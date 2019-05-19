LS polls 2019 voting Live: Clashes erupt in Bhatinda, one person injured

New Delhi, May 19: Fifty nine parliamentary constituencies across seven states and one Union Territory will go to polls in the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2019 today.

These 59 constituencies will vote from 7 am to 6 pm in most states except in Jharkhand and parts of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, where voting will end early at 4 pm. Of these 59 seats that are voting on May 19, the BJP-led NDA had won 40 in 2014.

The seventh and the last phase of polls is crucial for both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Opposition. Some of the high-profile constituencies that will go to polls in the seventh phase includes Patna Sahib (Bihar), Chandigarh, Indore (Madhya Pradesh), Amritsar (Punjab), Gorakhpur and Ghazipur (both UP). The Varanasi Lok Sabha seat, from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking to be re-elected, is one of the key seats that will vote in Phase 7.

The results of Lok Sabha elections 2019 will be announced four days later, on May 23.

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Catch all the Live updates from final phase of voting here:

Punjab Bathinda: One injured following clashes in two groups outside polling booth number 122 in Talwandi Sabo; police say, "poll violence took place here, one person opened fire. We've recorded statements and registered a case. Polling has resumed". #Punjab #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/L95EDKkSei — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019 Violence in Punjab: The BJP Sunday urged the Election Commission to order the presence of central armed police forces in West Bengal till the Model Code of Conduct period ends, as it expressed concern that the state's ruling TMC may target a section of voters after polling is over. BJP leader and Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman told reporters that elections in six of the nine seats, which have undergone elections on Sunday, were marred by violence. Citing media reports and other feedback, she said BJP candidates have been attacked and accused Trinamool Congress (TMC)workers of not letting voters, who are opposed to the Mamata Banerjee-led party, enter polling booths. "The EC should take cognisance of it. Since Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been openly talking about revenge, TMC workers have been beating up people and we are afraid that they will start targeting voters after the polls are over. The central armed police forces should be there till the end of the Model Code of Conduct," she said. Chandigarh Estimated voter turnout till 1 pm in Chandigarh was 37.50 percent. Jharkhand Estimated voter turnout till 1 pm in Jharkhand was 52.89 percent. Three seats of Jharkhand are voting today. West Bengal Estimated voter turnout till 1 pm in West Bengal was 47.55 percent. Nine Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal are polling today. Uttar Pradesh Estimated voter turnout till 1 pm in Uttar Pradesh was 37.86 percent. 13 Lok Sabha seats in UP are voting today including Varanasi and Gorakhpur. There are 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh. Punjab Estimated voter turnout till 1 pm in Punjab was 37.86 percent. All 13 Lok Sabha seats of Punjab are voting today. Madhya Pradesh Estimated voter turnout till 1 pm in Madhya Pradesh was 45.78 percent. Himachal Pradesh Estimated voter turnout till 1 pm in Himachal Pradesh was 40.10 percent. Bihar Estimated voter turnout till 1 pm in Bihar was 36.20 percent. West Bengal 49.70 percent polling recorded in West Bengal till 1 pm. Voter turnout till 1 pm in - Dum Dum - 49.31 pc; Barasat -53.59 pc; Basirhat-53.97; Jayanagar-48.64; Mathurapur-53.78; Diamond Harbour-52.44pc; Jadavpur-48.09pc; Kokata Dakshin-42.8 pc; Kolkata Uttar-43.68pc. West Bengal #WATCH: TMC leader Madan Mitra, party's candidate for the bypoll to Bhatpara Assembly seat, argues with a security personnel at a polling booth in the assembly constituency. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/qfBJ3Zzylb — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019 West Bengal Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh: Bride and groom along with their family cast their votes for #LokSabhaElections2019 at a polling station in Indore. pic.twitter.com/NiR8XRhVkb — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019 Indore Overall voter turnout in seventh phase of polling till 1 pm is 39.85 percent. Chandigarh Estimated voter turnout till 1 pm in Chandigarh was 35.60 percent. Jharkhand Estimated voter turnout till 1 pm in Jharkhand was 52.89 percent. Three seats of Jharkhand are voting today. West Bengal Estimated voter turnout till 1 pm in West Bengal was 47.55 percent. Uttar Pradesh Estimated voter turnout till 1 pm in Uttar Pradesh was 36.37 percent. 