Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: Gautam Gambhir likely to join BJP today
India
New Delhi, Mar 22: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday released its first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections that begin from April 11 and end on May 19.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will once again contest from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.
BJP chief Amit Shah has been fielded from the Gandhinagar seat and he will replace senior leader and former party president LK Advani, who is the sitting MP from the constituency.
