaders Digvijay Singh and Jyotiraditya Scindia.
In total, 59 constituencies in six states and 1 Union Territory - Delhi will go to the polls on Sunday. Elections will be held in 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 10 seats in Haryana, eights constituencies each in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, seven seats in Delhi and four in Jharkhand.
Altogether, 66,85,401 voters, including 31,79,720 women and 116 of the third gender, are eligible to exercise their franchise.Four sitting MPs, including Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh, are among the 127 candidates contesting in Bihar.
Amid tight security, polling will be held in eight Lok Sabha seats - Sheohar, Valmiki Nagar, Pashchimi Champaran, Purvi Champaran, Siwan, Gopalganj, Maharajganj and Vaishali.
Among the 127 candidates, 16 are women - eight in Vaishali, four in Siwan and one each in Sheohar, Maharajganj, Purvi Champaran and Valmiki Nagar.
