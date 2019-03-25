Lok Sabha elections 2019: BJP releases list of 40 star campaigners for UP

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 25: BJP released a list of 40 star campaigners for Uttar Pradesh. The list carried names of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party president Amit Shah, Union Ministers Arun Jaitley, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and Sushma Swaraj among others.

The party also dropped LK Advani and MM Joshi from its list of 40 star campaigners for Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh has the largest number of Lok Sabha seats at 80 and goes to polls in seven phases.

Lok Sabha elections 2019 will be held in seven phases between April 11 and May 19. Results will be declared on May 23.