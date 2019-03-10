Lok Sabha Elections 2019: AIADMK, DMDK to seal pact today

oi-Deepika S

Chennai, Mar 10: Ending suspence, the AIADMK and the DMDK are set to seal a deal on Sunday for the upcoming Lok Sabha election in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Vijayakanth led party has reportedly agreed to accept the AIADMK's offer of four Lok Sabha seats.

North Chennai, Tiruchi, Kallakurichi and Virudhunagar will be given to the Vijayakant-led party, according to reports.

DMDK's position in the alliance equation became a controversy ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Chennai visit on March 6 after the party held simultaneous discussions with the AIADMK and the DMK.

Last week, DMK losed its doors for an alliances with DMDK for the the Lok Sabha polls. The party said that it will not admit any more parties in its fold.

DMK president MK Stalin confirmed that the party will contest in 20 seats in the upcoming polls.

"We have completed our seat-sharing agreement with like-minded parties. It's an alliance of parties that wants to defeat the fascist BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party] government at the Centre," Stalin said in a statement.

Stalin's statement has virtually closed doors on the possibility of a DMK-DMDK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam) alliance for the general elections.