13 Lok Sabha seats in UP are voting today including Varanasi and Gorakhpur. There are 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh. Punjab Estimated voter turnout till 1 pm in Punjab was 36.66 percent. All 13 Lok Sabha seats of Punjab are voting today. Madhya Pradesh Estimated voter turnout till 1 pm in Madhya Pradesh was 43.89 percent. Himachal Pradesh Estimated voter turnout till 1 pm in Himachal Pradesh was 34.47 percent. Bihar Estimated voter turnout till 1 pm in Bihar was 36.20 percent. At 11 am, the Election Commission website put the overall voting figure at 17.01 percent, with Jharkhand reporting highest turnout of 23.86 percent and Punjab lowest of 10.40 percent. Bihar Bihar: Congress's candidate from Patna Sahib Lok Sabha Constituency, Shatrughan Sinha casts his vote at polling booth no.339 in St. Severin's School, Kadam Kuan, Patna. #LokSabhaElections2019 #Phase7 #FinalPhase pic.twitter.com/rtjWUiEJrt — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019 Shatrughan Sinha casts his vote: West Bengal BJP leader Babul Supriyo launches an attack on Mamata Banerjee over the repeated incidents of violence and says that this is bound happen when the CM of the state says 'she will take revenge'. "They keep saying that I am the one spreading violence, but I am here to cast my vote...do you see any violence here?," Supriyo says, as per reports. Punjab: "By and large elections have been peaceful in the state, one incident of a murder was reported from Tarn-Taran but initial police report says it was a case of personal enmity. Law and Order situation is peaceful. We will beat both BJP and Akali Dal," Pinjab CM Amarinder Singh tells ANI. Himachal Pradesh #WATCH 102-yr old Shyam Saran Negi from Himachal Pradesh's Kalpa, casts his vote in #LokSabhaElections2019. He had cast the first vote in the 1951 general elections. pic.twitter.com/LYATWrRjB1 — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019 102-yr old Shyam Saran Negi West Bengal Massive tensions reported from Sashan in North 24-Parganas after villagers clashed with paramilitary jawans. There are allegations that jawans were threatening locals to cast their votes for BJP. One of the villagers, who was beaten up by jawans, suffered multiple fractures, reports News 18.. Punjab Punjab Minister and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu and his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu, cast their votes at booth number-134 in Amritsar. #LokSabhaElections2019 #Phase7 #FinalPhase pic.twitter.com/6QZWqgqk0I — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019 Navjot Singh Sidhu: West Bengal West Bengal: BJP candidate for Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency, Nilanjan Roy's car vandalised in Dongaria area of the constituency. pic.twitter.com/Ag09xHu5hZ — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019 Nilanjan Roy's car vandalised: West Bengal BJP MP candidate Anupam Hazra in Jadavpur: TMC goons have beaten up a BJP mandal president, a driver&attacked a car. We also rescued our 3 polling agents.TMC goons were going to carry out rigging at 52 booths. People are eager to vote for BJP but they are not allowing ppl to vote pic.twitter.com/7qlRPg73HA — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019 Anupam Hazra's car vandalised: West Bengal Estimated voter turnout till 11 am in West Bengal was 21.53 percent. Uttar Pradesh Estimated voter turnout till 11 am in Uttar Pradesh was 22.62 percent. 13 Lok Sabha seats in UP are voting today including Varanasi and Gorakhpur. There are 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh. Punjab Estimated voter turnout till 11 am in Punjab was 15.78 percent. All 13 Lok Sabha seats of Punjab are voting today. Madhya Pradesh Estimated voter turnout till 11 am in Madhya Pradesh was 16.75 percent. Himachal Pradesh Estimated voter turnout till 11 am in Himachal Pradesh was 15.66 percent. Bihar Estimated voter turnout till 11 am in Bihar was 18.12 percent. West Bengal Jadavpur BJP candidate Anupam Hazra's car vandalised...his team alleges that that it was done by TMC workers who were trying to attack him. West Bengal Additional forces arrive at polling station number 189 in Basirhat. BJP MP candidate from Basirhat, Sayantan Basu has alleged that TMC workers are not allowing people to cast their vote. West Bengal BJP MP candidate Anupam Hazra at polling booth number 150/137 in Jadavpur: Women TMC workers with covered faces are casting proxy votes, it is difficult to establish their identity. When we raised objection to it, they created a ruckus at the polling station. pic.twitter.com/Grf3rwoVc6 — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019 West Bengal West Bengal In West Bengal's Islampur, instances of bombing have been reported and women are protesting against it. Media cars have been vandalized too and several journalists and mediapersons are reportedly stuck. The BJP is demanding for a re-poll amid allegations of voter intimidation. Punjab: "Congress have brought their goons here from outside. Yesterday, their goons in Mansa conducted checking of cars. We complained to poll officials but no action was taken. In Bhatinda Rural, BJP worker Titu Randhawa was also attacked," says SAD's Harsimrat Badal. West Bengal West Bengal: Voters hold protest outside polling station number 189 in Basirhat, allege