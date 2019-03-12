  • search
    Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP meet on Mar 18 to finalise candidates

    New Delhi, Mar 12: The BJP's central election committee is expected to meet next week to decide the names of the candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

    A meeting of the party's committee is scheduled for March 18 to decide on the list of candidates. The first phase of polling will take place on April 11.

    The BJP on Monday held a series of meetings to device its poll strategy. Further meetings of party spokespersons, general secretaries and the manifesto committee were also held.

    One of the key issues that the BJP would putforth is that of leadership. Union Minister Arun Jaitley said that the people would have to chose between Modi or chaos. He was referring to the grand alliance, which did not have a leader.

    The 'Mahagathbandhan' is a self-destructive coalition of rivals' and choice before voters in the general elections would be either "Modi or chaos," Jaitley also said.

    "What was promised to be Mahagathbandhan' is turning out to be a gathbandhan' of several conflicting gathbandhans. It is a self-destructive coalition of rivals'," Jaitley said while highlighting the conflicts among the parties in the coailition against BJP-led NDA.

    In his blog, he wrote that the leadership issue in the opposition camp is an absolute puzzle. Congress President Rahul Gandhi is an inadequate leader, Jaitley said.

    "He is tried, tested and failed. His lack of understanding of issues is frightening. He aspires to be the leader of this chaotic pack".

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 12, 2019, 7:17 [IST]
