Lok Sabha election 2019 voting Live: BJP, TMC clash in Birbhum

New Delhi, Apr 29: Voting for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections 2019 has begun. Polling commenced at 7 am this morning.

Of the 72 seats where polling will be held, 40 are in the Hindi heartland states of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar Rajasthan and Jharkhand. Polling will be held on 13 seats each in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, 6 in Madhya Pradesh, 5 in Bihar and 3 in Jharkhand. Voting will be cast in 17 seats of Maharashtra, 8 in West Bengal and 6 in Odisha.

Watch this space for all the Live updates for fourth phase polling:

The Election Commission has issued a show cause notice to BJP’s Birbhum candidate Dudhkumar Mondal for using a mobile phone inside the polling booth in Birbhum. Apart from Rajasthan, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh, EVM glitches were reported from Bihar and Odisha as well. Mumbai: A woman being carried to cast her vote at polling booth number 181 in Mahim by her family member and polling staff. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/V7loyU0CWJ — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019 A woman being carried to cast her vote at polling booth number 181 in Mahim by her family member and polling staff. The Supreme Court agrees to grant an urgent hearing to a plea seeking necessary directions to the Election Commission to take a decision on the complaints filed against PM Modi and BJP President Amit Shah over alleged violations of electoral laws. Mumbai Congress chief Milind Deora after casting his vote. Actor Anupam Kher casts his votes at polling booth no.235-240 in Juhu. Mumbai Actors Bhagyashree and Sonali Bendre after casting their votes at a polling booth in Vile Parle. Congress MP, Sushmita Dev, has filed a petition before the Supreme Court, seeking urgent and necessary directions to the Election Commission to take a decision on the complaints filed against PM Modi and BJP President Amit Shah over alleged violations of electoral laws. BJP delegation including Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Vijay Goel and Anil Baluni will meet Election Commission today over the issue of poll-related violence during polling in West Bengal. A 50-year-old woman poll staffer died after suffering a heart attack ahead of voting in Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat of Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Monday. #Mumbai: Actor Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao after casting their votes at polling booth in St. Anne's High School in Bandra. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/jRYwkW8LzX — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019 Actor Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran cast votes in Bandra. All major markets, including BSE, National Stock Exchange, forex and money markets are closed Monday due to elections in Mumbai. Jharkhand Polling is being conducted for the first time at booth number 249 in Jagodih area of Palamu constituency. It is a naxal-affected area. Odisha BJP MP candidate from Kendrapara, Jay Panda visits polling booth number 38 in Kendrapara Lok Sabha Constituency, says, “today, we registered 14-15 complaints with poll authorities over disturbance and attempts of booth rigging at different polling booths.We want free and fair polls”. Voter Turnout Till 9am Bihar-10.22 per cent, J&K - 0.61 per cent, Madhya Pradesh- 8.74 per cent, Maharashtra - 2.21 per cent, Odisha- 5.81 per cent, Rajasthan-4.98 per cent, Uttar Pradesh-7.40 per cent, West Bengal-12.45 per cent, Jharkhand-10.94 per cent. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das casts his vote at polling booth number 40 & 41 at Peddar Road. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath cast his vote as the state goes to poll for the first time in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections. West Bengal Union Minister and BJP candidate from Asansol Babul Supriyo: I will myself take the central forces to that polling station. It is very good that people in West Bengal are aware and they want central forces so that they can cast their vote. This is why Mamata Banerjee is scared. Bihar #Bihar: CPI candidate from Begusarai, Kanhaiya Kumar after casting his vote at a polling centre in Begusarai. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/zL57N8dUDB — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019 Kanhaiya Kumar casts vote West Bengal Villagers boycott polls at Jemua's polling booth number 222&226 in Asansol due to absence of central forces at the polling station. Polling has been suspended at the polling station as voters are protesting. West Bengal BJP MP candidate from Asansol, Babul Supriyo's car vandalised in Asansol. A TMC polling agent says, there is no BJP polling agent here. NCP Chief Sharad Pawar after casting his vote at polling booth 31 in Tardeo. Actor Madhuri Dixit casts her vote at a polling booth in Juhu. Madhya Pradesh: A 90-year-old woman casts her vote at polling booth number 153 in Shahdol. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/qw5FmocZAE — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019 A 90-year-old woman casts her vote West Bengal #WATCH Clash between TMC workers and security personnel at polling booth number 199 in Asansol. A TMC polling agent said, 'no BJP polling agent was present at the booth.' BJP MP candidate from Asansol, Babul Supriyo's car was also vandalised outside the polling station. pic.twitter.com/goOmFRG96L — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019 Clash in Asansol Jammu and Kashmir Jammu & Kashmir: Polling underway at a polling booth in Kurigam area of Kulgam. