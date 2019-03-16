Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: Gautam Gambhir likely to join BJP today

New Delhi, Mar 22: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday released its first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections that begin from April 11 and end on May 19.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will once again contest from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

BJP chief Amit Shah has been fielded from the Gandhinagar seat and he will replace senior leader and former party president LK Advani, who is the sitting MP from the constituency.

#WATCH Sam Pitroda, Congress on #NiravModi, says, "All I say is, event based politics doesn't make sense. Nirav Modi is an event. I am talking more about the holistic approach, which is embedded inclusion, which is embedded in what kind of a nation we want to build." pic.twitter.com/aF1lAFbxK3 — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2019 Nirav Modi's arrest is an event: Sam Pitroda Former Cricketer Gautam Gambhir likely to join Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) today Karnataka: JD(S) is reportedly planning to swap Tumakuru or Bengaluru North with Mysuru LokSabha seat. Former CM Siddaramaiah unwilling to give up Mysuru LS seat to JD(S). Karnataka: Dakshina Kannada Congress leaders held meeting with Karnataka Congress in-charge KC Venugopal and discussed various names for Dakshina Kannada seat. A group of BJP workers in Cooch Behar protested at the party office yesterday, after Nisith Pramanik who recently joined BJP was given ticket to contest from the parliamentary constituency. TTV Dhinakaran's Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) releases second list of 9 candidates for Lok Sabha elections. Karnataka: JD(S) candidate Prajwal Revanna to file his nomination in Hassan today. Prajwal Revanna will hold a massive road show before filing nomination. Karnataka: Former Congress Minister Dr AB Malaka Reddy likely to join BJP today. BJP announced candidates for 21 seats in Karnataka yesterday. BJP likely to announce candidates for the remaining 7 seats today. BJP releases 2nd list of candidate for upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Lalubhai Patel to contest from Daman & Diu Parliamentary constituency. The voting for the constituency will be held on 23rd April in the 3rd phase of polling.