Lok Sabha Pollls 2019 LIVE: Akhilesh, Mayawati to hold first rally in Deoband today

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Apr 07: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday visit West Bengal, Tripura and Manipur. He is scheduled to address rallies in these three states, while making a strong pitch for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates in the wake of upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019.

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leaders Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati will be holding a rally in Deoband today. It will be the first joint rally of the duo since the SP-BSP alliance was announced for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday equated the Congress with "sinking Titanic" and said that their ship is submerging with each passing day.

Campaigning for the BJP in Odisha's Sonepur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday attacked the Congress government on their Minimum guaranteed income scheme and said, " Congress has planned to implement a policy that will lead to inflation."

The election to the 543-member Lok Sabha which will held in seven phases beginning on April 11 and ending on May 19. The counting will take place on May 23.

Stay tuned for the Lok Sabha elections 2019 UPDATES:

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi will be addressing three rallies today. The first rally will be in Cooch Behar (West Bengal) followed by rallies in Udaipur (Tripura) and Imphal (Manipur). The Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leaders Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati will be holding a rally in Deoband today. It will be the first joint rally of the duo since the SP-BSP alliance was announced for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections earlier this year.