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/lfeVDTgTor — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019 Jammu and Kashmir Voting is yet to begin at booth number 189 and 196 of Chhibramau area in Kannauj after a glitch in EVM was detected. Maharashtra #Mumbai: Veteran actress Shubha Khote after casting her vote at a polling booth in Juhu, in the #Phase4 of #LokSabhaElections2019 . pic.twitter.com/ZNiCksp7FN — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019 Veteran actress Shubha Khote casts vote: Maharashtra #Mumbai: Congress MP candidate from Mumbai North, Urmila Mataondkar casts her vote at polling booth number 190 in Bandra. pic.twitter.com/caqMEX9Njk — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019 Urmila Matondkar casts vote: Rajasthan EVM glitches have hampered voting at polling booths in Rajasthan's Pali, Deoli, and Bhinai in Ajmer district. Soon after the polling began, as many as 30 complaints of technical snags were reported win 40 minutes, say reports. Uttar Pradesh #Mumbai: BJP MP candidate from UP's Gorakhpur, Ravi Kishan casts his vote at a polling booth in Goregaon. pic.twitter.com/s9mH0pHLey — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019 BJP MP candidate from UP's Gorakhpur, Ravi Kishan: "The polling for the 4th phase of General Elections begins today. I appeal to the voters to ensure a record turnout. Your vote will not only strengthen the pillars of democracy but it will also help shaping of a New India," tweets Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. 8 Parliamentary constituencies are voting in the fourth phase of the elections today. Long queues were found at polling stations in Asansol. Bollywood actress Rekha cast her vote at a polling station in Bandra, Mumbai. The fate of Poonam Mahajan will be decided today. She is contesting the Mumbai North seat and was among the early voters in the constituency. She cast her vote at a polling station in Worli. RBI Governor, Shaktikanta Das was among the early voters in Mumbai. He waited like all others in queue to cast his vote at Peddar Road. Former chief minister of Rajasthan was among the early voters today. The focus would be on Mumbai and Begusarai, which are the BJP’s strongholds. Polling has been delayed in two booths at West Bengal. The delay is owing to glitches in the EVMs. Anil Ambani was among the early voters in Mumbai. He cast his vote at the GD Somani school at Cuff Parade. Union Minister and sitting MP from Nawada, Giriraj Singh, cast his vote at polling booth number 33 in Barahiya of Lakhisarai district. Voting begins for the 4th phase of the Lok Sabha elections. 72 constituencies would be polling today. It is also the last phase of the elections in Odisha. There are 210 candidates with pending criminal cases who are contesting the 4th phase of the Lok Sabha elections. There are 306(33%) candidates who have assets worth Rs. 1 crore and more who are contesting the 4th Phase of the Lok Sabha elections. The average asset per candidate contesting in the Lok Sabha Phase 4 election is Rs. 4.53 crores. Valued at Rs 660 crore, Nakul Nath, son of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Kamal Nath is the richest candidate contesting the 4th phase of the Lok Sabha elections. Polling will be held across nine states on Monday. The states to poll in this phase are Uttar Pradesh (13) , Madhya Pradesh (5) , Bihar, Rajasthan (13) and Jharkhand (3). Polling will also be held in 17 seats in Maharashtra, 8 in West Bengal and 6 in Odisha. In the 2014 elections, the BJP had won 45 of these 71 seats. The party had won 12 out of 13 in UP, all 13 in Rajasthan, 6 in MP, 3 in Bihar, 3 in Jharkhand, 8 in Maharashtra and one in West Bengal. 13 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will go to polls. The seats that would poll on May Apr 29 are Etawah, Farrukhabad, Hamripur, Akbarpur, Jhansi, Jalaun, Kanpur, Kannauj, Kheri, Unnao, Misrikh and Shahjahanpur. In 2014, the BJP won 12 out of the 13 seats. The seat at Kannauj was won by Dimple Yadav. That year the BJP’s seat share was at 45 per cent while the SP and BSP managed 22 and 20 per cent respectively. There are 67 assembly segments which fall under the 13 Lok Sabha constituencies which is polling on April 29. In the 2017 assembly elections, the BJP bagged 60 of these 67 seats, which also included 4 of the 5 in Kannauj. The voter turnout in phase-I was 69.45 per cent, 69.43 per cent in phase-II and 64.66 per cent in phase-III. More than 12.79 crore voters will decide the fortune of 961 candidates. In the first three phases, 302 out of 543 constituencies went to polls. The key contestants are Urmila Matondkar (Congress), Giriraj Singh (BJP), Kanhaiya Kumar (CPI), Subhash Bhamre (BJP), Dimple Yadav (Samajwadi Party), SS Ahluwalia (BJP), Milind Deora (Congress), Babul Supriyo (BJP), Salman Khurshid (Congress), Baijayant Panda (BJP), Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Congress) and Sriprakash Jaiswal (Congress). The states that will go to polls in the fourth phase are Rajasthan (13 seats), Uttar Pradesh (13), West Bengal (8), Madhya Pradesh (6), Odisha (6), Bihar (5), Jharkhand (3), Maharashtra (17) and Jammu and Kashmir (1). Polling for 72 parliamentary constituencies across nine states will commence in just a few hours from now.

