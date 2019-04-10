Lok Sabha elections 2019: How BJP plans to take on AAP-Congress in Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 10: With just a day to go for the world's largest democratic exercise when India votes its next government, political parties in India are going out of the way in a bid to ensure polling in their favour and win Lok Sabha Elections 2019.

With the BJP banking on the success of Balakot air strikes to garner votes, the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are weighing their options in Delhi and are yet to come clean on the alliance.

In Delhi, the Congress party has unanimously supported Sheila Dikhshit's decision to reject an alliance with the AAP in Delhi.

With the Congress shutting the prospect of alliance, the national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has slammed the party saying that when the whole nation is fighting against the Modi-Amit Shah duo, the grand old party is helping the BJP by splitting anti-BJP vote. The AAP's push for an alliance is driven from the desire to be part of national politics after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

During the Delhi assembly elections, AAP won a staggering majority but it is still waiting for an alliance with the Congress. While the BJP has become cautious about the possible coalition and is preparing an electoral strategy to tackle this.

The Delhi BJP is yet to announce its candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. It is believed that the party is waiting for AAP and Congress to finalise their alliance.

If in case, in 2014, the Congress and AAP had fought the elections together they could have easily won all the seats except west Delhi. The vote share of BJP in 2014 was 46 percent. The cumulative vote share of AAP and Congress stands 48 percent.

But with a triangular contest in the upcmong Lok Sabha elections 2019, the BJP's path can be easy. Keeping this electoral math in mind, Delhi BJP wants to win 51 per cent votes with Mission 51. Delhi BJP has already started working with this mission in mind, according to the report. Even if there is a coalition, it will not make any difference if they secure 51 per cent votes.

It is learnt that the Delhi BJP has created a team of close to 2,80,000 people who have been given different responsibilities, who can reach slum dwellers, saloon operators and people living in unauthorized colonies. At the booth level also, teams of 25 workers each have been formed at every booth where one worker has been appointed for every 10 houses.

Meanwhile, AAP sources said that there is no possibility of any alliance with the Congress in Punjab and senior party leaders have convinced Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal not to form a coalition with the grand old party in Delhi and other states.

The party has till now declared the names of candidates for 10 of the 13 seats.

that the Lok Sabha elections 2019 will be held in seven phases between April 11 and May 19. Results will be declared on May 23. The national capital has seven Lok Sabha seats and will all vote in a single phase on May 12.