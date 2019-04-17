Lok Sabha elections 2019: How to check your name in Karnataka voter list

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 17: As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 is already underway, it is high time that registered voters clarify themselves if their names are on the voter list to ensure they can exercise their franchise on the days when polling occurs.

The second phase of the Lok Sabha election 2019 will be held across 96 constituencies in 13 states and one union territory on Thursday. As per Election Commission's announcement, the General elections in Karnataka will be held in two phases starting on April 18, 2019. Voting in Karnataka will be held for 28 Lok Sabha seats.

Here's how to check if your name is on the voters' list and where your polling centre is:

Voters can log on to the Election Commission's website www.ceokarnataka.kar.nic and search for their names

and search for their names Click on 'Search your name in Lok Sabha Election Roll - 18-4-19'

Select 'Bangalore Voters - Search your Name in Lok Sabha Election Roll - 18-4-19' on the landing page.

Pick the best option suited to your needs - 1. Search with the EPIC (Electoral Photo ID Card) number 2. Search with name and other details | 3. Search via mobile number

Enter the required details and get the information required on the screen.

Take a screenshot of the results page on your phone or note down the required details.

Voting for the 543 Lok Sabha seats would be held in seven phases: April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. Counting would take place on May 23.