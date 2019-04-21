Lok Sabha elections 2019: AAP declares candidates for 3 seats in Haryana

New Delhi, Apr 21: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday has declared candidates for 3 seats in Haryana for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party has fielded Naveen Jaihind from Faridabad, Prithviraj from Ambala and Krishan Kumar Agarwal from Karnal.

The state will go to polls on May 12, the same day as Delhi.

While AAP indicated that an alliance with the Congress in Haryana is now unlikely, the potential tie-up between the two in Delhi continues to be uncertain.

The AAP had proposed 5:2 seat sharing with five seats for the ruling party and two for the Congress.

The AAP is contesting the upcoming polls in Haryana in alliance with the JJP, which was launched by former chief minister Om Prakash Chautala's grandson Dushyant Chautala, following a power struggle in the state's main opposition INLD last year.

Dushyant Chautala also announced names of four out of seven candidates who will be contesting from the JJP. The AAP will be fielding three candidates in Haryana, from Ambala, Karnal and Faridabad.

AAP leader Gopal Rai said the party tried till the last moment to forge an alliance in Haryana but the Congress refused last minute and maintained that an alliance could be formed only in Delhi in 4:3 arrangement.

The Congress, on the other hand, said that the prospects of its alliance with the AAP are almost finished.