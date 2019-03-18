  • search
    Lok Sabha elections 2019: Jana Sena Party releases list of 32 candidates for AP

    Hyderabad, Mar 18: Jana Sena Party has released a list of 32 candidates for assembly elections and 4 candidates for Lok Sabha elections 2019 in Andhra Pradesh, and 1 candidate for Lok Sabha elections in Telangana.

    Jana Sena Party releases list of 32 candidates

    [Ex-CBI joint director VV Lakshmi Narayana joins Pawan Kalyan's Janasena party]

    As per the circular released by the JSP, former Congress leader Nadendla Manohar, who joined the party less than a year ago, has been given Tenali ticket, while, Thota Chandrashekar, a former IAS officer has been given Guntur West ticket.

    Former Indian Railways officer, Dr A Bharat Bhushan, has been given Vemuru Assembly ticket. Ravela Kishore Babu, a minister who quit Telugu Desam Party (TDP) citing discrimination, will be contesting from Prathipadu. Meanwhile, Gedela Srinu Babu, who was given the Visakhapatnam seat, joined the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) on Saturday.

    Andhra Pradesh has 175 Assembly seats and 25 Parliament seats. The state would go for polls on April 11.

