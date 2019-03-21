  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Lok Sabha Election: Smriti Irani to take on Rahul Gandhi from Amethi

    By
    |

    Lucknow, March 21: Smriti Irani will take on Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi constituency for the Lok Sabha polls, the BJP announced as it released its first list of candidates. This will be Irani's second attempt to wrest the seat from Congress.

    In the 2014 polls, Rahul Gandhi had defeated Irani in Amethi seat by a margin of 1.07 lakh votes.

    Rahul, smriti

    A Congress bastion for decades, the listing squarely sets Smriti Irani up for a second fight with party chief Rahul Gandhi.

    Earlier, Irani had accused the Congress president of not speaking up for the people of Amethi in Lok Sabha.

    Amit Shah to contest Lok Sabha election from LK Advani's Gandhinagar

    "For the last five years, he has only uttered foul language against the Prime worker (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) of the country," Irani said in Amethi.

    Soon after the BJP list was declared on Thursday evening, Irani posted a series of tweets. She congratulated all the candidates, urging them to work together to ensure party's success in the elections.

    Irani also thanked PM Modi and BJP president Amit Shah for 'giving her the responsibility of fighting from Amethi'.

    The BJP declared the names of 184 candidates in its first list of candidates for 2019 Lok Sabha elections including that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will contest from Varanasi and party president Amit Shah who has been fielded from the Gandhinagar constituency.

    More SMRITI IRANI News

    Read more about:

    smriti irani rahul gandhi amethi lok sabha elections 2019

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue