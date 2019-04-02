  • search
    Lok Sabha elections 2019: BJP announces names of 3 more candidates

    By PTI
    New Delhi, Apr 2: The BJP on Tuesday announced the names of three more Lok Sabha candidates, fielding Malayalam film actor Suresh Gopi from Thrissur in Kerala. Besides this, the party has announced two more candidates from Gujarat -- Sharda Ben Patel from Mahesana and Darshana Jardosh from Surat.

    With this, the party has announced the names of 377 candidates. The party has also released the names of 11 more candidates for the Odisha state assembly polls, which will be held in four phases starting from April 11 and ending on April 29.

    The BJP has so far announced candidates for all the Lok Sabha seats which will go to polls in the first four phases of the seven-phase election. The general elections will begin on April 11 and continue till May 19.

    The counting of votes will be held on May 23. The BJP had earlier nominated Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh from Lucknow. Party chief Amit Shah will contest from Gandhinagar, where L K Advani is the sitting MP.

