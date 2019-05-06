Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: 51 constituencies in 7 states to vote in fifth phase

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, May 06: Nearly nine crore voters will decide the fate of 674 candidates in the fifth phase of polling on Monday in 51 Lok Sabha constituencies in seven states.

Voting will take place in 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 12 in Rajasthan, seven seats each in West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh, five in Bihar and four in Jharkhand. In Jammu and Kashmir, polling will take place in Ladakh constituency and Pulwama and Shopian districts of Anantnag seat.

The phase 5 would see electorate voting in important constitutes including Amethi, Rae Bareli and Lucknow. Congress president is fighting against Union Minister Smriti Irani and UPA chairperson is taking on BJP's Dinesh Pratap Singh.Union Home Minister and former UP Chief Minister is contesting against Shatrughan Sinha's wife and gathbandhan candidate Poonam Sinha.

The SP-BSP-RLD alliance has not fielded candidates from Amethi and Rae Bareli, leaving seats for the grand old party.

The Election Comission has set up 94,000 polling stations/booths and made elaborate security arrangements. In the fifth and smallest phase, total 8.75 crore voters will decide the fate of 674 candidates.

With this phase, election will be over in 424 seats and polling in the remaining 118 seats will be held on May 12 and 19.

Stay tuned for all the LIVE UPDATES here

In the seven Lok Sabha constituencies spread across three districts in West Bengal, it is a four-cornered contest between the Trinamool Congress, BJP, Congress and the CPI(M). The Trinamool had won all the seven seats in 2014. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh is seeking re-election from Lucknow, while his colleague at the Centre Smriti Irani is again taking on Rahul Gandhi in Amethi. In Amethi and Rae Bareli, the SP-BSP alliance has not put up any candidate, leaving the two constituencies for the Congress. This is an important phase for BJP in Uttar Pradesh since it had won 12 of the 14 seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. The Congress won only Rae Bareli and Amethi — the only two constituencies where the party succeeded out of the 80 seats in the state. The fifth phase will see voting in many high-profile seats. In Uttar Pradesh, both Rae Bareli and Amethi — constituencies which are traditional strongholds of Congress — will see a riveting contest, with the SP-BSP alliance lending their support to the party.

