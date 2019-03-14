Lok Sabha election: TMC, BJP supporters peacefully share same wall for graffiti writing in Bengal

India

oi-Shubham Ghosh

Kolkata, March 14: With the Election Commission having announced the schedule for the Lok Sabha election, all parties have launched their campaigns. Graffiti writing is in full flow, especially in Bengal where the ruling Trinamool Congress has a major challenger in the BJP.

However, even as the two parties are always in a combative mood and spare no effort to attack the other, a rare instance was seen in Burdwan recently. Supporters of the TMC and BJP were seen sharing the same wall in the locality for painting their graffiti, Bengali news channel ABP Ananda reported.

Carrying the banners of their respective parties, the supporters were seen engaging in peaceful graffiti painting and it was quite an aberration, given the fact that there have instances of verbal and physical clashes between the supporters of the two parties.

"We don't want any kind of problem. Didi (Mamata Banerjee) has told us not to get into any dispute. We are doing it peacefully and hence left a wall to them (BJP)," local TMC leader Mita Das was quoted as saying in the report.

Shyamal Roy, a local leader was quoted as saying: "The TMC has no power in this area. There are a few and we left a wall to them as a goodwill gesture."