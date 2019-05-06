Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: 51 constituencies in 7 states to vote in fifth phase
New Delhi, May 06: Nearly nine crore voters will decide the fate of 674 candidates in the fifth phase of polling on Monday in 51 Lok Sabha constituencies in seven states.
Voting will take place in 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 12 in Rajasthan, seven seats each in West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh, five in Bihar and four in Jharkhand. In Jammu and Kashmir, polling will take place in Ladakh constituency and Pulwama and Shopian districts of Anantnag seat.
The phase 5 would see electorate voting in important constitutes including Amethi, Rae Bareli and Lucknow. Congress president is fighting against Union Minister Smriti Irani and UPA chairperson is taking on BJP's Dinesh Pratap Singh.Union Home Minister and former UP Chief Minister is contesting against Shatrughan Sinha's wife and gathbandhan candidate Poonam Sinha.
The SP-BSP-RLD alliance has not fielded candidates from Amethi and Rae Bareli, leaving seats for the grand old party.
The Election Comission has set up 94,000 polling stations/booths and made elaborate security arrangements. In the fifth and smallest phase, total 8.75 crore voters will decide the fate of 674 candidates.
With this phase, election will be over in 424 seats and polling in the remaining 118 seats will be held on May 12 and 19.
Stay tuned for all the LIVE UPDATES here
For more stories on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 click below links
EC rejects plea seeking rescheduling of polling timings during Ramzan
Why is Ladakh seat important for BJP?
Cong will do in Rajasthan this year what BJP did in 2014
Lok Sabha 5th phase election 2019: Shatrughan Sinha's wife Poonam Sinha richest candidate