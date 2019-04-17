Lok Sabha elections 2019: How to search your name in voter list

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 17: With the Lok Sabha elections 2019 underway from the 11th of April to the 19th May, 2019, the Election Commission have come up with the means to verify whether your name is on the electoral rolls, as the location of your name can change from time-to-time or they could've been removed altogether.

Here is how you can check if your name is on the electoral rolls:

To vote in the ongoing elections, it is necessary that your name is on the Voters' List/ Electoral roll. In the absence of a Voter's Id, having your name on the list and carrying a valid Identification card is all that you need to exercise your right.

Go to the National Voter Services Portal's (NVSP) Electoral Search page - electoralsearch.in.

One can search their name on the voter list by providing details like Name, Age, Date Of Birth, Gender, State, District and Assembly Constituency.

You can also provide your EPIC number number which is mentioned in bold on your voter identity card.

You can apply to change your constituency by filling up Form 6 or apply for corrections in electoral roll entry by filling up Form 8 on National Voter Services Portal ( www.nvsp.in )

) You can even get the details on your mobile phone by sending your EPIC number to 9731979899.

Voting for the 543 Lok Sabha seats would be held in seven phases: April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. Counting would take place on May 23.