Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: BJP returns to power with brute majority

New Delhi, May 22: Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for Prime Minister Narendra Modi from across the world after his resounding victory in the Lok Sabha elections. US President, Donald Trump congratulated Modi and said that great things are in store for Indo-US relations.

Meanwhile the final numbers are yet to come in and the BJP's current number stands at 303 and it is 353 for the NDA. The UPA on the other has 92 seats, while for the Congress it is 52. The others have 97 seats.

On Friday, the outgoing Cabinet would meet, following which it would recommend the dissolution of the House. Modi is expected to meet the President after that and stake a claim to form the government.

US President Donald Trump: Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi & his BJP party on their BIG election victory! Great things are in store for US-India partnership with the return of PM Modi at the helm. I look forward to continuing our important work together! Trump congratulates PM Modi: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres very much looks forward to working with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the two leaders have a "strong relationship" on issues such as climate change, the UN chief's spokesperson said following Modi's victory in the general elections. Rajasthan BJP candidate and Union minister Rajyavardhan Rathore wins Jaipur rural constituency with a margin of 3,93,171 votes. The UK government on Thursday welcomed India's election results and the re-election of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister. UK foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt said he looked forward to visiting India soon as he congratulated Modi after an inspiring election campaign. Responding to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's wishes on winning the elections, PM Modi thanked the leader and said that peace and development in the region is his priority. Delhi Nearly 11,000 votes were cast through postal ballots in the national capital for the Lok Sabha election with three of the seven constituencies receiving nil ballots through post. According to data shared by the Delhi Chief Electoral Office, a total of 10,925 votes were cast through postal ballots. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said,''Defeat of LDF in Lok Sabha elections in Kerala was unexpected. Will examine the reasons in detail. The sentiments against the ruling party in center is reflected. That is why BJP did not get any seat in Kerala. Sentiments against BJP benefited Congress.'' ArunachalPradesh In assembly election results says BJP wins on 23 seats, leading on 7; Congress wins on 3 seats, out of total 47 assembly constituency seats Congress president Rahul Gandhi wins from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala by a margin of over 4.31 lakh votes, says Election Commision. Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray has said the landslide mandate for the NDA is a huge opportunity for the saffron alliance to take the nation forward. Senior Congress leader and sitting MP Jyotiraditya Scindia Thursday lost to BJP candidate KP Yadav in his traditional Guna seat in Madhya Pradesh by a margin of 1,25,549 votes. Confident of victory on all seven seats in Delhi with record margins, the BJP saw a massive surge of 10 per cent in its voteshare in this general election when compared to 2014 polls. The party's voteshare so far is at 56.6 per cent as it continued to dominate the trends on all seats. It had a voteshare of 46.40 per cent in 2014, when the party had won all seven seats in the national capital. Delhi Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir wins East Delhi seat, defeats Congress' Arvinder Singh Lovely by margin of 3.91 lakh votes. Singapore’s Emeritus Senior Minister and former Prime Minister Goh Chok Tong has written a congratulatory letter to PM Narendra Modi. Jammu and Kashmir PDP president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti Thursday lost the Anantnag Lok Sabha seat to National Conference's Justice (retd) Hasnain Masoodi by nearly 10,000 votes. Masoodi, who was fighting his maiden electoral battle, polled 40,180 votes, while Mehbooba secured 30,524 votes, officials said. Odisha CM & BJD chief Naveen Patnaik said,''I congratulate them (BJP). I rang up the Prime Minister in the morning & congratulated him...We'll have a constructive relationship with the central govt for the development & welfare of Odisha.'' DMK chief MK Stalin pays repects to his father late M Karunanidhi after the party scripted a landslide victory in Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha polls. EC Official trend shows According to Election Commission, BJP wins 109 seats, leads in 194. While Congress, on the other hand, has won 26 seats so far and is leading in 25 more. "For many years, the tag of 'secularism' has been abused. But since 2014, those people have gone silent," said Narendra Modi. "There are going to be only two castes in the country," said Narendra Modi. "In the 21st century India, there are only the poor and those who want to free the country from poverty." "We have to help these two forces," Modi said. "BJP had got only two seats in 1984. Now, we have come to power for the second time," said Narendra Modi. "If anyone has won, it is India," he said. "Democracy and the people have won," Modi added. "This is why we dedicate this victory to the people." PM said,''I was busy today. So I couldn't pay attention to results. I don't have much information about it. But I was briefed by party president.I'll see it in detail. But from what he told me, that itself indicates that political pundits will have to change their 20th century thinking.'' He congratulated the voters, Election Commission and security personnel for contributing towards smooth and fair conduct of the Lok Sabha polls 2019. ''If someone has won, it's Hindustan that has won, it's democracy that has won, it's public that has won, & therefore, all BJP & NDA people with humility dedicate this victory to public. I congratulate all the winners, no matter from which party or which region they contested,'' Modi said. Modi said,''Since the country got independence, so many elections took place, but the maximum voting took place in this election, & that too in 40-42 degree temperature.'' He congratulated the voters, Election Commission and security personnel for contributing towards smooth and fair conduct of the Lok Sabha polls 2019. Terming the voter turnout in the Lok Sabha elections 2019 as historic, said that ever since the Independence highest number of people voted, braving the sun. "India has united to elect us," Modi said. As the BJP won 18 seats in West Bengal, Amit Shah said that the party is about to end 'misrule' there, in a veiled attack at Mamata-led TMC government. he expressed confidence of marking a sweeping victory there in next Lok Sabha polls. Amit Shah said that people rejected campaigns against PM Modi and the 'tukde tukde gang' ideology. Karnataka Former PM and JD(S) chief HD Deve Gowda loses from Tumkur by 13,339 votes. BJP's GS Basavaraj wins from the constituency. BJP President Amit Shah says, "...I would like to tell Chandrababu Naidu ji, had he worked so hard to get votes then TDP's account would have opened." DMK chief MK Stalin said,''I thank people of Tamil Nadu for the resounding victory. I would like to thank DMK cadres and allies. We will go to Karunanidhi's memorial and dedicate this victory to him.'' Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief, Mayawati says,'' Today's result is against the expectations and sentiments of people. Anyway, when all the institutions of the country start bending their knees before the government, the public has to take a stand.'' Comparing its tally with the Congress, Amit Shah said that while the BJP had won more than 50% votes in 17 states, the Congress couldn't manage to win even a single seat in 17 states and union territories. After EC declared a thumping majority for PM Modi from Varanasi, he took to Twitter to thank the people of Kashi. He said that PM Modi's mandate felicitated the BJP's win. BJP chief Amit Shah thanked the party workers who helped it steer to the histori victory in the Lok Sabha polls. he said that it was PM Modi's "Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas" policy over the past five years which helped the party win again. BJP stalwarts Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Rajnath Singh, Sushma Swaraj greeting supporters at the party headquarters where PM Modi has also arrived after party's sweeping victory in the Lok Sabha polls. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived at party headquarters in Delhi after the BJP's historic win in the Lok Sabha elections. Arvind Kejriwal congratulates PM Modi Tejashwi Yadav, RJD said,''Respect people's mandate & congratulate PM Narendra Modi. We hope that the dual engine govt in Bihar will solve the problems faced by people here. Would like to thank our workers, no reason to be disappointed, will continue the fight.'' Congress' Manish Tewari wins from Anandpur Sahib, SAD'S Sukhbir Singh Badal wins from Firozpur, Congress' Ravneet Singh Bittu wins from Ludhiana and Congress' Preneet Kaur wins from Patiala. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at BJP Headquarters in Delhi, rose petals showered by party workers Punjab Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal has defeated Congress's Sher Singh Ghubaya by 1,98,850 votes in Punjab's Firozpur. Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath's son Nakul Kamal Nath has won from Chhindwara in MP. He defeated BJP's Nathansaha Kawreti by 37,536 votes. P Chidambaram congratulates PM Modi on his winning the parliamentary elections. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visited `Matoshree', the residence of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray here, Thursday Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visited `Matoshree', the residence of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray here, Thursday as the NDA appeared set to win a resounding victory in Lok Sabha elections.as the NDA appeared set to win a resounding victory in Lok Sabha elections. Bihar chief minister and NDA ally Nitish Kumar has thanked his supporters. "I would like to congratulate and thank all the voters and workers of bihar. People have given their verdict. The results of these polls have shown what the People of country and Bihar feel...they have given their mandate keeping in mind the work what modi and govt of bihar has done in past years," Kumar said. In a setback to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, his son Vaibhav Gehlot faced defeat in his maiden election from the Jodhpur Lok Sabha seat which was won by the BJP's Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for a second consecutive time. Calling the Lok Sabha election results "unexpected", Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said the leaders of his party JD(S) and Congress would deliberate on the reasons behind the defeat in the election. As the BJP badly mauled the ruling coalition, Kumaraswamy conceded defeat and said he respected the mandate of the people. Uttar Pradesh BJP candidate Ravi Kishan has won from Yogi Adityanath's bastion Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. Ravi Kishan defeated Samajwadi party's Rambhual Nishad by 3,01,664 votes. Australian PM, Israeli PM, French President, Maldives President, Sri Lankan PM, Mauritius PM called PM Narendra Modi to congratulate him. This comes after written congratulatory messages were sent earlier. Digvijaya Singh, Congress's candidate from Bhopal: says,''I accept people's mandate.'' Reports of Congress President Rahul Gandhi offering resignation are incorrect, says Randeep Singh Surjewala. The Congress has denied reports of Congress President Rahul Gandhi offering resignation. Now, the time has come to take the Chowkidar Spirit to the next level.



Keep this spirit alive at every moment and continue working for India’s progress.



The word ‘Chowkidar’ goes from my Twitter name but it remains an integral part of me. Urging you all to do the same too! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 23, 2019 Meanwhile Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah has removed 'Chowkidar' prefix from their Twitter handle. Former President and senior Congress leader Pranab Mukherjee congratulated Narendra Modi for BJP's victory in the Lok Sabha elections. "Congratulations PM Shri @narendramodi on this spectacular victory. You carry the hopes & aspirations of 1.3 billion people of India. May God give you strength on your way ahead," he said. Congress General Secretary for UP east, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said,'' We accept people's verdict and congratulate PM Modi and BJP workers.'' Rahul Gandhi on taking the responsibility of defeat and information on his resignation: "Working committee meeting will be called to discuss this. It is between me and the Congress Working Committee, leave it to us." Congress President Rahul Gandhi concedes defeat in Amethi, says, "I respect the decision and congratulate Smriti Irani ji." ''Frankly, today is the not the day to discuss what I think went wrong because people of India have clearly decided that Narendra Modi is going to be their Prime Minister and as an Indian I respect that.,'' Rahul said. Congress President Rahul Gandhi said,''I had said that during the campaign 'janta maalik hai' and today people have clearly given their decision. I congratulate the PM and BJP.'' RSS leader Bhaiyyaji Joshi has congratulated the BJP on the victory of national forces. Karnataka Congress leader Roshan Baig congratulated PM Modi for BJP's sweeping victory in the Lok Sabha elections. "Hearty congratulations to PM @narendramodi for getting such a massive mandate. The people have spoken, I hope PM Modi works towards bringing inclusive growth to the country.I hope all the opposition parties learn from this loss and introspect without making excuses," he said in a tweet. Baig recently courted controversy as he accused the state party chief of being a "flop show" and scoffed at AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal as a "buffoon". Karnataka Former PM and JD(S) chief HD Deve Gowda is trailing from Tumkur by 12,387 votes. Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan has congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sent his best wishes for the new government. Andhra Pradesh Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan lost from both the seats he was contesting from -- Gajuwaka in Visakhapatnam and Bhimavaram in West Godavari district. Thanking her supporters, Priya Dutt, who contested Lok Sabha elections on Congress ticket from Mumbai North-Central, said that people's verdict is very clear. She also congratulated Poonam Mahajan of the BJP who won the seat. Jammu and Kashmir NC chief Farooq Abdullah, who is all set to win from the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency, has expressed hope that the new government at the Centre would do justice with the state and engage in a dialogue with Pakistan to resolve the Kashmir issue. Taking to Twitter, US Ambassador to India, Ken Juster congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his return to power with a thumping victory. Karnataka Union minister Anantkumar Hegde has won from Uttara Kannada in Karnataka. He won against JDS's Anand Asnotikar by 4,79,649 votes. Karnataka In Chikkballapur, Former Union minister and senior Congress leader Veerappa Moily has lost against BJP's BN Bache Gowda. Veerappa Moily lost by 1,82,110 votes. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulates Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "I congratulate Prime Minister Modi on the electoral victory of BJP and allies. Look forward to working with him for peace, progress and prosperity in South Asia," Imran Khan tweeted. Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia trailing from Guna, Madhya Pradesh by 126082 votes Prime Minister of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc has written to PM Narendra Modi congratulating him. Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina has sent a congratulatory message to PM Narendra Modi. Actor Sunny Deol meets supporters in Gurdaspur after trends show that he is leading from the constituency. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has hit out at Navjot Singh Sidhu and said Navjot Singh Sidhu hugging Pakistan Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa cost the Congress. With BJP certain of clinching all the seven seats in Delhi, its East Delhi candidate Gautam Gambhir thanked his party workers. The outgoing union cabinet would meet on Friday evening. The outgoing cabinet and council of ministers would meet to recommend dissolution of the House. Shashi Tharoor on Congress leading in Kerala said,''The state has become an exemplar for what the politics of the Congress nationally could be. I just hope we will be able to build from the very disappointing result nationally.'' Urmila Matondkar, Congress candidate from Mumbai North parliamentary constituency said,''I congratulate Gopal Shetty. We have noticed discrepancies in EVMs, we have prepared a report on it that we will submit to Election Commission at the end of the day.'' BJP supporters celebrate in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. BJP supporters celebrate in Dubai Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a telephonic conversation. Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said,'' We accept the result in Gulbarga, the verdict that people gave us, we are accepting it. We believe in democracy. We will discuss how to correct our mistakes and how to strengthen the party.'' Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Naveen Patnaik in Odia for winning assembly elections "The confidence with which people have voted, their dream will come true. Narendra Modi will keep up the belief of people. Gujarat people have kept our faith by giving us chance to service them again," says Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani on election results. Independent candidate with BJP-support Sumalatha Ambareesh wins from Mandya parliament constituency. She was pitted against Nikhil Kumaraswamy of the JD (S), son of chief minister Kumaraswamy. Jammu and Kashmir National Conference's candidates Farooq Abdullah, Hasnain Masoodi and Mohammad Akhbar Lone have won Srinagar-Budgam, Anantnag and Baramulla parliamentary Lok Sabha seats. To all the politicians who were united by their hate against Narendra Modi. A humble request to you all - please spend less time hating Modi and more time loving Bharat. India needs a sensible opposition for a healthy democracy. Jai Hind Spend less time hating Modi, more time loving Bharat, tweets Vivek Oberoi Jai Hind 🇮🇳 #ElectionResults2019 #ModiPhirSe pic.twitter.com/KWthkLltIH — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) May 23, 2019 Spend less time hating Modi, more time loving Bharat, tweets Vivek Oberoi Former IPL commissioner and fugitive Lalit Modi said, "Massive Massive Win!!! This victory is not just by count of votes, it was a count of the number of hearts #pmmodi has won. Congratulations Narendra Modi. India wins again." PM Narendra Modi extended his best wishes for YSRCP chief Jaganmohan Reddy for his clean sweep in Andhra Pradesh L K Advani says,''Heartiest congratulations to Narendrabhai Modi for steering BJP towards this unprecedented victory in elections. Amitbhai Shah as BJP President & all dedicated workers of the party have put in enormous effort in making sure that BJP's message reaches every vote.'' ''It's such a wonderful feeling that in a country as large & diverse as India, electoral process has been so successfully completed & for that, my compliments to the electorate & all the agencies involved. May our great nation be blessed with a bright future ahead,'' he added. BJP President Amit Shah arrives at party Headquarters, welcomed by party workers. I feel like a batsman who has scored a century while his team has lost!, tweets Shashi Tharoor In Assam's 14 Lok Sabha seats, the leading trends show the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading on 10 Lok Sabha seats. Congress and AIUDF are leading on one and two seats, respectively SAD's Harsimrat Kaur Badal on leading from Bhatinda LS seat,''People of Bathinda went with development, voted for 'Sabka saath, Sabka Vikas', I thank them.'' UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath says,'' I want to congratulate Prime Minister Modi for this victory. BJP is touching 300 mark for the first time & NDA is touching 350. I also congratulate the party President Amit Shah.'' Prime Minister Narendra Modi wins with huge margin from Varanasi. Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani tweets, "Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a strong mandate from the people of India. The government & the people of Afghanistan look forward to expanding cooperation between our two democracies" Sharad Pawar, NCP said,''I accept people's decision but this is also a fact that people had their doubts about EVMs. Congress had performed really well in Rajiv Gandhi's time, but nobody doubted elections then, same when Atal Bihari Vajpayee won.'' Russia's President Vladimir Putin sends congratulatory telegram to PM Narendra Modi in connection "with the convincing victory of the BJP at the general parliamentary elections." King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck congratulates Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a telephonic conversation. BJP sitting MP from Mathura says after the Lok Sabha elections results 2019, PM Modi stands vindicated. After Election Commission declared that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was leading in nearly 300 seats, party chief Amit Shah tweeted "thanks". "This win is a victory for the whole of India. This is a triumph for the youth of the country, of the hopes of the poor, the farmer. This grand victory is a triumph of public confidence in Prime Minister Modi Ji's five-year development and strong leadership. I convey my heartfelt greetings to PM Narendra Modi ji on behalf of crores of BJP workers," said BJP chief Amit Shah after election results. Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe and China's premier Xi Jinping congratulates PM Narendra Modi on landslide victory. BJP's Smriti Irani leading over Rahul Gandhi with 11226 votes from Amethi BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad leading over Congress's Shatrughan Sinha from Patna Sahib (Bihar) with a margin of 144249 votes. Dukh ho raha hai, says TMC's Moon Moon rolling her eyes. She is trailing BJP candidate Babul Supriyo by over 65,000 votes JD(S) state president Vishwanath is likely to resign this evening, as per the reports. JD(S) state president is likely to meet Devegowda this evening and decide his action. Vishwanath has said that he takes moral responsibility for his party's defeat in the Lok Sabha Elections. This will be start is an exciting phase for India as we build on the refoms of the last innings. We look forward to India moving from USD 3 trillion to 5 trillion," tweeted Edelweiss Group Chairman and CEO Rashesh Shah. Mega star Rajinikanth congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and extended his good wishes on Twitter soon after trends depicted a clear sweep of the NDA in India. Omar Abdullah said,''Who can say what would've happened if Balakot had not happened. But it is the truth that post-Balakot opposition lost most of its steam. There are many issues we can discuss on. If 'Chowkidar chor hai' was a right slogan, if it was right to focus on Rafale. '' If we presented rural distress, unemployment,economic slowdown properly. If we should've questioned Pulwama instead of Balakot. They say 'Once horse has bolted what's the point of closing stable door?'.If horse comes in hand after 5 yrs, fine, else it'll go ahead,'' he added. Rahul Gandhi, whose Congress party has been hovering around the 90 mark in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019, is likely to hold a press conference at around 4 pm after the picture gets clear. New Delhi The BJP candidate from Manoj Tiwari is leading by 198,524 votes in the North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. In this constituency, Manoj Tiwari is up against Congress's Sheila Dikshit. Former IAS officer Shah Faesal also congratulated PM Narendra Modi and said that the mandate must be respected. "Congratulations to Narendra Modi, BJP for the landslide win. The mandate must be respected. We in J&K are hopeful that tempers will be allowed to calm down. In this second term, Narendra Modi can make history by reaching out to the people of J&K. Kashmir has to heal," he said. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is ahead on 298 seats, Election Commission said. The NDA, collectively, has managed to hold on to 349 seats. Congress' Mumbai-North Lok Sabha seat candidate Urmila Matondkar on Thursday alleged that there was a mismatch in signatures on an electronic voting machine (EVM) form. The Congress headquarters in the capital wore a deserted look with counting trends showing only a marginal improvement in the partys tally from the previous Lok Sabha elections. Congress leader Hardik Patel said that while the Congress campaigned and ran for the Lok Sabha elections with utmost honesty, the BJP had adopted the dishonest path and it's not the voters that led BJP to its victory but it's dishonest and corrupt means. Nepal prime minister K P Sharma Oli also congratulated PM Modi and said that he looks ahead to work with India. Union minister and BJP candidate Nitin Gadkari congratulated the country and said that today's results are a victory for the country. Working President of Telangana Rashtra Samithi, KTR congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president Amit Shah for the NDA's victory. Sonia Gandhi leaves from Congress President Rahul Gandhi's residence in Delhi. Sonia Gandhi leaves from Congress President Rahul Gandhi's residence in Delhi. Maharashtra All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen leader Imtiyaz Jaleel leading from Aurangabad by over 35,000 votes Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu congratulates Prime Minister Narendra Modi, says, "will continue to strengthen our friendship between India and Israel". a SOLID SLAP on my face ..as More ABUSE..TROLL..and HUMILIATION come my way..I WILL STAND MY GROUND ..My RESOLVE to FIGHT for SECULAR INDIA will continue..A TOUGH JOURNEY AHEAD HAS JUST BEGUN ..THANK YOU EVERYONE WHO WERE WITH ME IN THIS JOURNEY. .... JAI HIND Actor Prakash Raj, a strident critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP government, is contesting as an independent candidate from Bengaluru Central tweeted The AAP on May 23 congratulated the BJP for its victory and said it hopes that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would do "good work" in his future tenure. Congratulations to the winners. But all losers are not losers. We have to do a complete review and then we will share our views with you all. Let the counting process be completed fully and the VVPATs matched West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated the "winners", without mentioning the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or the NDA in her tweet. She added that she was waiting for VVPAT matching. Ummareddy Venkateswarlu, YSRCP: YS Jaganmohan Reddy to take oath as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister on May 30 Ummareddy Venkateswarlu, YSRCP: YS Jaganmohan Reddy to take oath as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister on May 30 Andhra Pradesh Ummareddy Venkateswarlu, YSRCP, Andhra Pradesh: Out of 175 assembly seats, YSRCP is leading on 150 seats. Pp have confidence on Jaganmohan Reddy to lead the state. Looking at the loot by N Chandrababu Naidu, the public doesn't want him to rule the state. West Bengal In the adjoining seat of Kolkata South, TMC’s Mala Roy wins against BJP’s Chandra Kumar Bose, the grand nephew of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. In both the seats, the CPI(M) had fielded women candidates Nandini Mukherjee from Kolkata South and Kaninika Bose from Kolkata North. Jammu and Kashmir JKNC candidate Farooq Abdullah wins from Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir. Ummareddy Venkateswarlu, YSRCP: YS Jaganmohan Reddy to take oath as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister on May 30 Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao's daughter K Kavitha trailing from Nizamabad, BJP candidate Dharmapuri Arvind leading by over 31,000 votes Malegaon blast-accused Sadhvi Pragya Thakur is leading in Bhopal seat by a margin of over one lakh votes against Congress veteran and former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Digvijaya Singh. West Bengal Union Minister and BJP leader Babul Supriyo leading from Asansol, BJP's Arjun Singh leading from Barrackpore and Trinamool Congress's Mimi Chakraborty is leading from Jadavpur Lok Sabha constituency. Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe tweets, "Congratulations to Narendra Modi on a magnificent victory! We look forward to working closely with you." Rajasthan Celebrations outside Bharatiya Janata Party office in Rajasthan's Jaipur. Celebrations outside Bharatiya Janata Party office in Rajasthan's Jaipur. Karnataka Janata Dal (Secular) chief and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda's grandson Prajwal Revanna is leading by over 1.2 lakh votes in Hassan Lok Sabha seat in Karnataka. As on 12:00 pm, Prajwal Revanna has secured 5.70 lakh votes while his nearest rival BJP's A Manju has secured 4.45 votes. Maneka Gandhi leads by 1,100 votes in Sultanpur "So the exit polls were correct. All that's left is to congratulate the BJP and NDA for a stellar performance. Credit where credit is due PM Modi Sahib and Amit Shah put together a winning alliance and a very professional campaign. Bring on the next five years," former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said. With the BJP set to return to power, its parliamentary board is expected to meet Thursday evening at the party headquarters where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to make a speech. West Bengal Union Minister and BJP leader Babul Supriyo leading from Asansol, BJP's Arjun Singh leading from Barrackpore and TMC's Mimi Chakraborty leading from Jadavpur Odisha Odisha assembly election trends: BJD leading on 94 seats, BJP on 28 seats, Congress on 12 seats, CPI-M on 1 seat, JMM on 1 seat and Independent on 1 seat Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is likely to tender his resignation later today Andhra Pradesh In Andhra Pradesh assembly election results, trend shows YSRCP leading on 149 seats, TDP leading on 25 seats and Janasena Party leading on 1 seat Rajasthan From Bhilwara Lok Sabha constituency in South Rajasthan, BJP's Subhash Baheria has won. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Subhash Baheria won from Bhilwara by defeating the Congress candidate by a margin of 2,46,264 votes. The BJP's massive leads are now turning into wins, and as per Election Commissions official update, the saffron party has registered wins in three seats – Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh, Bhilawara in Rajasthan and Rajkot in Gujarat. Karnataka BJP ahead in 24 out of 28 Karnataka seats. In 2014, the BJP won 17 seats. With trends showing likely win for the BJP, supporters begin celebrations. BJP's Bhopal candidate Pragya Thakur expressed confidence of winning after trends showed her leading by 50,000 votes. "I am confident of victory. Good will win over evil. Bharatiya Janata Party supporters in Australia's Sydney and Melbourne celebrate as trends show party leading on 292 seats. Bharatiya Janata Party supporters in Australia's Sydney and Melbourne celebrate as trends show party leading on 292 seats. BJP candidate Sudhanshu Trivedi said,''This is the first election for a generation that opened its eyes in the 21st century, the millennium generation has voted & given a millennium mandate. I think we should wait for final results, the indications are now gradually settling down to same thing.'' Odisha BJP leader Dr Sambit Patra leading by over 700 votes from Odisha's Puri Lok Sabha Constituency. Leading numbers as per EC official election results site: BJP-292; Congress - 51; TMC - 24; Shiv Sena - 20. With trends pointing towards a clear BJP win, PM Modi is likely to be at the Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters at 5pm today. Uttar Pradesh After the first round of counting, Maneka Gandhi and Santosh Gangwar leading from Sultanpur and Bareilly. Uttar Pradesh PM Narendra Modi is racing ahead with a wide margin, while Shalini Yadav of the Samajwadi Party is second. Gujarat Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi greets the media outside her residence in Gandhinagar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi greets the media outside her residence in Gandhinagar. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra leaves from Congress President Rahul Gandhi's residence in Delhi. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra leaves from Congress President Rahul Gandhi's residence in Delhi. Kerala Congress's Shashi Tharoor leading from Thiruvananthapuram by over 13,000 votes Karnataka BJP workers celebrate in Mangaluru as Nalin Kumar Kateel leads by 92,686 votes Uttar Pradesh Sitting MP and BJP candidate Hema Malini leading by 22,893 votes against nearest rival and SP-BSP-RLD alliance candidate Kunwar Narendra Singh in Mathura Punjab Congress's Manish Tewari leading from Anandpur Sahib, SAD's Harsimrat Kaur Badal leading from Bhatinda and Aam Aadmi Party's Bhagwant Mann leading from Sangrur Tamil Nadu Celebrations outside DMK headquarters in Chennai; According to Official EC trends, DMK is leading on 22 seats Security heightened outside BJP headquarters in Delhi; According to Official trends, BJP is leading on 295 seats. Security heightened outside BJP headquarters in Delhi Official EC trends BJP leading on 295 seats, Congress leading on 51 seats In Odisha Lok Sabha Elections, Baijayant Panda, who quit BJD to join the BJP recently, is trailing from Kendrapara – a seat that he had won in 2009 and 2014 on a BJD ticket. BJD's Anubhav Mohanty is leading from the seat. BJD's Anubhav Mohanty is leading from the seat. Karnataka Former Chief Minister of Karnataka's son B. S. Yeddyurappa is leading by a margin of over a lakh votes. Andhra Pradesh YSRCP sweeps Andhra assembly elections, decimates ruling Telugu Desam Party. Jagan Mohan Reddy set to be the new Andhra Chief Minister. Uttar Pradesh Amethi is witnessing a close contest between Congress president Rahul Gandhi and BJP leader Smriti Irani. Irani is leading by only 2,501 votes. So far, Gandhi has received 14,030 votes, while the Union minister has won 16,531 votes. Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu tweeted Karnataka Prakash Raj leaves the counting centre after 1st three round. PC Mohan from BJP is leading with 1,27,616 as against Rizwan Arshad from INC with 1,25,098 in Bangalore Central. Kerala Rahul Gandhi has crossed one lakh votes and is heading for a majority in Wayanad Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate Tejasvi Surya is leading in Bangalore South, a seat that the party has held since 1991. The 28-year-old lawyer is a poster-boy for the saffron party: he is state general secretary for the Karnataka BJP's youth wing and also a party spokesperson. While in Punjab, BJP's Sunny Deol leads with 1,15,543 in Gurdaspur seat, Congress' Shashi Tharoor leads in Thiruvananthapuram with 13,970. Meanwhile, Congress president Rahul Gandhi is leading with 92,000 votes in Wayand. Congratulations to @AnantkumarH for 1 lakh + lead.



After almost all the Congress-JD(S) sitting MPs are lagging behind BJP candidates, the saffron party mocked the coalition on Twitter calling the Lok Sabha election results "a perfect slap" on its first anniversary. Karnataka Visuals of celebrations outside BJP office in Bengaluru. Visuals of celebrations outside BJP office in Bengaluru. Maharashtra Ashok Shankarrao Chavan trails in Nanded, Maharashtra Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leading from Anantnag, Mehbooba Mufti at third place currently Sensex currently at 40,015.49 as early trends show a return to power of NDA Government In Mangaluru, BJP candidate Nalin Kumar Kateel leading by 172511 votes and Congress candidate Mithun Rai trailing by 113016 votes West Bengal In Burdwan Durgapur Lok Sabha constituency, Trinamool candidate Mumtaz Sanghamita is leading by 11,564 votes over the BJP candidate, S.S. Ahluwalia. Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav leads in Azamgarh by 11,000 votes at 10:28 am West Bengal The BJP which did not have a major presence West Bengal, considered a TMC bastion, is leading in over 15 Lok Sabha seats, as per latest updates. The TMC is also leading in around 15-16 seats, as of 10 am on May 23. The strike rate of Prime Minister Narendra and BJP president, has been much higher when compared to Rahul Gandhi and his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Bihar Early trends indicate RJD's Misa Bharti is trailing in Pataliputra. She lost the seat to BJP's Ram Kripal Yadav in 2014 Maharshtra BJP candidate Poonam Mahajan is leading in Mumbai North Central. Uttar Pradesh Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh by 38,000 votes. Jammu and Kashmir Justice Hasnain Masoodi of National Conference is leading from Anantnag against PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti Kerala In Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi takes lead by over 58,000 votes Bharatiya Janata Party's Pragya Thakur is leading in Bhopal by 23,000 votes. Gujarat Amit Shah leading by 1,30,000 votes in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The BJP in Karnataka is surging way ahead of its rivals as it was leading in 20 constituencies with trends available for 26 out of the 28 seats, the Election Commission said. Tripura In Tripura, BJP is leading in two seats Tamil Nadu Archrivals DMK and AIADMK were in a neck-to-neck race in the bypolls to 22 Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu, with the ruling party ahead in five and DMK in four segments. Odisha In assembly elections, Biju Janata Dal leading on 16 seats, BJP leading on 5 seats, - there are 146 assembly constituencies in the state Telangana AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi is trailing in Hyderabad. In Hyderabad, a All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) stronghold since 1984, party chief Asaduddin Owaisi is seeking re-election. Uttar Pradesh Samajwadi Party (SP) patron Mulayam Singh Yadav is leading against BJP candidate Prem Singh Shakya in Mainpuri constituency, according to the early trends. West Bengal BJP leading in 17 seats in West Bengal. This is a major development considering that the BJP had won just 2 seats in 2014. AAP candidate Atishi is trailing in East Delhi. Delhi BJP leads in all 7 seats in Delhi at 9:56 A.M Karnataka BJP leads in 24 of 28 seats in Karnataka at 9:52 am. Haryana BJP is leading in nine out of 10 seats in Haryana. Madhya Pradesh Pragya Thakur continues to lead, while Digvijaya Singh is trailing in Bhopal. Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh assembly elections trends shows Janasena Party leading on 1 seat PM Narendra Modi leading by over 20,000 votes from UP's Varanasi, BJP President Amit Shah leading by over 50,000 votes from Gujarat's Gandhinagar Jammu and Kashmir In Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag, the National Conference is leading with 3,700 votes. The PDP has garnered 3,681 votes while the BJP lags with 103 votes. As counting underway, BJP crosses majority mark on its own, reaching 273 in leads Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter Kavitha is trailing in Nizamabad. Andhra Pradesh In assembly elections, YSRCP is leading on 35 seats, Telugu Desam Party leading on 6 seats, total 175 constituencies Jammu and Kashmir Dr.Farooq Abdullah leading from Srinagar, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh leading from Udhampur Delhi According to EC official trends, BJP leading on Chandni Chowk, North West Delhi, South Delhi and West Delhi parliamentary seats out of 7 seats Uttar Pradesh Congress chairperson Sonia Gandhi is leading on the Raebareli Lok Sabha constituency by just 1,000 votes, the early trends say. West Bengal The BJP seems to have thwarted all efforts of the TMC to keep the saffron party at bay in Bengal. Out of 42 seats in Bengal, the BJP is leading in 10 constituencies while the TMC takes the lead in 18 seats. Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu trailing in Kuppam, in the Andhra Assembly seat at 9:29 am Uttar Pradesh Sonia Gandhi leads in Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh by 829 votes by 9:31 am. Maharashtra Sharad Pawar's nephew Parth Pawar (NCP) trailing from Maval, Maharashtra. Punjab SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal leading from Firozpur Uttar Pradesh BJP candidate and Union Minister Maneka Gandhi trailing from Sultanpur, Sonia Gandhi leading from Rae Bareli. Varun Gandhi leading from Pilibhit Official EC trends BJP leading on 229 seats, Congress leading on 56 seats Puducherry Congress leading from Puducherry. DMK leading from Dindigul and Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu Karnataka BJP's Tejasvi Surya leading from Bengaluru South and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge trailing from Gulbarga. Punjab In Punjab's Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency, Aam Aadmi Party's Bhagwant Mann is leading by 1,400 votes. Kerala Congress president Rahul Gandhi is leading in Wayanad constituency in Kerala by 10,910 votes against CPI's C P Suneer, according to the Election Commission. Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party's Jaya Prada is leading against Samajwadi Party's Azam Khan in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur against Jaya Prada. The two old-time foes are up against each other in a tight contest. BJP RS Prasad leads in Patna Sahib. The main battle is Congress’ Shatrughan Sinha, one of the BJP’s most vocal critics whilst a member of the party and Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. In 2014, Shatrughan Sinha, then of BJP beat Congress’ Kunal Singh by 2.65 lakh votes. Congress's UDF is leading in all the 20 seats from Kerala Uttar Pradesh Dimple Yadav leads in Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh at 9:21. Assam Congress's Gaurav Gogoi trails in Assam's Koliabor, BJP takes lead in 6 Seats. West Bengal In West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee is trailing in Diamond Harbour constituency. BJP's Nilanjan Roy is leading in the constituency. As the vote count for the 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala began, initial trends showed that the Congress was ahead in 18 places and the Left in two others. Odisha Bharatiya Janata Party's Sambit Patra is trailing in Puri. