Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: Ajit Singh loses, NDA now has 348 LS seats

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 22: Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for Prime Minister Narendra Modi from across the world after his resounding victory in the Lok Sabha elections. US President, Donald Trump congratulated Modi and said that great things are in store for Indo-US relations.

Meanwhile the final numbers are yet to come in and the BJP's current number stands at 303 and it is 353 for the NDA. The UPA on the other has 92 seats, while for the Congress it is 52. The others have 97 seats.

On Friday, the outgoing Cabinet would meet, following which it would recommend the dissolution of the House. Modi is expected to meet the President after that and stake a claim to form the government.

Stay tuned with us as we bring you all the updates LIVE:

As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) crossed the majority mark during the counting of the votes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a cabinet meeting to recommend dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha. In Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has secured a total of 60 seats while the mahagathbandhan of the SP-BSP-RLD is struggling to touch 15. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) could not manage to win even a single seat in the 17th Lok Sabha elections which concluded on May 19. US Vice President Mike Pence congratulates Narendra Modi, calls him an American ally and friend. The outgoing union Cabinet will meet today and recommend the dissolution of the House. Modi’s swearing in ceremony to be a grand event. Top world leaders likely to attend. BJP candidate Sanjeev Kumar Balyan has won the Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha seat. He was fielded against Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Ajit Singh The BJP led NDA has won in 347 seats. It continues to lead in 7 other seats. The Congress led UPA has won its 87 and leads in 3 sears.

