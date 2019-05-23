Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 LIVE: EC says BJP wins on 303, Congress on 52 seats

New Delhi, May 22: PM Modi had also called for a cabinet meeting on Friday to recommend the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha. After the Cabinet's recommendation is passed in the form of a resolution, President Ram Nath Kovind will dissolve the present Lok Sabha, the term of which is ending on June 3.

Naredra Modi and Amit Shah met BJP veterans LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi on Friday morning before holding a cabinet meeting.

Meanwhile the final numbers are yet to come in and the BJP's current number stands at 303 and it is 353 for the NDA. The UPA on the other has 92 seats, while for the Congress it is 52. The others have 97 seats.

On Friday, the outgoing Cabinet would meet, following which it would recommend the dissolution of the House. Modi is expected to meet the President after that and stake a claim to form the government.

17th Lok Sabha in making!

Presenting the final #ElectionResults2019 across all the States/UTs. pic.twitter.com/cVwC0AtPa5 — Election Commission #DeshKaMahatyohar (@ECISVEEP) May 24, 2019 Final tally of 2019 Lok Sabha Election Results. BJP wins on 303 seats in; Congress wins on 52 seats, out of total 542 Parliamentary constituency seats. PM Modi meets President Kovind after cabinet passes resolution to dissolve 16th Lok Sabha Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founderKamal Haasan extended his best wishes to the BJP for its massive mandate in the Lok Sabha polls, but expressed joy that Tamil Nadu had bucked the national trend. Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama has congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the National Democratic Alliance on the "sweeping victory" in the Lok Sabha elections. "I pray you will be successful in meeting the challenges that lie ahead in fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the people of India," Dalai Lama wrote in a letter. A day after suffering a setback in the Lok Sabha elections, the Trinamool Congress suspended its MLA Subhrangshu Roy for six years for making anti-party comments. This was announced by the secretary general of TMC, Partha Chatterjee. It may be noted that Subhrangshu is the son of BJP leader Mukul Roy, who was earlier with the TMC. Arun Jaitley did not attend the Union Cabinet meeting due to ill health Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal accepts resignation of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and his council of Ministers in order to enable the formation of a new Council of Ministers following the Odisha Assembly Results 2019 nion Cabinet passes resolution to dissolve the 16th Lok Sabha. Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj arrives for Union Cabinet meeting; the meeting has begun. pic.twitter.com/qqJj3BpBA6 — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2019 Sushma Swaraj Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is unlikely to continue in his current role due to poor health as Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins his second term, a report from news agency Reuters said. West Bengal West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh on being asked if he is in contact with TMC MPs & MLAs: Even earlier many people were in contact with me, it'll increase going ahead. When there is a possibility that a government could fall, people leave. Who wants to be in a sinking ship? pic.twitter.com/koSn535jLg — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2019 Dilip Ghosh National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Parliamentary Party meet to be held tomorrow. Madhya Pradesh "Today in this country, the ideology of the killer of Mahatma Gandhi won and the ideology of Gandhi lost. This is a cause of concern for me," says Congress leader Digvijay Singh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi to call on President Ram Nath Kovind later today. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/2U8Zj3eR5D — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2019 Prime Minister Narendra Modi to call on President Ram Nath Kovind: Odisha EC officially declares Odisha Assembly election results: BJD wins 112 seats, BJP wins 23 seats, Congress wins 9 seats, CPI(M) & an independent candidate win 1 seat each. West Bengal After the party's overwhelming performance in West Bengal, state unit president Dilip Ghosh said that Trinamool Congress is in the ICU, "only the hands and legs are moving." "The opposition parties went to the EC against the deployment of central forces and alleged EVM tampering, they were unsuccessful," Ghosh said. Karnataka Karnataka Chief Minister, HD Kumaraswamy convenes informal Cabinet meeting in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/jgxFcYfCKz — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2019 HD Kumaraswamy convenes informal Cabinet meeting. Sadanand Singh, Congress on alliance in Bihar: I'm upset, there was a delay in seat sharing & process of alliance, it wasn't fair. Unless 'dharma' of alliance is followed wholeheartedly, it will not be successful. pic.twitter.com/VwfcrdvQGW — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2019 Sadanand Singh: Tamil Nadu Newly elected party MPs and MLAs (by-polls) meet DMK Chief MK Stalin at party office in Chennai. Uttar Pradesh Yogendra Mishra, President of District Congress Committee- Amethi, resigns from the post taking responsibility for the defeat. #ElectionResults2019 pic.twitter.com/cW2ScYjcDM — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 24, 2019 Yogendra Mishra, President of District Congress Committee- Amethi, resigns from the post taking responsibility for the defeat. Odisha Niranjan Patnaik, President, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee: I too had contested the election, party had given me a responsibility, I take the moral responsibility for this debacle and relinquish this job. I've communicated it to my AICC President. pic.twitter.com/r60PuNeSeW — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2019 Odisha state Congress president Niranjan Patnaik resigned from his post: Odisha Odisha state Congress president Niranjan Patnaik resigned from his post claiming moral responsibility for the party’s disastrous performance in the polls. West Bengal West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee has called for a party meeting tomorrow at 3pm at her 30B Harish Chatterjee Street residence. Karnataka "It is time for all of us to introspect. I feel it my moral duty to own up the responsibility, hence, I submit my resignation from the post," Karnataka Congress Campaign Committee President, HK Patil. After a massive set back in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has called for a party meeting tomorrow at 3pm. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his victory in the Lok Sabha Election Results 2019. In a press statement, Pinarayi Vijayan said, "I congratulate Narendra Modi and his team on their election victory. I do hope that he would cooperate for the best interest of the nation and the state." Karnataka Congress Campaign Committee President, HK Patil writes to party president Rahul Gandhi, states, 'It is time for all of us to introspect. I feel it my moral duty to own up the responsibility, hence, I submit my resignation from the post.' The BJP, which retained all the five Lok Sabha seats in Uttarakhand with huge victory margins, also got more than 60 per cent of the vote share this time, the highest by any party in the history of the hill state. The BJP had captured 55.30 per cent of the total votes cast in the state in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls but this time got 61.0 per cent votes, increasing its vote share by 5.70 percentage points. According to the Election Commission, BJP has officially touches 300 mark, takes NDA total to 353. State Counsellor of Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi sends a congratulatory letter to PM Narendra Modi. While it was the BJP's best-ever performance in Haryana, carved out as a separate state in 1966, the Congress faced a rout after a gap of 20 years, as per results declared for all ten seats by the Election Commission. The ruling BJP won all the 10 seats in Haryana, smashing what were considered as bastions of prominent political families in the state. Over 33,000 none of the above (NOTA) votes were polled in Himachal Pradesh, where the ruling BJP swept the Lok Sabha elections winning all four seats in the state. It's a decisive snub to dynastic politics in Delhi & Karnataka.I think people have seen through the game of dynastic politics. Congress will survive as a small party. In Congress sycophancy to a dynasty has undone the party, says S M Krishna. PM Narendra Modi: Called on respected Advani ji. The BJP’s successes today are possible because greats like him spent decades building the party and providing a fresh ideological narrative to the people. pic.twitter.com/1QebIbmm8V — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2019 https://www.oneindia.com/india/lok-sabha-election-results-2019-live-nda-wins-347-leads-in-7-seat-2893171.html Narendra Modi, Amit Shah likely to meet party veterans L K Advani, MM Joshi ahead of the cabinet meeting. People of Delhi are determined to form a strong government led by the BJP for development of the city, city BJP president Manoj Tiwari said after victory of the party in the Lok Sabha polls. After 40 years, Madhya Pradesh Thursday witnessed a rerun of the post-Emergency 1977 general elections, in which the Bharatiya Jan Sangh(BJS) had won 39 seats, while the Congress was reduced to just one seat - Chhindwara - in the then undivided state. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his re-election to Parliament. He said, "On behalf of Govt of Canada, I congratulate PM Narendra Modi on his re-election. I look forward to continuing to work with him to improve the lives of Canadians and Indians alike through education and innovation, investing in trade and investment and fighting climate change." Emir of Kuwait Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a congratulatory message to PM Modi for his electoral victory. Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the PM Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent similar messages to PM. UP Congress Chief Raj Babbar sends resignation to Rahul Gandhi after party's debacle. It's a new morning for Amethi, said BJP leader and Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani after she finished first in the Congress bastion. The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), which swept to power in Andhra Pradesh with a landslide victory, bagged 151 seats in 175-member Assembly. The BJP and its ally Apna Dal(S) have won 62 of Uttar Pradesh's 80 Lok Sabha seats, demolishing the challenge posed by the SP-BSP alliance, which has managed 14 seats between them. The Congress has failed to 10 per cent of the seats in Parliament as a result it may miss out on getting the post of Leader of Opposition this time too. Following is the final party position in Maharashtra: Total Lok Sabha seats: 48 BJP 23 Shiv Sena 18 NCP 4 Congress 1 AIMIM 1 Independent 1. As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) crossed the majority mark during the counting of the votes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a cabinet meeting to recommend dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha. In Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has secured a total of 60 seats while the mahagathbandhan of the SP-BSP-RLD is struggling to touch 15. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) could not manage to win even a single seat in the 17th Lok Sabha elections which concluded on May 19. US Vice President Mike Pence congratulates Narendra Modi, calls him an American ally and friend. The outgoing union Cabinet will meet today and recommend the dissolution of the House. Modi’s swearing in ceremony to be a grand event. Top world leaders likely to attend. BJP candidate Sanjeev Kumar Balyan has won the Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha seat. He was fielded against Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Ajit Singh The BJP led NDA has won in 347 seats. It continues to lead in 7 other seats. The Congress led UPA has won its 87 and leads in 3 sears.

