Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 LIVE: NDA crosses its 2014 tally mark

New Delhi, May 22: The Game of Thrones in Indian politics will get over on May 23 and it will surely leave many disappointed or some may be happy about it. The Election Commission of India have started counting votes for 17th Lok Sabha Election on 23 May. However, results are likely to get delayed by five to six hours due to the introduction of additional VVPAT counting this year.
The Lok Sabha Elections were held in seven phases across the 542 parliamentary constituencies from 11 April to 19 May, 2019. Over 90 crore voters are expected to have exercised their franchise across 10 lakh booths in.
The process of counting votes will take place in the presence of the Returning Officer of the individual constituencies and is likely to begin early in the morning (around 7 am) on 23 May.
The crucial election saw widespread campaigns from key players like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, BJP chief Amit Shah, the alliance partners Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati, and several other BJP and Opposition leaders.
Exit polls have suggested Prime Minister Narendra Modi will win a landslide victory when votes are counted on Thursday. But if the polls are wrong, he may need outside help to form government.
Here's a list of kingmakers - regional political leaders with clout across various Indian states - who may decide whether the Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party or their biggest political rival, Rahul Gandhi's Indian National Congress, can reach the 272 seats needed for a majority.
After almost all the Congress-JD(S) sitting MPs are lagging behind BJP candidates, the saffron party mocked the coalition on Twitter calling the Lok Sabha election results "a perfect slap" on its first anniversary.
BJP+
340
CONG+
88
SP+BSP
28
OTHERS
82
Ashok Shankarrao Chavan trails in Nanded, Maharashtra
Visuals of celebrations outside BJP office in Bengaluru.
May 23, 2019 10:44 AM
Maharashtra
Ashok Shankarrao Chavan trails in Nanded, Maharashtra
Political Heavyweights
Asansol
Babul Supriyo
BJP
Moonmoon Sen
TMC
Vs
Sitting BJP MP Babul Supriyo leading in Asansol, TMC's Moon Moon Sen trailing.
May 23, 2019 10:43 AM
Jammu and Kashmir
National Conference leading from Anantnag, Mehbooba Mufti at third place currently
May 23, 2019 10:43 AM
Sensex currently at 40,015.49 as early trends show a return to power of NDA Government
Loksabha Election Results
?
Priya Dutt
Mumbai North Central
In Mumbai North central, BJP's Poonam Mahajan leads Congress' Priya Dutt in early trends.
May 23, 2019 10:38 AM
In Mangaluru, BJP candidate Nalin Kumar Kateel leading by 172511 votes and Congress candidate Mithun Rai trailing by 113016 votes
May 23, 2019 10:35 AM
West Bengal
In Burdwan Durgapur Lok Sabha constituency, Trinamool candidate Mumtaz Sanghamita is leading by 11,564 votes over the BJP candidate, S.S. Ahluwalia.
Loksabha Election Results
?
Prajwal Revanna
Hassan
JD(S) leader Deve Gowda's Prajwal Revanna, is leading in Hassan. Hassan, the vokkaliga bastion has remained unflinchingly loyal to JD(S) since 1991 barring the 1999 elections where Gowda lost to former minister G Puttaswamy Gowda (Cong) by over 1.47 lakh votes soon after he stepped down as prime minister.
May 23, 2019 10:33 AM
Uttar Pradesh
Akhilesh Yadav leads in Azamgarh by 11,000 votes at 10:28 am
May 23, 2019 10:31 AM
West Bengal
The BJP which did not have a major presence West Bengal, considered a TMC bastion, is leading in over 15 Lok Sabha seats, as per latest updates. The TMC is also leading in around 15-16 seats, as of 10 am on May 23.
Political Heavyweights
Gurdaspur
Sunny Deol
BJP
Sunil Jakhar
INC
Vs
BJP's Sunny Deol leading. His main rival is state Congress president and sitting MP Sunil Jakhar, son of Congress veteran Balram Jakhar.
May 23, 2019 10:31 AM
The strike rate of Prime Minister Narendra and BJP president, has been much higher when compared to Rahul Gandhi and his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
May 23, 2019 10:29 AM
Bihar
Early trends indicate RJD's Misa Bharti is trailing in Pataliputra. She lost the seat to BJP's Ram Kripal Yadav in 2014
Loksabha Election Results
?
Dr Sambit Patra
Puri
BJP's Sambit Patra trailing from Puri
May 23, 2019 10:21 AM
Maharshtra
BJP candidate Poonam Mahajan is leading in Mumbai North Central.
May 23, 2019 10:21 AM
Uttar Pradesh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh by 38,000 votes.
Loksabha Election Results
?
Narendra Modi
Varanasi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading against Ajay Rai of the Congress with 45,000. Modi is a clear winner and the battle here is mainly about the margin of victory for the Prime Minister.
May 23, 2019 10:19 AM
Jammu and Kashmir
Justice Hasnain Masoodi of National Conference is leading from Anantnag against PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti
May 23, 2019 10:17 AM
Kerala
In Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi takes lead by over 58,000 votes
Political Heavyweights
Rampur
Jaya Prada
BJP
Azam Khan
SP
Vs
Jaya Prada now leading against Azam Khan in Rampur. Azam Khan is the leader who brought Jaya Prada, then a Bollywood superstar, to Rampur and helped her win Rampur Lok Sabha seat from a Samajwadi Party ticket.
May 23, 2019 10:15 AM
Bharatiya Janata Party's Pragya Thakur is leading in Bhopal by 23,000 votes.
May 23, 2019 10:14 AM
Gujarat
Amit Shah leading by 1,30,000 votes in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
Loksabha Election Results
?
Varun Gandhi
Pilibhit
BJP's Varun Gandhi is leading against Samajwadi Party candidate Hemraj Verma.Pilibhit has been a stronghold of Maneka Gandhi and since 1989 she has won this seat by contesting on the tickets of different parties or independently.
May 23, 2019 10:14 AM
The BJP in Karnataka is surging way ahead of its rivals as it was leading in 20 constituencies with trends available for 26 out of the 28 seats, the Election Commission said.
May 23, 2019 10:12 AM
Tripura
In Tripura, BJP is leading in two seats
Loksabha Election Results
?
Farooq Abdullah
Srinagar
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah is leading against PDP’s Aga Syed Mohsin.Abdullah has lost only once in his four-decade-long career when he was defeated by PDP’s Tariq Hamid Karra in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls in Srinagar.
May 23, 2019 10:12 AM
Tamil Nadu
Archrivals DMK and AIADMK were in a neck-to-neck race in the bypolls to 22 Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu, with the ruling party ahead in five and DMK in four segments.
May 23, 2019 10:10 AM
Odisha
In assembly elections, Biju Janata Dal leading on 16 seats, BJP leading on 5 seats, - there are 146 assembly constituencies in the state
May 23, 2019 10:08 AM
Telangana
AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi is trailing in Hyderabad. In Hyderabad, a All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) stronghold since 1984, party chief Asaduddin Owaisi is seeking re-election.
May 23, 2019 10:04 AM
Uttar Pradesh
Samajwadi Party (SP) patron Mulayam Singh Yadav is leading against BJP candidate Prem Singh Shakya in Mainpuri constituency, according to the early trends.
May 23, 2019 10:03 AM
West Bengal
BJP leading in 17 seats in West Bengal. This is a major development considering that the BJP had won just 2 seats in 2014.
May 23, 2019 9:59 AM
AAP candidate Atishi is trailing in East Delhi.
May 23, 2019 9:58 AM
Delhi
BJP leads in all 7 seats in Delhi at 9:56 A.M
May 23, 2019 9:57 AM
Karnataka
BJP leads in 24 of 28 seats in Karnataka at 9:52 am.
May 23, 2019 9:57 AM
Haryana
BJP is leading in nine out of 10 seats in Haryana.
May 23, 2019 9:56 AM
Madhya Pradesh
Pragya Thakur continues to lead, while Digvijaya Singh is trailing in Bhopal.
May 23, 2019 9:55 AM
Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh assembly elections trends shows Janasena Party leading on 1 seat
May 23, 2019 9:54 AM
PM Narendra Modi leading by over 20,000 votes from UP's Varanasi, BJP President Amit Shah leading by over 50,000 votes from Gujarat's Gandhinagar
May 23, 2019 9:52 AM
Jammu and Kashmir
In Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag, the National Conference is leading with 3,700 votes. The PDP has garnered 3,681 votes while the BJP lags with 103 votes.
May 23, 2019 9:51 AM
As counting underway, BJP crosses majority mark on its own, reaching 273 in leads
May 23, 2019 9:50 AM
Telangana
Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter Kavitha is trailing in Nizamabad.
