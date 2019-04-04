  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Lok Sabha elections 2019: JD(S) playing caste politics to woo Vokkaliga voters

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Apr 04: As the Lok Sabha elections nears, the caste factor raises its ugly head in Karnataka and it should come as no surprise.

    Keeping the caste equation in mind, the JD(S) party have once again played caste politics to garner the support of Vokkaliga voters in Mandya constituency.

    Lok Sabha elections 2019: JD(S) playing caste politics to woo Vokkaliga voters

    This time, JD(S) has reportedly have given the responsibility of playing caste poiltics to MP LR Shivarame Gowda who was till recently cribbing that he should be given ticket to contest from Mandya.

    Congress and JD(S) protest against I-T raids

    Recently, the JD(S) loyalist and incumbent MP LR Shivarame Gowda didn't mince words when he openly criticised actor Sumalatha, who is contesting from Mandya as an independent candidate, and her supporters - Sandalwood actors Darshan and Yash.

    Taking their caste into consideration, he reiterated that Sumalatha would become the gowdati or female chieftain because she is from the Naidu community, and that her supporter Darshan too is from the same community.

    While Sumalatha hit back saying it is ironical that a party (JDS) that boasts of its secular credentials, resorts to caste all the time.

    However, this is not the first time, earlier in 2013 Lok Sabha bypolls, the opponents had used the caste card to prove that Congress candidate Ramya aka Divyaspandana was not a 'Gowdathi'. But, that did not work.

    The same tactics were used in the 2014 elections, and Ramya who had been elected to Parliament in a bypoll in Mandya, in the Vokkaliga heartland, as recently as August 2013 suffered a bitter loss by a margin of 5,518 votes.

    However, the caste card was played efficiently during the Assembly elections, last year, at all the seven constituencies.

    Not for fashion but for people: Kumaraswamy on son, nephew contesting polls

    It can be noted that while the support of the Lingayat community goes to the BJP, the Congress- JD(S) is backed by the Vokkaligas.

    Over the past two decades, the BJP has enjoyed the support of the Lingayat community and Congress­-JD(S) the support of Vokkaligas. As per a rough estimate, Lingayats account for 17­-19% and Vokkaligas make up 12-­15% of the population of six crore.

    More LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019 News

    Loksabha Election 2019 Prediction

    Read more about:

    lok sabha elections 2019 mandya lingayat community karnataka

    Story first published: Thursday, April 4, 2019, 18:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 4, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue