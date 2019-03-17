  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Lok Sabha elections 2019: AAP, Congress likely to begin tie-up talks soon

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 17: With Lok Sabha elections 2019 round the corner, political parties are conducting surveys among people and their party workers to judge what issues will work this election season.

    A report on NDTV suggested an internal survey in Congress would play a key role in changing the minds of state leaders amid uncertainty over a Congress-Aam Aadmi Party alliance in Delhi for the Lok Sabha elections 2019.

    Lok Sabha elections 2019: AAP, Congress likely to begin tie-up talks soon

    The survey by Congress reportedly showed that the BJP with 35 per cent vote share in Delhi, followed by AAP at 28% and Congress at 22%. The results of the Delhi Congress's internal survey which is said to confidential, seeking the opinion of booth-level workers, were submitted to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, who is likely to take a final call in the next two or three days on a seat-sharing arrangement between the two parties in the national capital.

    Also Read | Lok Sabha elections 2019: AAP MLA objects EC decision to hold polls on 'Ramzan'

    "After party president Rahul Gandhi agreed to the views of the state unit and decided not to ally with AAP for upcoming general elections, senior central leaders of the party met Rahul Gandhi and asked him to reconsider the decision," a leader linked to the Delhi Congress Pradesh Committee was quoted in NDTV.

    Meanwhile, Delhi Congress president Sheila Dikshit appeared to be isolated over the issue of alliance with AAP for Lok Sabha polls, as AICC in-charge PC Chacko on Friday claimed that "many" in the party were in favour of such up tie-up. He, however, said that a final call on the issue of alliance with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi will be taken by the Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

    Senior leaders of the AAP on Friday said it has heard that the Congress's internal survey found "overwhelming" support to an alliance between the two parties. A party leader said the seat-sharing could be four for AAP and three of Congress, without specifying the names of the parliamentary constituencies.

    The seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi were won by the BJP in the last general assembly polls.

    In 2013, AAP polled less votes than the BJP but briefly formed a government in a post-poll coalition with the Congress. In 2014, AAP improved to 33% but the BJP jumped to 47% and swept all 7 Lok Sabha seats. In 2015, AAP shot up to 54% to sweep 67 of the 70 Assembly seats.

    Also Read | Confident of victory, AAP to contest all 3 assembly bypolls in Goa

    In the 2017 Assembly elections, AAP remained at 24% and won 20 seats to emerge principal Opposition against the Congress (38%, 77 seats) while SAD-BJP slipped to 29% and 18 seats.

    Elections to the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi will be held on May 12, the sixth stage of the seven-phase poll exercise which is set to commence on April 11. The results will be declared with the rest of the country on May 23.

    More lok sabha elections 2019 NewsView All

    Read more about:

    lok sabha elections 2019 aap congress

    Story first published: Sunday, March 17, 2019, 16:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 17, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue