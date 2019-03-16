  • search
    Lok Sabha Elections 2019 updates: Campaigning for sixth phase poll ends today

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, May 09: High-octane electoral campaigns for sixth phase polling will come to a standstill on Friday evening ahead of the Lok Sabha poll here on May 12. Fifty-nine constituencies, spread over seven states, will go to polls in this phase on Sunday.

    Voting in this phase will take place for 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 10 in Haryana, 8 seats each in West Bengal, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, 7 in Delhi and 4 seats in Jharkhand.

    Star campaigners of various political parties are holding rallies and road shows in different parts of the country to the woo voters. Senior BJP leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held two public meetings in Bankura and Purulia districts of West Bengal and a rally at Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh.

    In his Azamgarh rally, Modi accused Congress and the grand alliance of SP and BSP of vote bank politics. He said that the opposition parties are seeking votes in the name of caste and religion.

    The Prime Minister appealed to the first time voters to vote for a strong and stable government.

    May 10, 2019 12:26 AM

