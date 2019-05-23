  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: Ajit Singh loses, NDA now has 348 LS seats

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 22: Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for Prime Minister Narendra Modi from across the world after his resounding victory in the Lok Sabha elections. US President, Donald Trump congratulated Modi and said that great things are in store for Indo-US relations.

    Meanwhile the final numbers are yet to come in and the BJP's current number stands at 303 and it is 353 for the NDA. The UPA on the other has 92 seats, while for the Congress it is 52. The others have 97 seats.

    Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 LIVE: BJP returns to power with brute majority

    On Friday, the outgoing Cabinet would meet, following which it would recommend the dissolution of the House. Modi is expected to meet the President after that and stake a claim to form the government.

    Stay tuned with us as we bring you all the updates LIVE:

    May 24, 2019 8:37 AM

    As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) crossed the majority mark during the counting of the votes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a cabinet meeting to recommend dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha.

    • BJP+
      354
    • CONG+
      90
    • AITC
      22
    • OTHERS
      76
    As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) crossed the majority mark during the counting of the votes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a cabinet meeting to recommend dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha.
    May 24, 2019 8:22 AM

    In Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has secured a total of 60 seats while the mahagathbandhan of the SP-BSP-RLD is struggling to touch 15.

    May 24, 2019 8:19 AM

    Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) could not manage to win even a single seat in the 17th Lok Sabha elections which concluded on May 19.

    Political Heavyweights
    Madhepura
    Dinesh Chandra Yadav
    JDU
    Pappu Yadav
    JAPL
    Vs
    Dinesh Chandra Yadav wins against Sharad Yadav. Madhepura was one of the four seats which the RJD had won last time even at the height of Narendra Modi wave.
    May 24, 2019 8:00 AM

    US Vice President Mike Pence congratulates Narendra Modi, calls him an American ally and friend.

    May 24, 2019 7:59 AM

    The outgoing union Cabinet will meet today and recommend the dissolution of the House.

    Loksabha Election Results
    ?
    Narendra Modi
    Rajnath Singh
    Lucknow
    Home Minister Rajnath Singh has retained the Lucknow seat by defeating his nearest rival Poonam Sinha by over 3.4 lakh votes.Singh defeated SP candidate Sinha by a margin of 3,47,302 votes.
    May 24, 2019 7:59 AM

    Modi’s swearing in ceremony to be a grand event. Top world leaders likely to attend.

    May 24, 2019 7:59 AM

    BJP candidate Sanjeev Kumar Balyan has won the Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha seat. He was fielded against Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Ajit Singh

    Loksabha Election Results
    ?
    Narendra Modi
    Varun Gandhi
    Pilibhit
    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Varun Gandhi won the Pilibhit Lok Sabha seat of Uttar Pradesh with 7,02,755 votes. He defeated Hemraj Verma of Samajwadi Party (SP) by a margin of over 2.55 lakh votes. The seat was held by Varun Gandhis's mother and Union minister Maneka Gandhi. This time, she was contesting from Sultanpur seat, where Varun Gandhi had won in the last general election.
    May 24, 2019 7:37 AM

    The BJP led NDA has won in 347 seats. It continues to lead in 7 other seats. The Congress led UPA has won its 87 and leads in 3 sears.

    Read More

    Find out for some extensive coverage of general elections 2019 here:

    Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Decoding Congress, BJP manifestos

    Exit polls 2019: BJP set to return to power

    Exit polls 2019: How parties are faring across states

    Why elections 2019 may spring a surprise on May 23

    What the 2014 exit polls predicted? A look at their track record

    How the Spiral of Silence theory has ensured exit polls can go horribly wrong

    Internal security: The challenge ahead for the next dispensation

    As result day draws closer, NDA allies drop hints about joining cabinet

    Betting big on nationalism, did Modi really ignore the job problem?

    From '96 to '19, will BJP continue its agenda of building Ram Mandir if brought back to power?

    lok-sabha-home

    More LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019 News

    Read more about:

    lok sabha elections 2019 election results

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X

    Loksabha Results

    PartyLWT
    BJP+3351354
    CONG+28890
    OTH29698
    Full Results

    Arunachal Pradesh

    PartyLWT
    BJP33235
    JDU077
    OTH21012
    Full Results

    Sikkim

    PartyWT
    SKM01717
    SDF01515
    OTH000
    Full Results

    Odisha

    PartyLWT
    BJD2389112
    BJP81624
    OTH01010
    Full Results

    Andhra Pradesh

    PartyLWT
    YSRCP0151151
    TDP02323
    OTH011
    Full Results

    -
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue