    Lok Sabha elections 2019: Cong fields Kamal Nath's son Nakul from Chhindwara seat

    Bhopal, Apr 04: As the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 date nears, the Congress on Thursday fielded Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath from the Chhindwara Lok Sabha constituency.

    The party also announced that Kamal Nath will contest the bypoll from the Chhindwara assembly constituency.

    Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath

    A total of 12 Lok Sabha candidates were declared by the Congress for Madhya Pradesh, including Nakul Nath from Chhindwara, Congress Working Committee member Arun Yadav from Khandwa, and Vivek Tankha from Jabalpur.

    'He won't let you down', says Priyanka Gandhi to Wayanad voters

    The total number of Lok Sabha seats on which the Congress has declared its candidates is 369.

    Earlier in the day, Congress president Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination papers from the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala, the second constituency he is contesting apart from his traditional stronghold of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday morning.

    Nearly 90 crore people will elect the members of the 17th Lok Sabha, polls for which will be held in seven phases on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. The results will be announced on May 23.

    Thursday, April 4, 2019, 16:37 [IST]
