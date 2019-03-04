  • search
    Lok Sabha elections 2019: CPI, VCK finalise alliance with DMK

    Chennai, Mar 4: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Communist Part of India (CPI) finalised the seat sharing arrangement for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019 on Monday. The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) is also part of the alliance and its leader Thol. Thirumavalavan today signed the agreement with DMK president M.K. Stalin.

    File photo of MK Stalin

    CPI state secretary R. Mutharasan and Stalin signed the seat sharing agreement on two constituencies in Chennai today.

    Also Read | DMK-Congress: Frenemies' first Lok Sabha alliance dates back to 1971

    According to reports, the CPI and the VCK have been given two Lok Sabha seats each for the 2019 general elections. Congress and DMK have already finalised their alliance, and other parties that were expected to join the alliance are the VCK, MDMK, CPI and CPI(M).

    Later in the evening today (March 4), the CPI (M) and MDMK leaders are expected to meet the DMK leaders

    DMK has already announced that the Congress will be given 10 seats including one in Puducherry. Out of the 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu, the Congress would be fighting from nine seats, while the DMK will contest from rest of the seats. One seat in Puducherry has also been given to the Congress.

    Also Read | Tamil Nadu: Congress-DMK finalise seat sharing, grand old party to fight from 9 LS seats

    Tamil Nadu is one of the important states in terms of Lok Sabha seats. It sends 39 members to the lower house of the Parliament.

    Story first published: Monday, March 4, 2019, 15:20 [IST]
