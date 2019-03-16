  • search
    Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: Adityanath, Irani denied permission to hold rallies in WB

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, May 14: The BJP on Monday claimed that permission for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Kolkata rally on May 15 has been denied. The BJP had sought permission for a rally at 3 pm on May 15 in South Kolkata. Union Minister Smriti Irani's rally, too, has been denied permission.

    Adityanath, Irani denied permission to hold rallies in WB

    The BJP and the TMC indulged in a bitter war of words on Monday with Amit Shah accusing Mamata Banerjee of turning a prosperous West bengal into "Kangal Bangla" (Pauper Bangla), and the TMC hitting back at the BJP chief by saying his remark was "Pukeworthy".

    The TMC and BJP kept exchanging throughtput Monday. The BJP was left irked after Amit Shah was denied permission to hold road show in Jadavpur and also denied permission to land chopper.

    Stay tuned for the Lok Sabha elections 2019 UPDATES:

    May 14, 2019 8:43 AM

    The BJP claimed that permission for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Kolkata rally on May 15 has been denied. The BJP had sought permission for a rally at 3 pm on May 15 in South Kolkata. Union Minister Smriti Irani's rally, too, has been denied permission.

    May 14, 2019 8:43 AM

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address public rallies in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia, Bihar's Buxer and Sasaram and Chandigarh, today.

    May 14, 2019 8:43 AM

    Congress President Rahul Gandhi to hold public meetings in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch, Khandwa and Tarana, today.

    May 14, 2019 8:43 AM

    Bharatiya Janata Party President, Amit Shah to hold roadshow in North Kolkata, today.

