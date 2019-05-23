Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: Ajit Singh loses, NDA now has 348 LS seats

New Delhi, May 22: Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for Prime Minister Narendra Modi from across the world after his resounding victory in the Lok Sabha elections. US President, Donald Trump congratulated Modi and said that great things are in store for Indo-US relations.
Meanwhile the final numbers are yet to come in and the BJP's current number stands at 303 and it is 353 for the NDA. The UPA on the other has 92 seats, while for the Congress it is 52. The others have 97 seats.
On Friday, the outgoing Cabinet would meet, following which it would recommend the dissolution of the House. Modi is expected to meet the President after that and stake a claim to form the government.
May 24, 2019 8:37 AM
As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) crossed the majority mark during the counting of the votes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a cabinet meeting to recommend dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha.
BJP+
354
CONG+
90
AITC
22
OTHERS
76
May 24, 2019 8:22 AM
In Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has secured a total of 60 seats while the mahagathbandhan of the SP-BSP-RLD is struggling to touch 15.
May 24, 2019 8:19 AM
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) could not manage to win even a single seat in the 17th Lok Sabha elections which concluded on May 19.
Political Heavyweights
Madhepura
Dinesh Chandra Yadav
JDU
Pappu Yadav
JAPL
Vs
Dinesh Chandra Yadav wins against Sharad Yadav. Madhepura was one of the four seats which the RJD had won last time even at the height of Narendra Modi wave.
May 24, 2019 8:00 AM
US Vice President Mike Pence congratulates Narendra Modi, calls him an American ally and friend.
May 24, 2019 7:59 AM
The outgoing union Cabinet will meet today and recommend the dissolution of the House.
Loksabha Election Results
?
Rajnath Singh
Lucknow
Home Minister Rajnath Singh has retained the Lucknow seat by defeating his nearest rival Poonam Sinha by over 3.4 lakh votes.Singh defeated SP candidate Sinha by a margin of 3,47,302 votes.
May 24, 2019 7:59 AM
Modi’s swearing in ceremony to be a grand event. Top world leaders likely to attend.
May 24, 2019 7:59 AM
BJP candidate Sanjeev Kumar Balyan has won the Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha seat. He was fielded against Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Ajit Singh
Loksabha Election Results
?
Varun Gandhi
Pilibhit
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Varun Gandhi won the Pilibhit Lok Sabha seat of Uttar Pradesh with 7,02,755 votes. He defeated Hemraj Verma of Samajwadi Party (SP) by a margin of over 2.55 lakh votes.
The seat was held by Varun Gandhis's mother and Union minister Maneka Gandhi. This time, she was contesting from Sultanpur seat, where Varun Gandhi had won in the last general election.
May 24, 2019 7:37 AM
The BJP led NDA has won in 347 seats. It continues to lead in 7 other seats. The Congress led UPA has won its 87 and leads in 3 sears.
