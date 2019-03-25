Lok Sabha elections 2019: Congress releases list of 26 candidates in Maharashtra, West Bengal

New Delhi, Mar 25: The Congress party on Monday released a list of 26 candidates in Maharashtra and West Bengal for Lok Sabha Elections 2019.

Sanjay Nirupam to contest from Mumbai North-West (Maharashtra).

Congress Central Election Committee announces the tenth list of candidates for the ensuing elections to the Lok Sabha. pic.twitter.com/gW8pSbXXoH — Congress (@INCIndia) March 25, 2019

Meanwhile, Milind Deora has been appointed as the President of Mumbai Regional Congress Committee.

Appointment of @milinddeora as the new President of Mumbai Regional Congress Committee. pic.twitter.com/upgqjiv5JB — INC Sandesh (@INCSandesh) March 25, 2019

The party on Sunday had released its ninth list of 10 candidates for the Lok Sabha election, fielding former finance minister P Chidambaram's son, Karti Chidambaram, from Sivaganga in Tamil Nadu.

While the BJP announced its sixth list of 48 candidates on Saturday, the Congress came out with its eighth list comprising 38 candidates. Prominent Congress faces in its eighth list include Mallikarjun Kharge, who has been renominated from Gulbarga in Karnataka and former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan who will contest from Nanded.