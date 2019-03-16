Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: Adityanath, Irani denied permission to hold rallies in WB

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, May 14: The BJP on Monday claimed that permission for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Kolkata rally on May 15 has been denied. The BJP had sought permission for a rally at 3 pm on May 15 in South Kolkata. Union Minister Smriti Irani's rally, too, has been denied permission.

The BJP and the TMC indulged in a bitter war of words on Monday with Amit Shah accusing Mamata Banerjee of turning a prosperous West bengal into "Kangal Bangla" (Pauper Bangla), and the TMC hitting back at the BJP chief by saying his remark was "Pukeworthy".

The TMC and BJP kept exchanging throughtput Monday. The BJP was left irked after Amit Shah was denied permission to hold road show in Jadavpur and also denied permission to land chopper.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address public rallies in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia, Bihar's Buxer and Sasaram and Chandigarh, today. Congress President Rahul Gandhi to hold public meetings in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch, Khandwa and Tarana, today. Bharatiya Janata Party President, Amit Shah to hold roadshow in North Kolkata, today.