Lok Sabha elections 2019: BJP fields Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan from Gorakhpur

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday announced its decision to field Bollywood actor and a Bhojpuri megastar Ravi Kishan from the Gorakhpur constituency, Uttar Pradesh in the Lok Sabha election 2019. The famous face from the entertainment industry expressed his happiness and excitement for getting this opportunity.

Kishan had contested the Lok Sabha polls from Jaunpur on a Congress ticket, but managed to secure only over four percent votes. He switched loyalties to the BJP in 2017 and recently also dedicated a song Tu jeet ke liye bana to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The popular actor has acted not just in Hindi and Bhojpuri movies but also in Telugu, Tamil and Kannada films. He has worked with the best names in the business and is hailed as a fine actor by many. He has a huge fan following across the country.

In 2006, Ravi Kishan participated in reality show 'Bigg Boss' season 1 which is based on international show 'Big Brother'. Besides acting, he has even hosted several TV shows such as Bathroom Singer, Ek Se Badhkar Ek - Jalwe Sitaron Ke and Raaz Pichhle Janam Ka to name a few.

Besides Ravi Kishan, another popular Bhojpuri actor Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' has joined the BJP and will be contesting the general election 2019 from Azamgarh constituency against Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav.