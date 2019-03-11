  • search
    Lok Sabha elections 2019: AAP MLA objects EC decision to hold polls on 'Ramzan'

    New Delhi, Mar 11: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan raised an objection to Lok Sabha elections on May 6th, the day holy month Ramzan.

    AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan. PTI file photo
    AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan. PTI file photo

    In an exclusive interview to News18, " Ramzan starts on 6th May and they are doing elections on that day, they could have held the election on 5th. Elections can be preponed but Ramzan has its own specific time."

    On May 6th, 51 parliamentary constituencies from seven states will go for voting in the fifth phase of voting in Lok Sabha elections. Voting will be held in Bihar (5 seats), Jammuand kashmir (2), Jharkhand (4), MP (7), Rajasthan (12), UP (14), West Bengal (7).

    Also Read | Lok Sabha elections 2019 dates: 7-phase polling to be held from Apr-11 to May 19, counting on May 23

    Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) said that many things have been considered before finalising the dates of the elections. CEC said that examination of all boards and religious festivals, as well as harvest season have been taken into account by the EC in deciding poll dates.

    The Lok Sabha elections 2019 would be held in seven phases between April 11, 2019, and May 19, 2019, the Election Commission announced on Sunday, adding that the counting of votes would be held on May 23, 2019. The term of the current Lok Sabha ends on June 3, 2019.

    Story first published: Monday, March 11, 2019, 14:23 [IST]
