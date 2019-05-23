Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 LIVE: Dukh ho raha hai, says TMC's Moon Moon rolling her eyes

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 22: The Game of Thrones in Indian politics will get over on May 23 and it will surely leave many disappointed or some may be happy about it. The Election Commission of India have started counting votes for 17th Lok Sabha Election on 23 May. However, results are likely to get delayed by five to six hours due to the introduction of additional VVPAT counting this year.

The Lok Sabha Elections were held in seven phases across the 542 parliamentary constituencies from 11 April to 19 May, 2019. Over 90 crore voters are expected to have exercised their franchise across 10 lakh booths in.

The process of counting votes will take place in the presence of the Returning Officer of the individual constituencies and is likely to begin early in the morning (around 7 am) on 23 May.

The crucial election saw widespread campaigns from key players like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, BJP chief Amit Shah, the alliance partners Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati, and several other BJP and Opposition leaders.

Exit polls have suggested Prime Minister Narendra Modi will win a landslide victory when votes are counted on Thursday. But if the polls are wrong, he may need outside help to form government.

Here's a list of kingmakers - regional political leaders with clout across various Indian states - who may decide whether the Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party or their biggest political rival, Rahul Gandhi's Indian National Congress, can reach the 272 seats needed for a majority.

Mamata Banerjee

Mayawati

Akhilesh Yadav

Kalvakuntala Chandrashekar Rao

M.K. Stalin

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates:

#WATCH TMC Candidate from Asansol, Moon Moon Sen reacts on present trends,she is trailing BJP candidate Babul Supriyo by over 65,000 votes. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/LFYfTTMMzb — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2019 Dukh ho raha hai, says TMC's Moon Moon rolling her eyes. She is trailing BJP candidate Babul Supriyo by over 65,000 votes JD(S) state president Vishwanath is likely to resign this evening, as per the reports. JD(S) state president is likely to meet Devegowda this evening and decide his action. Vishwanath has said that he takes moral responsibility for his party's defeat in the Lok Sabha Elections. "The election verdict is out. Congrats to PM Modijee and the entire BJP team and to the NDA alliance. This will be start is an exciting phase for India as we build on the refoms of the last innings. We look forward to India moving from USD 3 trillion to 5 trillion," tweeted Edelweiss Group Chairman and CEO Rashesh Shah. Mega star Rajinikanth congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and extended his good wishes on Twitter soon after trends depicted a clear sweep of the NDA in India. Omar Abdullah said,''Who can say what would've happened if Balakot had not happened. But it is the truth that post-Balakot opposition lost most of its steam. There are many issues we can discuss on. If 'Chowkidar chor hai' was a right slogan, if it was right to focus on Rafale. '' If we presented rural distress, unemployment,economic slowdown properly. If we should've questioned Pulwama instead of Balakot. They say 'Once horse has bolted what's the point of closing stable door?'.If horse comes in hand after 5 yrs, fine, else it'll go ahead,'' he added. Rahul Gandhi, whose Congress party has been hovering around the 90 mark in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019, is likely to hold a press conference at around 4 pm after the picture gets clear. New Delhi The BJP candidate from Manoj Tiwari is leading by 198,524 votes in the North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. In this constituency, Manoj Tiwari is up against Congress's Sheila Dikshit. Former IAS officer Shah Faesal also congratulated PM Narendra Modi and said that the mandate must be respected. "Congratulations to Narendra Modi, BJP for the landslide win. The mandate must be respected. We in J&K are hopeful that tempers will be allowed to calm down. In this second term, Narendra Modi can make history by reaching out to the people of J&K. Kashmir has to heal," he said. