  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Lok Sabha elections 2019: BJP CEC to meet again today, 2nd list of candidates expected

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 22: The BJP's central election committee (CEC), which is scheduled to meet on Friday as part of its deliberations to finalise candidates for the second list for the Lok Sabha polls 2019, is expected to release the second set of nominees after the meeting.

    This will be the fourth meeting of the CEC, BJP's highest decision-making body, on the selection of candidates.

    Lok Sabha elections 2019: BJP CEC to meet again today, 2nd list of candidates expected

    Earlier on Thursday, the party had released its first list of 184 candidates. The list was announced by Union health minister JP Nadda.

    Key take aways from the BJP's first list of candidates for LS polls 2019

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will contest from Varanasi, while BJP president Amit Shah will contest from Gandhinagar, which is veteran BJP leader LK Advani's seat. Union home minister Rajnath Singh will contest the elections from Lucknow with Nitin Gadkari contesting from Nagpur.

    The CEC has already held wide-ranging discussions on the selection of its candidates for Bihar, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Chattisgarh and all eight north-eastern states.

    On Tuesday, the party had announced that it will drop its all 10 incumbent MPs from Chhattisgarh and replace them with new faces, a decision that comes in the wake of the party's drubbing in the recent assembly elections.

    More BJP News

    Read more about:

    bjp lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Friday, March 22, 2019, 9:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 22, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue