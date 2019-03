Lok Sabha Election 2019: Mehbooba Mufti to contest from Anantnag

oi-Deepika S

Srinagar, Mar 23: Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha election from Anantnag. Aga Mohsin will be the PDP candidate from Srinagar.

The party will not contest Jammu and Udhampur Lok Sabha seats. The decision, the PDP said, was taken consolidate secular votes.

There has been no decision on Ladakh as yet.