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Pinaki Misra of BJD won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,63,361 votes which was 25.34% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJD had a vote share of 50.33% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 7 contestants in 2014. BJP crosses 272 leads across India. West Bengal BJP's sitting MP from Darjeeling SS Ahluwalia is trailing from Durgapur constituency. In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, SS Ahluwalia had won the Darjeeling. This time, the BJP fielded him from Durgapur constituency. Official EC trends BJP leading on 162 seats, Congress leading on 51 seats Official EC trends BJP leading on 162 seats, Congress leading on 51 seats Bihar BJP leader Giriraj Singh leading from Bihar's Begusarai over CPI's Kanhaiya Kumar Sensex up by more than 600 points as early trends show a return to power of NDA Government Official EC trends BJP leading on 162 seats, Congress leading on 51 seats Uttar Pradesh Ajit Singh Trailing in Muzaffarnagar | Rashtriya Janata Dal (RLD) chief Ajit Singh is trailing against Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sanjeev Kumar Balyan from Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha constituency, which went to polls on April 11. Sanjeev Kumar Balyan of BJP had defeated Kadir Rana of the BSP by a margin of 4,01,150 votes in the 2014 general elections. Balyan is the minister of state for water resources, river development and Ganga rejuvenation under Cabinet minister Uma Bharti. Arunachal Pradesh BJP leading on 3 Seats in Arunachal Pradesh at 9:12 A.M Uttar Pradesh RLD chief Ajit Singh's son Jayant Chaudhary is leading from Baghpat. In the last Lok Sabha elections, the seat was won by Dr. Satya Pal Singh of the BJP by a margin of 209866 votes. Dr. Satya Pal Singh defeated SP candidate Ghulam Mohammed. Official EC trends BJP leading on 133 seats, Congress leading on 41 seats Delhi BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri leading from South Delhi and BJP's Parvesh Verma leading from West Delhi Sonia Gandhi leading from Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli and Rahul Gandhi leading from Kerala's Wayanad. Uttar Pradesh Azam Khan leads, Jaya Prada trails in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh at 8:55 am. Uttar Pradesh PM Narendra Modi is leading in Varanasi at 9:00 am. Uttar Pradesh Congress candidate Imran Masood is leading in UP's Saharanpur from where BJP's Raghav Lakhanpal had won in 2014 by a margin of 65090 votes. Uttar Pradesh had registered 58.61 % voting in 2014 general elections. With a vote share of 44.94 %, Bharatiya Janata Party had topped the results tally with 71 seats, followed by Samajwadi Party (5 seats) and Indian National Congress (2 seats). Karnataka Independent Candidate Prakash Raj is trailing in Bangalore central constituency in Karnataka. Actor Prakash Raj had said that he is not against any political party or leader but is contesting polls "for the people”. Madhya Pradesh Senior Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh from Bhopal, Jyotiraditya Scindia from Guna and Vivek Tankha from Jabalpur, trailing Madhya Pradesh BJP's Pragya Singh Thakur leading from Bhopal and Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh is trailing Uttar Pradesh Samajwadi Party's Azam Khan is leading in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur against Jaya Prada. The two old-time foes are up against each other in a tight contest. Nagaland Counting of ballots has been delayed in Nagaland as technical errors were detected. Maharashtra Actor and Congress candidate Urmila Matondkar is trailing against Bharatiya Janata Party's Gopal Shetty in North Mumbai. Uttar Pradesh Congress leader and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi is ahead from Raebareli constituency. The parliamentary seat one of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh that went to polls in the fifth phase of national elections on May 6. Assam The trends of a total of 14 seats have come. In the state, the BJP is leading on five seats and the Congress is leading on two seats. The AIUDF has just open its account in Assam. New Delhi BJP's Gautam Gambhir, who had also joined the BJP just two months ago and was fielded against AAP's Atishi, is leading on the seat. In Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, VK Singh is leading after first two round of counting. In Gurugram, BJP is ahead in the postal counting and in Gautam Buddha Nagar, BJP's Mahesh Sharma is also leading. The Congress candidates in all these seats are trailing behind. West Bengal BJP sitting MP Babul Supriyo is leading in Asansol constituency in West Bengal. He is pitted against Trinamool Congress’s Moon Moon Sen Congress's Jyotiraditya Scindia, who contested this year's Lok Sabha polls from Guna is trailing Milind Deora trailing in South Mumbai Haryana Two-time chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda is leading from Haryana's Sonipat. NDA's Ramesh Chander had won last time from the seat. Counting of votes were halted in Amethi due to some glitch in servers. Karnataka The current sitting MP from Gulbarga, Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge, is leading. Kharge defeated Revunaik Belamagi of the BJP to become the Gulbarga MP in the 2014 general election. Uttar Pradesh General VK Singh of the BJP is leading in Ghaziabad constituency in Uttar Pradesh. The seat is witnessing a close fight with between Singh and Mahagathbandhan candidate Suresh Bansal. Punjab In Punjab, the Bharatiya Janata Party candidates for Chandigarh and Gurdaspur are leading. Presently, Kirron Kher is leading in Chandigarh and actor-turned-politicial Sunny Deol is leading in Gurdaspur in Punjab. Chandigarh Visuals from inside a counting centre in Chandigarh; Congress's Pawan Kumar Bansal, BJP's Kirron Kher and AAP's Harmohan Dhawan are contesting from the Lok Sabha seat. Visuals from inside a counting centre in Chandigarh; Congress's Pawan Kumar Bansal, BJP's Kirron Kher and AAP's Harmohan Dhawan are contesting from the Lok Sabha seat. Official EC trends BJP-9, Congress-3, JDS-1, Mizo National Front-1, NCP-1, NDPP-1, Shiv Sena-1 Kerala Shashi Tharoor leads in Thiruvananthapuram at 8:44 am Tamil Nadu Congress leader Karti Chidambaram leads in Sivaganga, Tamil