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is ahead on 298 seats, Election Commission said. The NDA, collectively, has managed to hold on to 349 seats. Congress' Mumbai-North Lok Sabha seat candidate Urmila Matondkar on Thursday alleged that there was a mismatch in signatures on an electronic voting machine (EVM) form. The Congress headquarters in the capital wore a deserted look with counting trends showing only a marginal improvement in the partys tally from the previous Lok Sabha elections. Congress leader Hardik Patel said that while the Congress campaigned and ran for the Lok Sabha elections with utmost honesty, the BJP had adopted the dishonest path and it's not the voters that led BJP to its victory but it's dishonest and corrupt means. Nepal prime minister K P Sharma Oli also congratulated PM Modi and said that he looks ahead to work with India. Union minister and BJP candidate Nitin Gadkari congratulated the country and said that today's results are a victory for the country. Working President of Telangana Rashtra Samithi, KTR congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president Amit Shah for the NDA's victory. Sonia Gandhi leaves from Congress President Rahul Gandhi's residence in Delhi. #ElectionResults2019 pic.twitter.com/yua08u88ho — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2019 Sonia Gandhi leaves from Congress President Rahul Gandhi's residence in Delhi. Maharashtra All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen leader Imtiyaz Jaleel leading from Aurangabad by over 35,000 votes Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu congratulates Prime Minister Narendra Modi, says, "will continue to strengthen our friendship between India and Israel". a SOLID SLAP on my face ..as More ABUSE..TROLL..and HUMILIATION come my way..I WILL STAND MY GROUND ..My RESOLVE to FIGHT for SECULAR INDIA will continue..A TOUGH JOURNEY AHEAD HAS JUST BEGUN ..THANK YOU EVERYONE WHO WERE WITH ME IN THIS JOURNEY. .... JAI HIND — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) May 23, 2019 Actor Prakash Raj, a strident critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP government, is contesting as an independent candidate from Bengaluru Central tweeted The AAP on May 23 congratulated the BJP for its victory and said it hopes that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would do "good work" in his future tenure. Congratulations to the winners. But all losers are not losers. We have to do a complete review and then we will share our views with you all. Let the counting process be completed fully and the VVPATs matched — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 23, 2019 West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated the "winners", without mentioning the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or the NDA in her tweet. She added that she was waiting for VVPAT matching. Ummareddy Venkateswarlu, YSRCP: YS Jaganmohan Reddy to take oath as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister on May 30 Ummareddy Venkateswarlu, YSRCP: YS Jaganmohan Reddy to take oath as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister on May 30 Andhra Pradesh Ummareddy Venkateswarlu, YSRCP, Andhra Pradesh: Out of 175 assembly seats, YSRCP is leading on 150 seats. Pp have confidence on Jaganmohan Reddy to lead the state. Looking at the loot by N Chandrababu Naidu, the public doesn't want him to rule the state. West Bengal In the adjoining seat of Kolkata South, TMC’s Mala Roy wins against BJP’s Chandra Kumar Bose, the grand nephew of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. In both the seats, the CPI(M) had fielded women candidates Nandini Mukherjee from Kolkata South and Kaninika Bose from Kolkata North. Jammu and Kashmir JKNC candidate Farooq Abdullah wins from Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir. Ummareddy Venkateswarlu, YSRCP: YS Jaganmohan Reddy to take oath as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister on May 30 Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao's daughter K Kavitha trailing from Nizamabad, BJP candidate Dharmapuri Arvind leading by over 31,000 votes Malegaon blast-accused Sadhvi Pragya Thakur is leading in Bhopal seat by a margin of over one lakh votes against Congress veteran and former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Digvijaya Singh. West Bengal Union Minister and BJP leader Babul Supriyo leading from Asansol, BJP's Arjun Singh leading from Barrackpore and Trinamool Congress's Mimi Chakraborty is leading from Jadavpur Lok Sabha constituency. Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe tweets, "Congratulations to Narendra Modi on a magnificent victory! We look forward to working closely with you." Rajasthan #WATCH Celebrations outside Bharatiya Janata Party office in Rajasthan's Jaipur. pic.twitter.com/w1qYDG7J05 — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2019 Celebrations outside Bharatiya Janata Party office in Rajasthan's Jaipur. Karnataka Janata Dal (Secular) chief and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda's grandson Prajwal Revanna is leading by over 1.2 lakh votes in Hassan Lok Sabha seat in Karnataka. As on 12:00 pm, Prajwal Revanna has secured 5.70 lakh votes while his nearest rival BJP's A Manju has secured 4.45 votes. Maneka Gandhi leads by 1,100 votes in Sultanpur "So the exit polls were correct. All that’s left is to congratulate