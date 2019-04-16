  • search
    Lok Sabha elections 2019: BJP to come up with new campaign slogan, development gets top spot

    New Delhi, Apr 16: After weeks of focussing exclusively on national security, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has to come up with new campaign slogan which will include its earlier theme of development. The midway course-correction is based on the feedback received by the party after the first phase of election, according to the reports.

    As per reports, the BJP will shortly unveil another campaign slogan, Kaam Ruke Na, Desh Jhuke Na, as early as this week itself.

    Lok Sabha elections 2019: BJP to come up with new campaign slogan, development gets top spot

    This slogan will run alongside the BJP's Abki Baar Modi Sarkar slogan. The party had also used Modi Hai To Mumkin Hai (Modi makes it possible) as its slogan at the beginning of the election season.

    These four states will decide BJP's fate in 2019 LS polls

    Under the new theme, the government would highlight 36 major welfare promises mentioned in the BJP's manifesto. The list would include the doubling of farmers' income, providing permanent houses, bringing water to every household and one lakh interest-free loan to farmers on Kisan credit card.

    The slogan would help BJP to focus the campaign on some of the party's promises such as a pucca house to everyone, or interest free loans of up to R1 lakh on Kisan credit cards, which are work-in-progress and need a stable government.

    The other issues this slogan will help highlight are the 75 milestones that the BJP said it will try to achieve, if in power, before the 75th anniversary of India's independence in 2022. These include 100% electrification of households, access to safe drinking water, 75 new medical colleges, and banking services within 5km of an individual.

    There are six more rounds of polling to go that will be spread over a month. The second phase of Lok Sabha polls will be held on Thursday.

    It can be recalled that ahead of the 2014 elections, 'Development' was the big promise of Narendra Modi which brought the BJP a sweeping victory -- a first in three decades when a single party had won majority.

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 16, 2019, 18:27 [IST]
