Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Dynasts biting the dust today

Rahul Gandhi has conceded defeat against BJP's Smriti Irani in Amethi who is leading over the Congress chief by around 30,300 votes, in the biggest upset of the election on Thursday. Rahul has been contesting on this seat since 2004 after his mother and party President Sonia Gandhi vacated it for Rae Bareilly - another family bastion in the state.

Rahul concedes defeat, congratulates Modi; says 'love will never fail'

In the post-emergency India, Sanjay Gandhi lost the seat to Janata Party's Ravindra Pratap Singh by over 75,000 votes.

Dewe Gowda

In a big blow to the ruling coalition in Karnataka, JD(S) patriarch and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda was defeated in Tumkur constituency by his BJP rival by a margin of over 13,000 votes.

The fight in Tumkur was also seen as battle between - Lingayats and Vokkaligas - two dominant communities in Karnataka to which both Basavaraj and Gowda belong to respectively.

Gowda, the joint candidate of ruling Congress-JDS coalition, chose to contest from Tumkur at the last minute, after vacating Hassan-his home tuft, to grandson Prajwal Revanna. It is also said Gowda, who had indicated about his retirement from electoral politics, reluctantly decided to contest, due to pressure from the party workers.

Jyotiraditya Scindia

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia who was seeking his 5th term from his family bastion Guna Lok Sabha seat has lost to BJP's Krishna Pal Singh. Prior to Jyotiraditya, his father Madhavrao Scindia, the erstwhile titular ruler of Gwalior, had won the seat in the 1999 elections.

Madhavrao died in 2001 and since then Jyotriditya Scindia has represented the seat. In 2014, he was among the only two leaders who were able to hold on to his seat.

Nikhil Kumaraswamy

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil was defeated by independent candidate Sumalatha by 1,25,876 votes in Mandya. The was a matter of prestige for Chief Minister Kumaraswamy, since it was JD(S)' bastion, and it was also a test of the unity of the coalition government.

Sympathy wave in her favour is said to have ensured her victory.

Shatrughan Sinha

Shatrughan Sinha, who had insisted that he wanted to contest from patna Sahib and no other seat, lost against union minister Shartughan Sinha.

The result in Patna Sahib is hardly a surprise, given the fact that it is a BJP bastion. But the loss has cast a big shadow on an otherwise distinguished political career. Sinha has been a Rajya Sabha MP for 12 years and a member of the Lok Sabha for 10 years, all as part of the BJP, the party he called his "first and last choice" till about six months ago.

Murli Deora

In the west, Ajit Pawar's son Parth, Murli Deora's son Milind Deora and Shankarrao Chavan's son Ashok Chavan are all trailing from Maval, Mumbai South and Nanded constituencies, respectively in Maharashtra.

Krishna Bhyre Gowda

Union Minister and former Karnataka Chief Minister DV Sadananda Gowda has retained his seat in Bengaluru North by defeating sitting state Minister Krishna Byre Gowda in one of Karnataka's most high-profile clashes for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Byre Gowda, minister for Rural Development in the state, was fielded as the trump card from the Congress-JD(S) alliance camp in the hopes of unsettling the BJP. However, he has failed to match up to the task, though he had the blessing of HD Deve Gowda himself, despite his initial reluctance. Byre Gowda's candidature was made official on the last day of filing nominations.

Kalvakuntla Kavitha

In the biggest upset to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, his daughter K Kavitha was defeated in the election in Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency. Dharmapuri Arvind of BJP defeated Kavitha of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) by over 66,000 votes