the BJP and NDA for a stellar performance. Credit where credit is due PM Modi Sahib and Amit Shah put together a winning alliance and a very professional campaign. Bring on the next five years," former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said. With the BJP set to return to power, its parliamentary board is expected to meet Thursday evening at the party headquarters where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to make a speech. West Bengal Union Minister and BJP leader Babul Supriyo leading from Asansol, BJP's Arjun Singh leading from Barrackpore and TMC's Mimi Chakraborty leading from Jadavpur Odisha Odisha assembly election trends: BJD leading on 94 seats, BJP on 28 seats, Congress on 12 seats, CPI-M on 1 seat, JMM on 1 seat and Independent on 1 seat Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is likely to tender his resignation later today Andhra Pradesh In Andhra Pradesh assembly election results, trend shows YSRCP leading on 149 seats, TDP leading on 25 seats and Janasena Party leading on 1 seat Rajasthan From Bhilwara Lok Sabha constituency in South Rajasthan, BJP's Subhash Baheria has won. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Subhash Baheria won from Bhilwara by defeating the Congress candidate by a margin of 2,46,264 votes. The BJP's massive leads are now turning into wins, and as per Election Commissions official update, the saffron party has registered wins in three seats – Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh, Bhilawara in Rajasthan and Rajkot in Gujarat. Karnataka BJP ahead in 24 out of 28 Karnataka seats. In 2014, the BJP won 17 seats. With trends showing likely win for the BJP, supporters begin celebrations. BJP's Bhopal candidate Pragya Thakur expressed confidence of winning after trends showed her leading by 50,000 votes. "I am confident of victory. Good will win over evil. I thank the residents of Bhopal," she said. #ElectionResults2019: Bharatiya Janata Party supporters in Australia's Sydney and Melbourne celebrate as trends show party leading on 292 seats. pic.twitter.com/WphGVy1KeP — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2019 Bharatiya Janata Party supporters in Australia's Sydney and Melbourne celebrate as trends show party leading on 292 seats. BJP candidate Sudhanshu Trivedi said,''This is the first election for a generation that opened its eyes in the 21st century, the millennium generation has voted & given a millennium mandate. I think we should wait for final results, the indications are now gradually settling down to same thing.'' Odisha BJP leader Dr Sambit Patra leading by over 700 votes from Odisha's Puri Lok Sabha Constituency. Leading numbers as per EC official election results site: BJP-292; Congress - 51; TMC - 24; Shiv Sena - 20. With trends pointing towards a clear BJP win, PM Modi is likely to be at the Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters at 5pm today. Uttar Pradesh After the first round of counting, Maneka Gandhi and Santosh Gangwar leading from Sultanpur and Bareilly. Uttar Pradesh PM Narendra Modi is racing ahead with a wide margin, while Shalini Yadav of the Samajwadi Party is second. Gujarat Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi greets the media outside her residence in Gandhinagar. pic.twitter.com/yR2Zi9eeL1 — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2019 Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi greets the media outside her residence in Gandhinagar. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra leaves from Congress President Rahul Gandhi's residence in Delhi. #ElectionResults2019 pic.twitter.com/rJEIih1YIt — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2019 Priyanka Gandhi Vadra leaves from Congress President Rahul Gandhi's residence in Delhi. Kerala Congress's Shashi Tharoor leading from Thiruvananthapuram by over 13,000 votes Karnataka BJP workers celebrate in Mangaluru as Nalin Kumar Kateel leads by 92,686 votes Uttar Pradesh Sitting MP and BJP candidate Hema Malini leading by 22,893 votes against nearest rival and SP-BSP-RLD alliance candidate Kunwar Narendra Singh in Mathura Punjab Congress's Manish Tewari leading from Anandpur Sahib, SAD's Harsimrat Kaur Badal leading from Bhatinda and Aam Aadmi Party's Bhagwant Mann leading from Sangrur Tamil Nadu Celebrations outside DMK headquarters in Chennai; According to Official EC trends, DMK is leading on 22 seats Security heightened outside BJP headquarters in Delhi; According to Official trends, BJP is leading on 295 seats. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/5m2gysNq3P — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2019 Security heightened outside BJP headquarters in Delhi Official EC trends BJP leading on 295 seats, Congress leading on 51 seats In Odisha Lok Sabha Elections, Baijayant Panda, who quit BJD to join the BJP recently, is trailing from Kendrapara – a seat that he had won in 2009 and 2014 on a BJD ticket. BJD's Anubhav Mohanty is leading from the seat. Karnataka Former Chief Minister of Karnataka's son B. S. Yeddyurappa is leading by a margin of over a lakh votes. Andhra Pradesh YSRCP sweeps Andhra assembly elections, decimates ruling Telugu Desam Party. Jagan Mohan Reddy set to be the new Andhra Chief Minister. Uttar Pradesh Amethi is witnessing a close contest between Congress president Rahul Gandhi and BJP leader Smriti Irani. Irani is leading by only 2,501 votes. So far, Gandhi has received 14,030 votes, while the Union minister has won 16,531 votes. It’s nothing short of a landslide,a political psunami sweeping entire country,East or west @BJP4India is the best, is a reality.North to South people have voted for a clear,unambiguous choice,country must progress further under leadership of @narendramodi to be next @PMOIndia — Chowkidar Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) May 23, 2019 Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu tweeted Karnataka Prakash Raj leaves the counting centre after 1st three round. PC Mohan from BJP is leading with 1,27,616 as against Rizwan Arshad from INC with 1,25,098 in Bangalore Central. Kerala Rahul Gandhi has crossed one lakh votes and is heading for a majority in Wayanad Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate Tejasvi Surya is leading in Bangalore South, a seat that the party has held since 1991. The 28-year-old lawyer is a poster-boy for the saffron party: he is state general secretary for the Karnataka BJP’s youth wing and also a party spokesperson. While in Punjab, BJP's Sunny Deol leads with 1,15,543 in Gurdaspur seat, Congress' Shashi Tharoor leads in Thiruvananthapuram with 13,970. Meanwhile, Congress president Rahul Gandhi is leading with 92,000 votes in Wayand. Congratulations to @AnantkumarH for 1 lakh + lead.



This lead clearly shows the mood of the state & is a perfect slap to coalition govt on its first anniversary.@siddaramaiah avare this is with love from people of Karnataka. — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) May 23, 2019 After almost all the Congress-JD(S) sitting MPs are lagging behind BJP candidates, the saffron party mocked the coalition on Twitter calling the Lok Sabha election results "a perfect slap" on its first anniversary. Karnataka Karnataka: Visuals of celebrations outside BJP office in Bengaluru. #LokSabhaElectionResults pic.twitter.com/EtjrSBDP25 — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2019 Visuals of celebrations outside BJP office in Bengaluru. Maharashtra Ashok Shankarrao Chavan trails in Nanded, Maharashtra Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leading from Anantnag, Mehbooba Mufti at third place currently Sensex currently at 40,015.49 as early trends show a return to power of NDA Government In Mangaluru, BJP candidate Nalin Kumar Kateel leading by 172511 votes and Congress candidate Mithun Rai trailing by 113016 votes West Bengal In Burdwan Durgapur Lok Sabha constituency, Trinamool candidate Mumtaz Sanghamita is leading by 11,564 votes over the BJP candidate, S.S. Ahluwalia. Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav leads in Azamgarh by 11,000 votes at 10:28 am West Bengal The BJP which did not have a major presence West Bengal, considered a TMC bastion, is leading in over 15 Lok Sabha seats, as per latest updates. The TMC is also leading in around 15-16 seats, as of 10 am on May 23. The strike rate of Prime Minister Narendra and BJP president, has been much higher when compared to Rahul Gandhi and his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Bihar Early trends indicate RJD's Misa Bharti is trailing in Pataliputra. She lost the seat to BJP's Ram Kripal Yadav in 2014 Maharshtra BJP candidate Poonam Mahajan is leading in Mumbai North Central. Uttar Pradesh Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh by 38,000 votes. Jammu and Kashmir Justice Hasnain Masoodi of National Conference is leading from Anantnag against PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti Kerala In Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi takes lead by over 58,000 votes Bharatiya Janata Party's Pragya Thakur is leading in Bhopal by 23,000 votes. Gujarat Amit Shah leading by 1,30,000 votes in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The BJP in Karnataka is surging way ahead of its rivals as it was leading in 20 constituencies with trends available for 26 out of the 28 seats, the Election Commission said. Tripura In Tripura, BJP is leading in two seats Tamil Nadu Archrivals DMK and AIADMK were in a neck-to-neck race in the bypolls to 22 Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu, with the ruling party ahead in five and DMK in four segments. Odisha In assembly elections, Biju Janata Dal leading on 16 seats, BJP leading on 5 seats, - there are 146 assembly constituencies in the state Telangana AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi is trailing in Hyderabad. In Hyderabad, a All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) stronghold since 1984, party chief Asaduddin Owaisi is seeking re-election. Uttar Pradesh Samajwadi Party (SP) patron Mulayam Singh Yadav is leading against BJP candidate Prem Singh Shakya in Mainpuri constituency, according to the early trends. West Bengal BJP leading in 17 seats in West Bengal. This is a major development considering that the BJP had won just 2 seats in 2014. AAP candidate Atishi is trailing in East Delhi. Delhi BJP leads in all 7 seats in Delhi at 9:56 A.M Karnataka BJP leads in 24 of 28 seats in Karnataka at 9:52 am. Haryana BJP is leading in nine out of 10 seats in Haryana. Madhya Pradesh Pragya Thakur continues to lead, while Digvijaya Singh is trailing in Bhopal. Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh assembly elections trends shows Janasena Party leading on 1 seat PM Narendra Modi leading by over 20,000 votes from UP's Varanasi, BJP President Amit Shah leading by over 50,000 votes from Gujarat's Gandhinagar Jammu and Kashmir In Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag, the National Conference is leading with 3,700 votes. The PDP has garnered 3,681 votes while the BJP lags with 103 votes. As counting underway, BJP crosses majority mark on its own, reaching 273 in leads Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter Kavitha is trailing in Nizamabad. Andhra Pradesh In assembly elections, YSRCP is leading on 35 seats, Telugu Desam Party leading on 6 seats, total 175 constituencies Jammu and Kashmir Dr.Farooq Abdullah leading from Srinagar, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh leading from Udhampur Delhi According to EC official trends, BJP leading on Chandni Chowk, North West Delhi, South Delhi and West Delhi parliamentary seats out of 7 seats Uttar Pradesh Congress chairperson Sonia Gandhi is leading on the Raebareli Lok Sabha constituency by just 1,000 votes, the early trends say. West Bengal The BJP seems to have thwarted all efforts of the TMC to keep the saffron party at bay in Bengal. Out of 42 seats in Bengal, the BJP is leading in 10 constituencies while the TMC takes the lead in 18 seats. Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu trailing in Kuppam, in the Andhra Assembly seat at 9:29 am Uttar Pradesh Sonia Gandhi leads in Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh by 829 votes by 9:31 am. Maharashtra Sharad Pawar's nephew Parth Pawar (NCP) trailing from Maval, Maharashtra. Punjab SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal leading from Firozpur Uttar Pradesh BJP candidate and Union Minister Maneka Gandhi trailing from Sultanpur, Sonia Gandhi leading from Rae Bareli. Varun Gandhi leading from Pilibhit Official EC trends BJP leading on 229 seats, Congress leading on 56 seats Puducherry Congress leading from Puducherry. DMK leading from Dindigul and Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu Karnataka BJP's Tejasvi Surya leading from Bengaluru South and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge trailing from Gulbarga. Punjab In Punjab's Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency, Aam Aadmi Party's Bhagwant Mann is leading by 1,400 votes. Kerala Congress president Rahul Gandhi is leading in Wayanad constituency in Kerala by 10,910 votes against CPI's C P Suneer, according to the Election Commission. Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party's Jaya Prada is leading against Samajwadi Party's Azam Khan in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur against Jaya Prada. The two old-time foes are up against each other in a tight contest. BJP RS Prasad leads in Patna Sahib. The main battle is Congress’ Shatrughan Sinha, one of the BJP’s most vocal critics whilst a member of the party and Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. In 2014, Shatrughan Sinha, then of BJP beat Congress’ Kunal Singh by 2.65 lakh votes. Congress's UDF is leading in all the 20 seats from Kerala Uttar Pradesh Dimple Yadav leads in Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh at 9:21. Assam Congress's Gaurav Gogoi trails in Assam's Koliabor, BJP takes lead in 6 Seats. West Bengal In West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee is trailing in Diamond Harbour constituency. BJP's Nilanjan Roy is leading in the constituency. As the vote count for the 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala began, initial trends showed that the Congress was ahead in 18 places and the Left in two others. Odisha Bharatiya Janata Party's Sambit Patra is trailing in Puri. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Pinaki Misra of BJD won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,63,361 votes which was 25.34% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJD had a vote share of 50.33% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 7 contestants in 2014. BJP crosses 272 leads across India. West Bengal BJP's sitting MP from Darjeeling SS Ahluwalia is trailing from Durgapur constituency. In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, SS Ahluwalia had won the Darjeeling. This time, the BJP fielded him from Durgapur constituency. Official EC trends BJP leading on 162 seats, Congress leading on 51 seats Official EC trends BJP leading on 162 seats, Congress leading on 51 seats Bihar BJP leader Giriraj Singh leading from Bihar's Begusarai over CPI's Kanhaiya Kumar Sensex up by more than 600 points as early trends show a return to power of NDA Government Official EC trends BJP leading on 162 seats, Congress leading on 51 seats Uttar Pradesh Ajit Singh Trailing in Muzaffarnagar | Rashtriya Janata Dal (RLD) chief Ajit Singh is trailing against Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sanjeev Kumar Balyan from Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha constituency, which went to polls on April 11. Sanjeev Kumar Balyan of BJP had defeated Kadir Rana of the BSP by a margin of 4,01,150 votes in the 2014 general elections. Balyan is the minister of state for water resources, river development and Ganga rejuvenation under Cabinet minister Uma Bharti. Arunachal Pradesh BJP leading on 3 Seats in Arunachal Pradesh at 9:12 A.M Uttar Pradesh RLD chief Ajit Singh's son Jayant Chaudhary is leading from Baghpat. In the last Lok Sabha elections, the seat was won by Dr. Satya Pal Singh of the BJP by a margin of 209866 votes. Dr. Satya Pal Singh defeated SP candidate Ghulam Mohammed. Official EC trends BJP leading on 133 seats, Congress leading on 41 seats Delhi BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri leading from South Delhi and BJP's Parvesh Verma leading from West Delhi Sonia Gandhi leading from Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli and Rahul Gandhi leading from Kerala's Wayanad. Uttar Pradesh Azam Khan leads, Jaya Prada trails in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh at 8:55 am. Uttar Pradesh PM Narendra Modi is leading in Varanasi at 9:00 am. Uttar Pradesh Congress candidate Imran Masood is leading in UP's Saharanpur from where BJP's Raghav Lakhanpal had won in 2014 by a margin of 65090 votes. Uttar Pradesh had registered 58.61 % voting in 2014 general elections. With a vote share of 44.94 %, Bharatiya Janata Party had topped the results tally with 71 seats, followed by Samajwadi Party (5 seats) and Indian National Congress (2 seats). Karnataka Independent Candidate Prakash Raj is trailing in Bangalore central constituency in Karnataka. Actor Prakash Raj had said that he is not against any political party or leader but is contesting polls "for the people”. Madhya Pradesh Senior Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh from Bhopal, Jyotiraditya Scindia from Guna and Vivek Tankha from Jabalpur, trailing Madhya Pradesh BJP's Pragya Singh Thakur leading from Bhopal and Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh is trailing Uttar Pradesh Samajwadi Party's Azam Khan is leading in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur against Jaya Prada. The two old-time foes are up against each other in a tight contest. Nagaland Counting of ballots has been delayed in Nagaland as technical errors were detected. Maharashtra Actor and Congress candidate Urmila Matondkar is trailing against Bharatiya Janata Party's Gopal Shetty in North Mumbai. Uttar Pradesh Congress leader and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi is ahead from Raebareli constituency. The parliamentary seat one of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh that went to polls in the fifth phase of national elections on May 6. Assam The trends of a total of 14 seats have come. In the state, the BJP is leading on five seats and the Congress is leading on two seats. The AIUDF has just open its account in Assam. New Delhi BJP's Gautam Gambhir, who had also joined the BJP just two months ago and was fielded against AAP's Atishi, is leading on the seat. In Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, VK Singh is leading after first two round of counting. In Gurugram, BJP is ahead in the postal counting and in Gautam Buddha Nagar, BJP's Mahesh Sharma is also leading. The Congress candidates in all these seats are trailing behind. West Bengal BJP sitting MP Babul Supriyo is leading in Asansol constituency in West Bengal. He is pitted against Trinamool Congress’s Moon Moon Sen Congress's Jyotiraditya Scindia, who contested this year's Lok Sabha polls from Guna is trailing Milind Deora trailing in South Mumbai Haryana Two-time chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda is leading from Haryana's Sonipat. NDA's Ramesh Chander had won last time from the seat. Counting of votes were halted in Amethi due to some glitch in servers. Karnataka The current sitting MP from Gulbarga, Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge, is leading. Kharge defeated Revunaik Belamagi of the BJP to become the Gulbarga MP in the 2014 general election. Uttar Pradesh