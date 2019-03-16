  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: Gautam Gambhir likely to join BJP today

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 22: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday released its first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections that begin from April 11 and end on May 19.

    Amit shah

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will once again contest from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

    BJP chief Amit Shah has been fielded from the Gandhinagar seat and he will replace senior leader and former party president LK Advani, who is the sitting MP from the constituency.

    Stay tuned for the Lok Sabha elections 2019 UPDATES:

    Mar 22, 2019 11:35 AM

    Nirav Modi's arrest is an event: Sam Pitroda

    Mar 22, 2019 11:25 AM

    Former Cricketer Gautam Gambhir likely to join Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) today

    Mar 22, 2019 10:52 AM

    Karnataka: JD(S) is reportedly planning to swap Tumakuru or Bengaluru North with Mysuru LokSabha seat. Former CM Siddaramaiah unwilling to give up Mysuru LS seat to JD(S).

    Mar 22, 2019 10:48 AM

    Karnataka: Dakshina Kannada Congress leaders held meeting with Karnataka Congress in-charge KC Venugopal and discussed various names for Dakshina Kannada seat.

    Mar 22, 2019 9:47 AM

    A group of BJP workers in Cooch Behar protested at the party office yesterday, after Nisith Pramanik who recently joined BJP was given ticket to contest from the parliamentary constituency.

    Mar 22, 2019 9:15 AM

    TTV Dhinakaran's Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) releases second list of 9 candidates for Lok Sabha elections.

    Mar 22, 2019 8:20 AM

    Karnataka: JD(S) candidate Prajwal Revanna to file his nomination in Hassan today. Prajwal Revanna will hold a massive road show before filing nomination.

    Mar 22, 2019 8:20 AM

    Karnataka: Former Congress Minister Dr AB Malaka Reddy likely to join BJP today.

    Mar 22, 2019 8:19 AM

    BJP announced candidates for 21 seats in Karnataka yesterday. BJP likely to announce candidates for the remaining 7 seats today.

    Mar 22, 2019 12:35 AM

    BJP releases 2nd list of candidate for upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Lalubhai Patel to contest from Daman & Diu Parliamentary constituency. The voting for the constituency will be held on 23rd April in the 3rd phase of polling.

    Read More

    More RAHUL GANDHI News

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi lok sabha elections 2019 bjp congress narendra modi

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue