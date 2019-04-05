  • search
    Lucknow, Apr 05: Akhilesh Yadav, the Samajwadi Party (SP)'s chief, on Friday released the party's manifesto for Lok Sabha elections 2019. The manifesto promises largescale changes.

    Lok Sabha elections 2019: Akhilesh Yadav releases Samajwadi Party manifesto
    Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav. File Photo.

    After unveiling the manifesto, Akhilesh Yadav said, "Manifesto aims at mega change through social justice. We have seen how the present government has helped businessmen... The gap between the poor and rich has only widened."

    "The government is hiding figures of unemployment, farmer suicide, etc. It's necessary that all the figures should be revealed to the public. Also, caste-based census figures should be released", Akhilesh Yadav addded.

