    Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 LIVE: India waits amidst bated breath, security stepped up

    New Delhi, May 22: The Game of Thrones in Indian politics will get over on May 23 and it will surely leave many disappointed or some may be happy about it. The Election Commission of India will start counting votes for 17th Lok Sabha Election on 23 May. However, results are likely to get delayed by five to six hours due to the introduction of additional VVPAT counting this year.

    The Lok Sabha Elections were held in seven phases across the 542 parliamentary constituencies from 11 April to 19 May, 2019. Over 90 crore voters are expected to have exercised their franchise across 10 lakh booths in.

    The process of counting votes will take place in the presence of the Returning Officer of the individual constituencies and is likely to begin early in the morning (around 7 am) on 23 May.

    The crucial election saw widespread campaigns from key players like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, BJP chief Amit Shah, the alliance partners Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati, and several other BJP and Opposition leaders.

    Exit polls have suggested Prime Minister Narendra Modi will win a landslide victory when votes are counted on Thursday. But if the polls are wrong, he may need outside help to form government.

    Here's a list of kingmakers - regional political leaders with clout across various Indian states - who may decide whether the Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party or their biggest political rival, Rahul Gandhi's Indian National Congress, can reach the 272 seats needed for a majority.

    • Mamata Banerjee
    • Mayawati
    • Akhilesh Yadav
    • Kalvakuntala Chandrashekar Rao
    • M.K. Stalin
    • Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

    Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates:

    May 23, 2019 6:10 AM

    Security across the nation is exceptionally tight. The Home Ministry has warned that there could be violence as counting progresses.

    May 23, 2019 6:09 AM

    The first to be counted would be the postal ballots. It is expected that the VVPAT matching would be done next followed by the EVM counting.

    May 23, 2019 6:07 AM

    Will the exit pollsters be proven right? All exit polls indicated that Narendra Modi would return as the Prime Minister for a second term.

    May 23, 2019 6:07 AM

    This was one of the most heated campaigns India has ever witnessed. The entire opposition stood as one to take on Modi.

    May 23, 2019 4:06 AM

    Will the numbers of the result match the exit polls figures?

    May 23, 2019 4:05 AM

    National Update

    The day for which everyone was waiting has come. The day of the result of people’s decision has finally come.

    Find out for some extensive coverage of general elections 2019 here:

    Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Decoding Congress, BJP manifestos

    Exit polls 2019: BJP set to return to power

    Exit polls 2019: How parties are faring across states

    Why elections 2019 may spring a surprise on May 23

    What the 2014 exit polls predicted? A look at their track record

    How the Spiral of Silence theory has ensured exit polls can go horribly wrong

    Internal security: The challenge ahead for the next dispensation

    As result day draws closer, NDA allies drop hints about joining cabinet

    Betting big on nationalism, did Modi really ignore the job problem?

    From '96 to '19, will BJP continue its agenda of building Ram Mandir if brought back to power?

