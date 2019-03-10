Lok Sabha elections 2019: Karnataka to vote in 2 phases

oi-Vikas SV

Bengaluru, Mar 10: The Election Commission (EC) on Sunday announced the dates for Lok Sabha elections 2019 and 28 parliamentary seats in Karnataka would go for polling in two phases - April 18 and April 23.

Congress-JD(S) combine is ruling Karnataka with HD Kumaraswamy as the Chief Minister. In the Karnataka assembly elections last year, the BJP emerged as the largest party, but fell short of the majority mark. Congress-JD(S) then joined hands to form a government.

The Congress-JD(S) combine has been bickering both on the outside and as well as from within. CM HD Kumaraswamy had alleged that Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa has been trying to buy out JD(S) MLAs in order to bolster his numbers and have a go at government formation.

"The finalisation on seat-sharing by Congress and JD(S) not yet settled. But after the notification, I think Rahul Gandhi will finalise within 2-3 days," former prime minister and veteran JD (S) leader told ANI today.

For the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka that go to the polls on April 18, the last date for filing nominations is on March 26. The last date for scrutiny of nomination is March 27 and the last date for withdrawal of nomination is March 29.

For those 14 parliamentary constituencies going to the polls on April 23, the last date for filing nominations is April 4 and the last day for withdrawal of nomination is April 8.

In 2014 Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka, the BJP had won 17 out of the 28 seats, while the Congress and the JD (S) managed to win 9 and 2, respectively.

While 22 states and Union Territories would vote in a single phase, Karnataka, Manipur, Rajasthan and Tripura would go to polling in two phases. Assam and Chhattisgarh would poll in three phases, while Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Odisha would vote in four phases.

Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal would vote in seven phases, and Jammu and Kashmir will poll in five phases.

The Lok Sabha elections 2019 will be held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19 and the results will be declared on May 23.