that TMC workers are not allowing them to cast their vote. BJP MP candidate from Basirhat, Sayantan Basu says, "100 people were stopped from voting. We will take them to cast their vote." pic.twitter.com/9qoXEi8YDV — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019 West Bengal Punjab "As campaigning comes to an end, I urge every single voter in Punjab to come out on May 19 to exercise the most important democratic power judiciously. Remember, the future of India & your state is in your hands. Each and every vote would count," tweets Punjab CM Amarinder Singh. West Bengal In the wake of clashes that broke out between BJP and Trinamool Congress workers in Bhatpara, a constituency where Assembly bypolls are underway - former Trinamool MLA Arjun Singh (who had contested Lok Sabha poll on behalf of BJP this time) - was requested by the police to not leave his party office as this could led to law and order problem. Chandigarh Congress MP Candidate from Chandigarh, Pawan Kumar Bansal casts his vote at booth no 228, Government Model High School, Sector 28 C. West Bengal West Bengal: Mohammed Salim, CPI (Marxist) candidate from Raiganj Parliamentary constituency, casts his vote at a polling booth in St. Thomas' Girls School, Kolkata. #LokSabhaElection2019 pic.twitter.com/iUw5kQvlDz — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019 Mohammed Salim, CPI (Marxist) candidate from Raiganj Parliamentary constituency, casts his vote. West Bengal Last night, I was getting calls from my workers from different booths that they have been threatened by TMC's 'jihadi' brigade that if you sit as booth agents for BJP, you will be murdered. There's no difference between a terrorist organisation and TMC, says BJP candidate from Kolkata and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's grandnephew Chandra Kumar Bose. Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh: A specially-abled woman, Sonu Mali casts her vote at polling booth no. 316 in Nanda Nagar, Indore. pic.twitter.com/rs2SeuhvAP — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019 A specially-abled woman casts vote: Uttar Pradesh Elections are a festival in a democracy, the way people have participated in these elections is commendable. Compare UP and West Bengal, violence wasn't reported from UP in the last 6 phases of elections unlike West Bengal, UP CM Yogi Adityanath tells ANI. Jharkhand Estimated voter turnout till 9 am in Jharkhand was 13.19 percent. Three seats of Jharkhand are voting today. West Bengal Estimated voter turnout till 9 am in West Bengal was 10.54 percent. Punjab Estimated voter turnout till 9 am in Punjab was 4.64 percent. Uttar Pradesh Estimated voter turnout till 9 am in Uttar Pradesh was 5.97 percent. 13 Lok Sabha seats in UP are voting today including Varanasi and Gorakhpur. Madhya Pradesh Estimated voter turnout till 9 am in Madhya Pradesh was 7.16 percent. Himachal Pradesh Estimated voter turnout till 9 am in Himachal Pradesh was 0.87 percent. Bihar Estimated voter turnout till 9 am in Bihar was 10.65 percent. Bihar Bihar: Union Minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad casts his vote at booth no. 77 in Patna Women's College. pic.twitter.com/rH9HwBEiVn — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019 RS Prasad casts vote: Uttar Pradesh Senior leader and Congress candidate from Varanasi, Ajay Rai casts his vote. Rai is pitted against PM Modi and grand alliance candidate Shalini Yadav in Varanasi, which the PM won by over 3.7 lakh votes in 2014. Bihar Bihar: Union Minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad arrives to cast his vote at booth no. 77 in Patna Women's College. pic.twitter.com/RRR2RJrdCR — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019 Ravi Shankar Prasad arrives to cast his vote. West Bengal EVM discrepancies have been reported from booth number 208 and 210 in the Mitra Institution in West Bengal. West Bengal: "Whatever he (PM Modi) said in meeting on May 15 in Diamond Harbour, he has to substantiate those statements with ample proof and justify what he said. If he fails to do so I will sue him in the criminal and defamation cases. I will drag him to the court and do the needful," TMC candidate from Diamond Harbour and Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee tells media after casting vote. West Bengal West Bengal: BJP Lok Sabha candidate from South Kolkata parliamentary constituency, CK Bose casts his vote at a polling booth in City College, in Kolkata pic.twitter.com/MZAKmrrUvm — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019 BJP candidate and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's grandnephew CK Bose casts vote: Bihar EVM malfunction reported at booth no.6 in Pant Nagar of Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency from where Shatrughan Sinha is taking on Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. West Bengal West Bengal: Kolkata North BJP candidate Rahul Sinha casts his vote at polling booth in Bijoygarh Shikshaniketan For Girls, in Jadavpur. pic.twitter.com/q2dtJGB3gf — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019 Former West Bengal BJP chief Rahul Sinha casts vote: Punjab Cricketer Harbhajan Singh was among the first to cast his vote on Sunday at a polling booth in Jalandhar. The off-spinner appealed to voters not to miss "an opportunity" to exercise their franchise. Bihar Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar casts his vote at polling booth number 326 at a school in Raj Bhawan, Patna. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/5OIMZptQnw — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019 Chief Minister Nitish Kumar casts his vote at polling booth number 326 at a school in Raj Bhawan, Patna. Himachal Pradesh Three government employees died due to different ailments yesterday while performing their poll duties in Himachal Pradesh, news agency PTI has reported. Punjab Voting is underway in all 13 seats in Punjab, actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol, Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar, Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab unit chief Bhagwant Mann are among other prominent candidates in the fray. More than 6 lakh voters in the union territory of Chandigarh will choose between sitting MP and BJP candidate Kirron Kher and former railway minister and Congress candidate Pawan Kumar Bansal BJP writes to CEO Lucknow against BSP Chief Mayawati for allegedly violating the model code of conduct. BJP alleges that Mayawati posted tweets to influence voters after campaigning hours ended for the 7th phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Uttar Pradesh Chandauli: Residents of Tara Jivanpur village allege ink was forcefully applied to their fingers & they were given Rs 500 y'day by 3 men of their village. Say, "They were from BJP&asked us if we'll vote for the party. They told us now you can't vote. Don't tell anyone." (18.05) pic.twitter.com/yICJKNPwdt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 19, 2019 In Chandauli, Residents of Tara Jivanpur village allege ink was forcefully applied to their fingers & they were given Rs 500 y'day by 3 men of their village. Say, "They were from BJP&asked us if we'll vote for the party. They told us now you can't vote. Don't tell anyone." Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath exercises his franchise at polling booth no. 246 in Gorakhpur. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/heXwytEqlY — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 19, 2019 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath exercises his franchise at polling booth no. 246 in Gorakhpur. Voting begins for 59 parliamentary constituencies in the 7th phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 across Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, MP, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Chandigarh. Exit polls for the general election will be released shortly after polling concludes today. On the eve of polling in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency, BSP supremo Mayawati on May 18 wondered if Varanasi would be a repeat of Rae Bareli in 1977 when maverick politician Raj Narain defeated Indira Gandhi. West Bengal West Bengal: People queue up outside polling station no. 152/41 and 152/47 in South Kolkata to cast their votes. Voting for the 7th and last phase of #LokSabhaElections2019 will begin at 7 AM. pic.twitter.com/ir9ig7jpGQ — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019 People queue up outside polling station no. 152/41 and 152/47 in South Kolkata to cast their votes. Uttar Pradesh Gorakhpur: CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Gorakhnath Temple. pic.twitter.com/jxACCAij5t — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 19, 2019 Gorakhpur: CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Gorakhnath Temple. Uttar Pradesh Visuals of preparation at polling booth no.243-249 in Gorakhpur. CM Yogi Adityanath will cast his vote at booth no. 246 here. Voting for the 7th and last phase of #LokSabhaElections2019 will begin at 7 AM today. pic.twitter.com/4UFlnpDS8W — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 19, 2019 Visuals of preparation at polling booth no.243-249 in Gorakhpur. CM Yogi Adityanath will cast his vote at booth no. 246 here. A report by the Association For Democratic Reforms says out of the 716 women candidates analysed, 255(36%) are crorepatis. Out of 665 women candidates analysed during Lok Sabha 2014 elections, 219 (33%) women candidates were crorepatis. There are around 909 candidates in the fray contesting in this final phase. The average asset per candidate contesting in the Lok Sabha Phase 7 election is Rs. 4.61 crores. West Bengal A total of 710 companies of central forces are being deployed by the Election Commission to cover 17,042 polling booths to ensure free and fair voting, officials said. The nine constituencies are spread across the three districts of Kolkata, South and North 24 Parganas. Google has, once again, dedicated its doodle elaborating on the voting process for the elections. Just like it did in the last six phases on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6 and May 12, Google today shows off the iconic post-vote finger marked with black ink that indicates that a