May 23, 2019 9:50 AM
Andhra Pradesh
In assembly elections, YSRCP is leading on 35 seats, Telugu Desam Party leading on 6 seats, total 175 constituencies
May 23, 2019 9:48 AM
Jammu and Kashmir
Dr.Farooq Abdullah leading from Srinagar, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh leading from Udhampur
May 23, 2019 9:48 AM
Delhi
According to EC official trends, BJP leading on Chandni Chowk, North West Delhi, South Delhi and West Delhi parliamentary seats out of 7 seats
May 23, 2019 9:44 AM
Uttar Pradesh
Congress chairperson Sonia Gandhi is leading on the Raebareli Lok Sabha constituency by just 1,000 votes, the early trends say.
May 23, 2019 9:43 AM
West Bengal
The BJP seems to have thwarted all efforts of the TMC to keep the saffron party at bay in Bengal. Out of 42 seats in Bengal, the BJP is leading in 10 constituencies while the TMC takes the lead in 18 seats.
May 23, 2019 9:42 AM
Andhra Pradesh
N Chandrababu Naidu trailing in Kuppam, in the Andhra Assembly seat at 9:29 am
May 23, 2019 9:41 AM
Uttar Pradesh
Sonia Gandhi leads in Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh by 829 votes by 9:31 am.
May 23, 2019 9:41 AM
Maharashtra
Sharad Pawar's nephew Parth Pawar (NCP) trailing from Maval, Maharashtra.
May 23, 2019 9:40 AM
Punjab
SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal leading from Firozpur
May 23, 2019 9:39 AM
Uttar Pradesh
BJP candidate and Union Minister Maneka Gandhi trailing from Sultanpur, Sonia Gandhi leading from Rae Bareli. Varun Gandhi leading from Pilibhit
May 23, 2019 9:39 AM
Official EC trends
BJP leading on 229 seats, Congress leading on 56 seats
Puducherry
Congress leading from Puducherry. DMK leading from Dindigul and Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu
May 23, 2019 9:38 AM
Karnataka
BJP's Tejasvi Surya leading from Bengaluru South and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge trailing from Gulbarga.
May 23, 2019 9:38 AM
Punjab
In Punjab's Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency, Aam Aadmi Party's Bhagwant Mann is leading by 1,400 votes.
May 23, 2019 9:38 AM
Kerala
Congress president Rahul Gandhi is leading in Wayanad constituency in Kerala by 10,910 votes against CPI's C P Suneer, according to the Election Commission.
May 23, 2019 9:37 AM
Uttar Pradesh
Bharatiya Janata Party's Jaya Prada is leading against Samajwadi Party's Azam Khan in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur against Jaya Prada. The two old-time foes are up against each other in a tight contest.
May 23, 2019 9:37 AM
BJP RS Prasad leads in Patna Sahib. The main battle is Congress’ Shatrughan Sinha, one of the BJP’s most vocal critics whilst a member of the party and Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. In 2014, Shatrughan Sinha, then of BJP beat Congress’ Kunal Singh by 2.65 lakh votes.
May 23, 2019 9:36 AM
Congress's UDF is leading in all the 20 seats from Kerala
May 23, 2019 9:35 AM
Uttar Pradesh
Dimple Yadav leads in Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh at 9:21.
May 23, 2019 9:35 AM
Assam
Congress's Gaurav Gogoi trails in Assam's Koliabor, BJP takes lead in 6 Seats.
May 23, 2019 9:33 AM
West Bengal
In West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee is trailing in Diamond Harbour constituency. BJP's Nilanjan Roy is leading in the constituency.
May 23, 2019 9:29 AM
As the vote count for the 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala began, initial trends showed that the Congress was ahead in 18 places and the Left in two others.
May 23, 2019 9:28 AM
Odisha
Bharatiya Janata Party's Sambit Patra is trailing in Puri. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Pinaki Misra of BJD won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,63,361 votes which was 25.34% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJD had a vote share of 50.33% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 7 contestants in 2014.
May 23, 2019 9:25 AM
BJP crosses 272 leads across India.
May 23, 2019 9:25 AM
West Bengal
BJP's sitting MP from Darjeeling SS Ahluwalia is trailing from Durgapur constituency. In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, SS Ahluwalia had won the Darjeeling. This time, the BJP fielded him from Durgapur constituency.