Nadu. Jaganmohan Reddy's YSRCP is leading on 7 assembly seats in postal votes against Chandrababu Naidu's TDP Uttar Pradesh Congress president Rahul Gandhi is trailing against BJP's Smriti Irani in Amethi. The UP seat is currently held by Gandhi. In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, the Congress leader had beat Irani by receiving 46.70 per cent of the votes cast in this constituency. Gujarat Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah is leading from Gujarat's Gandhinagar. The constituency of Gujarat state is currently held by LK Advani of BJP. In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, L K Advani beat Kiritbhai Ishvarbhai Patel of CONGRESS by receiving 68.10 per cent of the votes cast in this constituency. After counting of postal ballots, the EVM calculation has begun. Out of 18 lakh registered service voters, 16.49 lakh have sent their postal ballots to their respective returning officers as on May 17. The postal ballots were electronically transmitted to the service voters. They have to download it, fill it and send it by speed post. Counting has stopped in Amethi. Tamil Nadu The constituency is witnessing a tough battle between two high-profile women candidates — M Kanimozhi of the DMK and BJP state president Tamilisai Soundararajan. As of now, Kanimozhi is leading in Thoothukkudi. Kerala Congress president Rahul Gandhi leads in Wayanad Karnataka JDS candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy trailing in Mandya The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are now neck and neck in Uttar Pradesh. Both the national parties are now leading on three seats, each. The NDA is now leading on 18 seats and five leads are in the favour of the UPA, as per the latest trends from the counting of the votes. Kerala Congress Candidate Shashi Tharoor is trailing from Trivandrum seat. As the counting for general elections underway, the Election Commission's website crashed. Karnataka Independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh, wife of the late film star and former Union minister MH Ambareesh, is leading from Mandya, from where HD Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil of the Janata Dal (Secular) fought polls. The Bharatiya Janata Party is also leading in Chhattisgarh, while Shiv Sena is ahead of other parties in Maharashtra's Thane. Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party's Prathap Simha is leading from Mysore constituency. while CH Vijayshankar who fought on a Congress ticket is trailing. In Lucknow, BJP candidate Rajnath Singh is leading, while Shatrughan Sinha's wife and Samajwadi Party candidate Poonam Sinha is trailing. First trends for the Congress party now. Party chief Rahul Gandhi and chairperson Sonia Gandhi are leading on Amethi and Raebareli Lok Sabha seats. In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP and its NDA allies won a total of 336 seats, while the Congress and its UPA allies won 60 seats. The remaining 147 seats were claimed by others. As counting underway amid tight security, BJP takes early lead Counting of votes for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 begins After seeking divine blessings ahead of Lok Sabha election results 2019, Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor comes out of Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple. Karnataka Rizwan Arshad, Congress candidate from Bangalore Central said,''Roshan Baig has tried to help the BJP& sabotage my campaign. But in his own constituency Shivaji Nagar, people have supported me overwhelmingly & blessed me. Workers of Congress party have defied his diktats & supported me.'' West Bengal Visuals from a counting centre in Kolkata. Visuals from a counting centre in Kolkata. Uttar Pradesh Actor Ravi Kishan, who is fighting on Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat, offers prayers as Election Results 2019 will be announced today Actor Ravi Kishan, who is fighting on Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat, offers prayers as Election Results 2019 will be announced today Telangana Visuals from outside a counting centre in Hyderabad; counting of votes for Visuals from outside a counting centre in Hyderabad; counting of votes for Karnataka BJP candidate from Bengaluru South constituency, Tejasvi Surya: said,''I am sure we will win. I am confident I will be able to contribute to legislation and policy making in this country.'' Karnataka JD(S) Hassan candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy offers prayers at Chamundeshwari Temple in Mysore . Karnataka Security outside a counting centre in Bengaluru; counting of votes to begin at 8 am. Security outside a counting centre in Bengaluru In conclusion to the seven-phases of Lok Sabha polls, political parties will hope for victory as the counting of votes begins today (Thursday, 23 May). The United States Wednesday said that it was confident in the fairness and integrity of the Indian elections and would work with whoever Rajasekharan is fielded against Congress' Shashi Tharoor and Left Democratic Front candidate C Divakaran. The Congress on Wednesday slammed the Modi government over what it called "foreign minister-level talks" with Pakistan, alleging with the end of electoral politics pro-Pakistan policy has begun. Actor Vivek Oberoi has been provided protection, a police official said on Wednesday evening. There were intelligence inputs about threat to the Bollywood actor, the official said. Oberoi was provided with two personal security officers on Wednesday, he said. The Election Commission Wednesday said it rejected the demand of 22 political parties to count paper trail machine slips before the counting of votes polled in electronic voting machines (EVMs), because it was not "feasible". Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh: Visuals from outside a counting centre in Bhopal. Counting of votes to begin at 8 AM. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/csFq9RTM5R — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2019 Visuals from outside a counting centre in Bhopal. Counting of votes to begin at 8 AM. Security across the nation is exceptionally tight. The Home Ministry has warned that there could be violence as counting progresses. The first to be counted would be the postal ballots. It is expected that the VVPAT matching would be done next followed by the EVM counting. Will the exit pollsters be proven right? All exit polls indicated that Narendra Modi would return as the Prime Minister for a second term. This was one of the most heated campaigns India has ever witnessed. The entire opposition stood as one to take on Modi. Will the numbers of the result match the exit polls figures? National Update The day for which everyone was waiting has come. The day of the result of people’s decision has finally come.