vote has been cast. Himachal Pradesh Polling will also be held in all four Lok Sabha constituencies in Himachal Pradesh where as many as 45 candidates, including five legislators, are in the fray. Madhya Pradesh Dewas, Ujjain, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Dhar, Indore, Khargone and Khandwa seats in Madhya Pradesh, all currently held by the BJP, will go to polls in Madhya Pradesh. Former Union ministers Kantilal Bhuria, Arun Yadav are in the fray from Ratlam and Khandwa, the latter seeing a tough fight between Yadav and ex-MP BJP chief Nandkumar Singh Chauhan. Punjab In Punjab, Shirmani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, his wife and union ministers Harsimrat Kaur Badal are among the 278 candidates. Actor turned politician Sunny Deol, Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar, Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab unit chief Bhagwant Mann are among other prominent candidates. The BJP is contesting 11 Lok Sabha seats in this phase, while its ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) is contesting Mirzapur, currently held by Union minister Anupriya Patel, and Robertsganj. Uttar Pradesh Union minister Manoj Sinha, Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey are seeking re-election from Ghazipur and Chandauli, respectively. Uttar Pradesh All eyes will be on Varanasi, where besides PM Modi, 25 other candidates are contesting. PM Modi's main opponents are Congress''s Ajay Rai and Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party grand alliance nominee Shalini Yadav. Tamil Nadu By-elections will also be held in four assembly constituencies of Tamil Nadu -- Sulur, Aravakurichi, Ottapidaram (SC) and Thiruparankundram. Goa A bypoll will be held in Goa's capital Panaji, necessitated due to the death of former chief minister Manohar Parrikar in March. West Bengal In West Bengal, over 1 crore voters will decide the fate of 111 candidates in nine seats--Kolkata North and Kolkata South, Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Jadavpur, Diamond Harbour, Jaynagar (SC) and Mathurapur (SC). Bihar Four Union ministers: Ravi Shankar Prasad, Ram Kripal Yadav, RK Singh and Ashwini Kumar Choubey are among the 157 candidates in Bihar. Seven of these seats were won by the NDA last time, five by the BJP and two by the RLSP, which is now with the "Mahagathbandhan". Dehri, Bihar By-poll will also be held for the Dehri Assembly seat. Patna Sahib, Bihar The most keenly-watched contest is in Patna Sahib where Ravi Shankar Prasad, one of the most prominent members of the Narendra Modi cabinet, is seeking entry into the Lok Sabha. He is pitted against Shatrughan Sinha - the actor-turned-politician, who won it on both occasions for the BJP and is now contesting as the Congress candidate. Jharkhand The electoral fortunes of 42 candidates including that of former chief minister and Union minister Shibu Soren will be decided in Jharkhand. Himachal Pradesh Five MLAs, including a state minister, are among the 45 candidates trying to make it to Parliament from Himachal Pradesh where polling will be held Sunday, the last phase of voting in the 2019 elections. Among the 45 candidates is Congress nominee from Mandi, Aashray Sharma, whose father had to sacrifice his berth in the state's BJP government. There are 53,30,154 registered voters for the four constituencies -- Shimla (SC), Mandi, Hamirpur and Kangra -- in the state. Eight seats, barring Jadavpur, will witness a four-cornered contest between the Trinamool Congress, the BJP, the Congress and the Left Front. The Congress has given the Jadavpur seat a miss. West Bengal Preparations are in place for the seventh and final phase of the general elections in West Bengal, where nine Lok Sabha constituencies will go to the polls today. An electorate of 1,49,63,064 will decide the fate of 111 candidates in these nine seats -- Kolkata North and Kolkata South, Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Jadavpur, Diamond Harbour, Jaynagar (SC) and Mathurapur (SC). The seventh and the last phase of polls is crucial for both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Opposition. Of the 59 seats that are voting today, the BJP-led NDA had won 40 in 2014.

As the judgement day May 23 draws near, the anxiety and impatience have gripped the nation, and almost everyone is asking just one question, "Who will win the elections?". The BJP stormed to power in 2014 riding on 'Modi wave' and ended a decade long rule of the Congress-led UPA government.

What contributed most towards BJP single handedly getting a full majority was an exceedingly good performance in the Hindi-belt, especially in the Uttar Pradesh. Of the 59 seats which are going to polls on May 19, 13 are in Uttar Pradesh, one of the most important states politically. In 2014, the BJP had won 12 of these 13 seats and its ally Apna Dal had won one seat - Mirzapur. Uttar Pradesh is seen as the most important state politically because the state sends 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha. Winning 71 out of the 80 seats in 2014 was one of the important factors which propelled the BJP to power in 2014.

