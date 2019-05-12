  • search
    Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: Delhi, 6 other states vote today in sixth phase

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, May 12: The sixth and the penultimate phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha election will be held today. Over 10.17 crore voters will decide the fate of 979 candidates including several key leaders including Harshvardhan and Maneka Gandhi, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leaders Digvijay Singh and Jyotiraditya Scindia.

    File photo of voters waiting in a queue to cast their votes
    In total, 59 constituencies in six states and 1 Union Territory - Delhi will go to the polls on Sunday. Elections will be held in 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 10 seats in Haryana, eights constituencies each in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, seven seats in Delhi and four in Jharkhand.

    Altogether, 66,85,401 voters, including 31,79,720 women and 116 of the third gender, are eligible to exercise their franchise.Four sitting MPs, including Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh, are among the 127 candidates contesting in Bihar.

    Amid tight security, polling will be held in eight Lok Sabha seats - Sheohar, Valmiki Nagar, Pashchimi Champaran, Purvi Champaran, Siwan, Gopalganj, Maharajganj and Vaishali.

    Among the 127 candidates, 16 are women - eight in Vaishali, four in Siwan and one each in Sheohar, Maharajganj, Purvi Champaran and Valmiki Nagar.

    May 12, 2019 2:14 AM

    Prominent candidates include veteran Congress leader Sheila Dikshit, Boxer Vijender Singh, Union minister Harsh Vardhan, Atishi from AAP and her cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir.

    May 12, 2019 2:14 AM

    In Delhi, voting will be held in all the seven seats. As many as 164 candidates are contesting, It is expected to be three-cornered fight involving the BJP, AAP and the Congress.

    May 12, 2019 2:13 AM

    Guna will seal the fate of Congress candidate Jyotiraditya Scindia.

    May 12, 2019 2:13 AM

    Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal will see an interesting fight between senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh and BJP nominee Pragya Singh Thakur, who courted controversy for her comments about 26/11 hero Hemant Karkare.

    May 12, 2019 2:13 AM

    The seats appears tricky for Maneka Gandhi as BJP strategists are relying on a division of Congress and gathbandhan votes, besides possible counter-polarisation of non-Yadav and non-Jatav Dalit and OBC votes.

    May 12, 2019 2:13 AM

    Sultanpur too is seeing an interesting contest as the BJP has fielded Union minister Maneka Gandhi for the seat won by her son Varun in 2014.

    May 12, 2019 2:13 AM

    In Azamgarh this time, Akhilesh Yadav will try to retain his father's, contesting against Bhojpuri film star Dinesh Lal Yadav ''Nirahua'' from BJP.

    May 12, 2019 2:12 AM

    In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP had won 13 of the 14 constituencies in 2014, the only exception being Azamgarh, from where Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav won.

    May 12, 2019 2:12 AM

    The sixth phase of elections is being seen as a big test for the BJP which had won 45 of these seats in 2014, with the Trinamool Congress bagging 8, the Congress winning 2 and the Samajwadi Party winning 1.

