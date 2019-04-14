LoK Sabha elections 2019: Dharmendra campaigns for Hema Malini in Mathura

By PTI

Mathura (UP), Apr 14: Bollywood actor Dharmendra campaigned for his wife and sitting MP, Hema Malini, for the Mathura Lok Sabha seat of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

Dharmendra appealed to the people to not get "misguided" and vote for the actor-turned-politician.

Addressing a public meeting in Sonkh town of Mathura district, Dharmendra also thanked the crowd for the "historical" victory of Malini in the 2014 Lok Sabha election.

Malini, meanwhile, asked the people to vote her for a "better tomorrow" of Mathura and the country. Dharmendra claimed that since his father was a farmer, apart from being a teacher, the actor had a first-hand experience of working in the fields.

"I have harvested crops, ploughed fields and cut fodder for animals. That's why I understand the problems and hard work of farmers," he added.

Mathura goes to polls in the third phase of the Lok Sabha election on Thursday.

