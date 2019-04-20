  • search
Can NCP retain Baramati?
    Lok Sabha election: Sunny Deol to get BJP ticket from Amritsar?

    New Delhi, Apr 20: Bollywood actor Sunny Deol met BJP chief Amit Shah and ever since the meeting, there are speculations that Dharmendra's son will contest Lok Sabha election on BJP ticket from Amritsar.

    According to ANI, the BJP president met Sunny Deol at Pune Airport lounge on Friday evening. The meeting lasted for 5 minutes, it said.

    File photo of Sunny Deol
    The party is yet to announce candidates for three seats in Punjab -- Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Hoshiarpur.

    Deol claimed it to be a courtesy call. "I heard about it (rumours). I just met him (Amit Shah) and we took a photograph, that's it," Deol said.

    Sunny's step-mother and yesteryear's actress Hema Malini is the incumbent BJP Member of Parliament from Mathura Lok Sabha constituency and is contesting the parliamentary elections from here this time too.

    The BJP, that has formed an alliance with Shiromani Akali Dal, is fighting three of the 13 parliamentary seats in Punjab: Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Hoshiarpur.