General VK Singh of the BJP is leading in Ghaziabad constituency in Uttar Pradesh. The seat is witnessing a close fight with between Singh and Mahagathbandhan candidate Suresh Bansal. Punjab In Punjab, the Bharatiya Janata Party candidates for Chandigarh and Gurdaspur are leading. Presently, Kirron Kher is leading in Chandigarh and actor-turned-politicial Sunny Deol is leading in Gurdaspur in Punjab. Chandigarh Visuals from inside a counting centre in Chandigarh; Congress's Pawan Kumar Bansal, BJP's Kirron Kher and AAP's Harmohan Dhawan are contesting from the Lok Sabha seat. pic.twitter.com/8EuV2wWi9M — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2019 Visuals from inside a counting centre in Chandigarh; Congress's Pawan Kumar Bansal, BJP's Kirron Kher and AAP's Harmohan Dhawan are contesting from the Lok Sabha seat. Official EC trends BJP-9, Congress-3, JDS-1, Mizo National Front-1, NCP-1, NDPP-1, Shiv Sena-1 Kerala Shashi Tharoor leads in Thiruvananthapuram at 8:44 am Tamil Nadu Congress leader Karti Chidambaram leads in Sivaganga, Tamil Nadu. Jaganmohan Reddy's YSRCP is leading on 7 assembly seats in postal votes against Chandrababu Naidu's TDP Uttar Pradesh Congress president Rahul Gandhi is trailing against BJP's Smriti Irani in Amethi. The UP seat is currently held by Gandhi. In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, the Congress leader had beat Irani by receiving 46.70 per cent of the votes cast in this constituency. Gujarat Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah is leading from Gujarat's Gandhinagar. The constituency of Gujarat state is currently held by LK Advani of BJP. In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, L K Advani beat Kiritbhai Ishvarbhai Patel of CONGRESS by receiving 68.10 per cent of the votes cast in this constituency. After counting of postal ballots, the EVM calculation has begun. Out of 18 lakh registered service voters, 16.49 lakh have sent their postal ballots to their respective returning officers as on May 17. The postal ballots were electronically transmitted to the service voters. They have to download it, fill it and send it by speed post. Counting has stopped in Amethi. Tamil Nadu The constituency is witnessing a tough battle between two high-profile women candidates — M Kanimozhi of the DMK and BJP state president Tamilisai Soundararajan. As of now, Kanimozhi is leading in Thoothukkudi. Kerala Congress president Rahul Gandhi leads in Wayanad Karnataka JDS candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy trailing in Mandya The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are now neck and neck in Uttar Pradesh. Both the national parties are now leading on three seats, each. The NDA is now leading on 18 seats and five leads are in the favour of the UPA, as per the latest trends from the counting of the votes. Kerala Congress Candidate Shashi Tharoor is trailing from Trivandrum seat. As the counting for general elections underway, the Election Commission's website crashed. Karnataka Independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh, wife of the late film star and former Union minister MH Ambareesh, is leading from Mandya, from where HD Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil of the Janata Dal (Secular) fought polls. The Bharatiya Janata Party is also leading in Chhattisgarh, while Shiv Sena is ahead of other parties in Maharashtra's Thane. Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party's Prathap Simha is leading from Mysore constituency. while CH Vijayshankar who fought on a Congress ticket is trailing. In Lucknow, BJP candidate Rajnath Singh is leading, while Shatrughan Sinha's wife and Samajwadi Party candidate Poonam Sinha is trailing. First trends for the Congress party now. Party chief Rahul Gandhi and chairperson Sonia Gandhi are leading on Amethi and Raebareli Lok Sabha seats. In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP and its NDA allies won a total of 336 seats, while the Congress and its UPA allies won 60 seats. The remaining 147 seats were claimed by others. As counting underway amid tight security, BJP takes early lead Counting of votes for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 begins After seeking divine blessings ahead of Lok Sabha election results 2019, Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor comes out of Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple. BJP candidate from Rampur, Uttar Pradesh Jaya Prada has said that the saffron party will win the Lok Sabha Election 2019. "We are winning. This fight is of women's asmita, respect . Fight for voice of poor. If god permit we will break their ego," she said. Karnataka Rizwan Arshad, Congress candidate from Bangalore Central said,''Roshan Baig has tried to help the BJP& sabotage my campaign. But in his own constituency Shivaji Nagar, people have supported me overwhelmingly & blessed me. Workers of Congress party have defied his diktats & supported me.'' West Bengal West Bengal: Counting of votes to begin at 8 AM; visuals from a counting centre in Kolkata. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/uXdi6RlgF9 — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2019 Visuals from a counting centre in Kolkata. Uttar Pradesh Actor Ravi Kishan, who is fighting on Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat, offers prayers as #ElectionResults2019 will be announced today; counting of votes for #LokSabhaElections2019 to begin at 8 am. pic.twitter.com/b1d38nuq02 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 23, 2019 Actor Ravi Kishan, who is fighting on Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat, offers prayers as Election Results 2019 will be announced today Karnataka Umesh Jadhav, BJP candidate from Kalaburagi, Karnataka who is contesting against Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge: Narendra Modi will become the PM. I'm hopeful of winning the seat. After this,within a day or two this coalition govt is going to fall on its own &BJP govt will be formed. Telangana Telangana: Visuals from outside a counting centre in Hyderabad; counting of votes for #LokSabhaElections2019 to begin at 8 am. #ElectionResults2019 pic.twitter.com/Mp550QffXk — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2019 Visuals from outside a counting centre in Hyderabad; counting of votes for Karnataka BJP candidate from Bengaluru South constituency, Tejasvi Surya: said,''I am sure we will win. I am confident I will be able to contribute to legislation and policy making in this country.'' Karnataka JD(S) Hassan candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy offers prayers at Chamundeshwari Temple in Mysore . Karnataka Karnataka: Security outside a counting centre in Bengaluru; counting of votes to begin at 8 am. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/nKctC7DP6M — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2019 Security outside a counting centre in Bengaluru In conclusion to the seven-phases of Lok Sabha polls, political parties will hope for victory as the counting of votes begins today (Thursday, 23 May). The United States Wednesday said that it was confident in the fairness and integrity of the Indian elections and would work with whoever is the victor. "I would say from the US perspective, we are very confident in the fairness and the integrity of the Indian elections, and we will obviously work with whoever is the victor and whatever the outcome is there," State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus told reporters during an off-camera gaggle here. Kerala Kerala:Kummanam Rajasekharan,BJP candidate from Thiruvananthapuram constituency offers prayer at Ayyaguru Ashram,Thycaud.Rajasekharan is fielded against Congress' Shashi Tharoor&Left Democratic Front candidate C Divakaran.Counting of votes to begin at 8 AM. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/dO0OCUHcNQ — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2019 Kummanam Rajasekharan,BJP candidate from Thiruvananthapuram constituency offers prayer at Ayyaguru Ashram, Thycaud. Rajasekharan is fielded against Congress' Shashi Tharoor and Left Democratic Front candidate C Divakaran. The Congress on Wednesday slammed the Modi government over what it called "foreign minister-level talks" with Pakistan, alleging with the end of electoral politics pro-Pakistan policy has begun. Actor Vivek Oberoi has been provided protection, a police official said on Wednesday evening. There were intelligence inputs about threat to the Bollywood actor, the official said. Oberoi was provided with two personal security officers on Wednesday, he said. The Election Commission Wednesday said it rejected the demand of 22 political parties to count paper trail machine slips before the counting of votes polled in electronic voting machines (EVMs), because it was not "feasible". Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh: Visuals from outside a counting centre in Bhopal. Counting of votes to begin at 8 AM. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/csFq9RTM5R — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2019 Visuals from outside a counting centre in Bhopal. Counting of votes to begin at 8 AM. Security across the nation is exceptionally tight. The Home Ministry has warned that there could be violence as counting progresses. The first to be counted would be the postal ballots. It is expected that the VVPAT matching would be done next followed by the EVM counting. Will the exit pollsters be proven right? All exit polls indicated that Narendra Modi would return as the Prime Minister for a second term. This was one of the most heated campaigns India has ever witnessed. The entire opposition stood as one to take on Modi. Will the numbers of the result match the exit polls figures? National Update The day for which everyone was waiting has come. The day of the result of people’s decision has finally come.