May 23, 2019 9:24 AM
Official EC trends
May 23, 2019 9:24 AM
Official EC trends
May 23, 2019 9:22 AM
Bihar
BJP leader Giriraj Singh leading from Bihar's Begusarai over CPI's Kanhaiya Kumar
May 23, 2019 9:22 AM
Sensex up by more than 600 points as early trends show a return to power of NDA Government
May 23, 2019 9:18 AM
Official EC trends
May 23, 2019 9:17 AM
Uttar Pradesh
Ajit Singh Trailing in Muzaffarnagar | Rashtriya Janata Dal (RLD) chief Ajit Singh is trailing against Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sanjeev Kumar Balyan from Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha constituency, which went to polls on April 11. Sanjeev Kumar Balyan of BJP had defeated Kadir Rana of the BSP by a margin of 4,01,150 votes in the 2014 general elections. Balyan is the minister of state for water resources, river development and Ganga rejuvenation under Cabinet minister Uma Bharti.
May 23, 2019 9:15 AM
Arunachal Pradesh
BJP leading on 3 Seats in Arunachal Pradesh at 9:12 A.M
May 23, 2019 9:13 AM
Uttar Pradesh
RLD chief Ajit Singh's son Jayant Chaudhary is leading from Baghpat. In the last Lok Sabha elections, the seat was won by Dr. Satya Pal Singh of the BJP by a margin of 209866 votes. Dr. Satya Pal Singh defeated SP candidate Ghulam Mohammed.
May 23, 2019 9:11 AM
Official EC trends
BJP leading on 133 seats, Congress leading on 41 seats
May 23, 2019 9:11 AM
Delhi
BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri leading from South Delhi and BJP's Parvesh Verma leading from West Delhi
May 23, 2019 9:11 AM
Sonia Gandhi leading from Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli and Rahul Gandhi leading from Kerala's Wayanad.
May 23, 2019 9:06 AM
Uttar Pradesh
Azam Khan leads, Jaya Prada trails in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh at 8:55 am.
May 23, 2019 9:04 AM
Uttar Pradesh
PM Narendra Modi is leading in Varanasi at 9:00 am.
May 23, 2019 9:03 AM
Uttar Pradesh
Congress candidate Imran Masood is leading in UP's Saharanpur from where BJP's Raghav Lakhanpal had won in 2014 by a margin of 65090 votes. Uttar Pradesh had registered 58.61 % voting in 2014 general elections. With a vote share of 44.94 %, Bharatiya Janata Party had topped the results tally with 71 seats, followed by Samajwadi Party (5 seats) and Indian National Congress (2 seats).
May 23, 2019 9:02 AM
Karnataka
Independent Candidate Prakash Raj is trailing in Bangalore central constituency in Karnataka. Actor Prakash Raj had said that he is not against any political party or leader but is contesting polls "for the people”.
May 23, 2019 9:01 AM
Madhya Pradesh
Senior Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh from Bhopal, Jyotiraditya Scindia from Guna and Vivek Tankha from Jabalpur, trailing
May 23, 2019 9:01 AM
Madhya Pradesh
BJP's Pragya Singh Thakur leading from Bhopal and Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh is trailing
May 23, 2019 9:00 AM
Uttar Pradesh
Samajwadi Party's Azam Khan is leading in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur against Jaya Prada. The two old-time foes are up against each other in a tight contest.
May 23, 2019 8:59 AM
Nagaland
Counting of ballots has been delayed in Nagaland as technical errors were detected.
May 23, 2019 8:59 AM
Maharashtra
Actor and Congress candidate Urmila Matondkar is trailing against Bharatiya Janata Party's Gopal Shetty in North Mumbai.
May 23, 2019 8:59 AM
Uttar Pradesh
Congress leader and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi is ahead from Raebareli constituency. The parliamentary seat one of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh that went to polls in the fifth phase of national elections on May 6.
May 23, 2019 8:58 AM
Assam
The trends of a total of 14 seats have come. In the state, the BJP is leading on five seats and the Congress is leading on two seats. The AIUDF has just open its account in Assam.
May 23, 2019 8:56 AM
New Delhi
BJP's Gautam Gambhir, who had also joined the BJP just two months ago and was fielded against AAP's Atishi, is leading on the seat. In Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, VK Singh is leading after first two round of counting. In Gurugram, BJP is ahead in the postal counting and in Gautam Buddha Nagar, BJP's Mahesh Sharma is also leading. The Congress candidates in all these seats are trailing behind.
May 23, 2019 8:55 AM
West Bengal
BJP sitting MP Babul Supriyo is leading in Asansol constituency in West Bengal. He is pitted against Trinamool Congress’s Moon Moon Sen
May 23, 2019 8:54 AM
Congress's Jyotiraditya Scindia, who contested this year's Lok Sabha polls from Guna is trailing
May 23, 2019 8:53 AM
Milind Deora trailing in South Mumbai
May 23, 2019 8:53 AM
Haryana
Two-time chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda is leading from Haryana's Sonipat. NDA's Ramesh Chander had won last time from the seat.
May 23, 2019 8:52 AM
Counting of votes were halted in Amethi due to some glitch in servers.
May 23, 2019 8:51 AM
Karnataka
The current sitting MP from Gulbarga, Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge, is leading. Kharge defeated Revunaik Belamagi of the BJP to become the Gulbarga MP in the 2014 general election.
May 23, 2019 8:51 AM
Uttar Pradesh
General VK Singh of the BJP is leading in Ghaziabad constituency in Uttar Pradesh. The seat is witnessing a close fight with between Singh and Mahagathbandhan candidate Suresh Bansal.
May 23, 2019 8:50 AM
Punjab
In Punjab, the Bharatiya Janata Party candidates for Chandigarh and Gurdaspur are leading. Presently, Kirron Kher is leading in Chandigarh and actor-turned-politicial Sunny Deol is leading in Gurdaspur in Punjab.
May 23, 2019 8:50 AM
Chandigarh
Visuals from inside a counting centre in Chandigarh; Congress's Pawan Kumar Bansal, BJP's Kirron Kher and AAP's Harmohan Dhawan are contesting from the Lok Sabha seat.
Visuals from inside a counting centre in Chandigarh; Congress's Pawan Kumar Bansal, BJP's Kirron Kher and AAP's Harmohan Dhawan are contesting from the Lok Sabha seat.
May 23, 2019 8:49 AM
Official EC trends
BJP-9, Congress-3, JDS-1, Mizo National Front-1, NCP-1, NDPP-1, Shiv Sena-1
May 23, 2019 8:48 AM
Kerala
Shashi Tharoor leads in Thiruvananthapuram at 8:44 am
May 23, 2019 8:48 AM
Tamil Nadu
Congress leader Karti Chidambaram leads in Sivaganga, Tamil Nadu.
May 23, 2019 8:47 AM
Jaganmohan Reddy's YSRCP is leading on 7 assembly seats in postal votes against Chandrababu Naidu's TDP
May 23, 2019 8:43 AM
Uttar Pradesh
Congress president Rahul Gandhi is trailing against BJP's Smriti Irani in Amethi. The UP seat is currently held by Gandhi. In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, the Congress leader had beat Irani by receiving 46.70 per cent of the votes cast in this constituency.
May 23, 2019 8:38 AM
Gujarat
Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah is leading from Gujarat's Gandhinagar. The constituency of Gujarat state is currently held by LK Advani of BJP. In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, L K Advani beat Kiritbhai Ishvarbhai Patel of CONGRESS by receiving 68.10 per cent of the votes cast in this constituency.
May 23, 2019 8:38 AM
After counting of postal ballots, the EVM calculation has begun. Out of 18 lakh registered service voters, 16.49 lakh have sent their postal ballots to their respective returning officers as on May 17. The postal ballots were electronically transmitted to the service voters. They have to download it, fill it and send it by speed post.
May 23, 2019 8:37 AM
Counting has stopped in Amethi.
May 23, 2019 8:32 AM
Tamil Nadu
The constituency is witnessing a tough battle between two high-profile women candidates — M Kanimozhi of the DMK and BJP state president Tamilisai Soundararajan. As of now, Kanimozhi is leading in Thoothukkudi.
May 23, 2019 8:32 AM
Kerala
Congress president Rahul Gandhi leads in Wayanad
May 23, 2019 8:31 AM
Karnataka
JDS candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy trailing in Mandya
May 23, 2019 8:27 AM
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are now neck and neck in Uttar Pradesh. Both the national parties are now leading on three seats, each. The NDA is now leading on 18 seats and five leads are in the favour of the UPA, as per the latest trends from the counting of the votes.
May 23, 2019 8:22 AM
Kerala
Congress Candidate Shashi Tharoor is trailing from Trivandrum seat.
May 23, 2019 8:21 AM
As the counting for general elections underway, the Election Commission's website crashed.
May 23, 2019 8:21 AM
Karnataka
Independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh, wife of the late film star and former Union minister MH Ambareesh, is leading from Mandya, from where HD Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil of the Janata Dal (Secular) fought polls.
May 23, 2019 8:20 AM
The Bharatiya Janata Party is also leading in Chhattisgarh, while Shiv Sena is ahead of other parties in Maharashtra's Thane.
May 23, 2019 8:20 AM
Karnataka
Bharatiya Janata Party's Prathap Simha is leading from Mysore constituency. while CH Vijayshankar who fought on a Congress ticket is trailing.
May 23, 2019 8:19 AM
In Lucknow, BJP candidate Rajnath Singh is leading, while Shatrughan Sinha's wife and Samajwadi Party candidate Poonam Sinha is trailing.
May 23, 2019 8:16 AM
First trends for the Congress party now. Party chief Rahul Gandhi and chairperson Sonia Gandhi are leading on Amethi and Raebareli Lok Sabha seats.
May 23, 2019 8:13 AM
In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP and its NDA allies won a total of 336 seats, while the Congress and its UPA allies won 60 seats. The remaining 147 seats were claimed by others.
May 23, 2019 8:09 AM
As counting underway amid tight security, BJP takes early lead
May 23, 2019 8:03 AM
Counting of votes for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 begins
May 23, 2019 8:03 AM
After seeking divine blessings ahead of Lok Sabha election results 2019, Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor comes out of Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple.
May 23, 2019 8:00 AM
BJP candidate from Rampur, Uttar Pradesh Jaya Prada has said that the saffron party will win the Lok Sabha Election 2019. "We are winning. This fight is of women's asmita, respect . Fight for voice of poor. If god permit we will break their ego," she said.
May 23, 2019 7:51 AM
Karnataka
Rizwan Arshad, Congress candidate from Bangalore Central said,''Roshan Baig has tried to help the BJP& sabotage my campaign. But in his own constituency Shivaji Nagar, people have supported me overwhelmingly & blessed me. Workers of Congress party have defied his diktats & supported me.''
Actor Ravi Kishan, who is fighting on Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat, offers prayers as Election Results 2019 will be announced today
May 23, 2019 7:49 AM
Karnataka
Umesh Jadhav, BJP candidate from Kalaburagi, Karnataka who is contesting against Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge: Narendra Modi will become the PM. I'm hopeful of winning the seat. After this,within a day or two this coalition govt is going to fall on its own &BJP govt will be formed.
In conclusion to the seven-phases of Lok Sabha polls, political parties will hope for victory as the counting of votes begins today (Thursday, 23 May).
May 23, 2019 6:37 AM
The United States Wednesday said that it was confident in the fairness and integrity of the Indian elections and would work with whoever is the victor. "I would say from the US perspective, we are very confident in the fairness and the integrity of the Indian elections, and we will obviously work with whoever is the victor and whatever the outcome is there," State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus told reporters during an off-camera gaggle here.
May 23, 2019 6:33 AM
Kerala
Kummanam Rajasekharan,BJP candidate from Thiruvananthapuram constituency offers prayer at Ayyaguru Ashram, Thycaud. Rajasekharan is fielded against Congress' Shashi Tharoor and Left Democratic Front candidate C Divakaran.
Kummanam Rajasekharan,BJP candidate from Thiruvananthapuram constituency offers prayer at Ayyaguru Ashram, Thycaud. Rajasekharan is fielded against Congress' Shashi Tharoor and Left Democratic Front candidate C Divakaran.
May 23, 2019 6:30 AM
The Congress on Wednesday slammed the Modi government over what it called "foreign minister-level talks" with Pakistan, alleging with the end of electoral politics pro-Pakistan policy has begun.
May 23, 2019 6:29 AM
Actor Vivek Oberoi has been provided protection, a police official said on Wednesday evening. There were intelligence inputs about threat to the Bollywood actor, the official said. Oberoi was provided with two personal security officers on Wednesday, he said.
May 23, 2019 6:23 AM
The Election Commission Wednesday said it rejected the demand of 22 political parties to count paper trail machine slips before the counting of votes polled in electronic voting machines (EVMs), because it was not "feasible".
