Lok Sabha election 2019 voting Live: First EVM glitch reported in West Bengal

New Delhi, Apr 29: Voting for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections 2019 has begun. Polling commenced at 7 am this morning.
Of the 72 seats where polling will be held, 40 are in the Hindi heartland states of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar Rajasthan and Jharkhand. Polling will be held on 13 seats each in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, 6 in Madhya Pradesh, 5 in Bihar and 3 in Jharkhand. Voting will be cast in 17 seats of Maharashtra, 8 in West Bengal and 6 in Odisha.
Watch this space for all the Live updates for fourth phase polling:
Apr 29, 2019 7:45 AM
8 Parliamentary constituencies are voting in the fourth phase of the elections today. Long queues were found at polling stations in Asansol.
Apr 29, 2019 7:45 AM
Bollywood actress Rekha cast her vote at a polling station in Bandra, Mumbai.
Apr 29, 2019 7:45 AM
The fate of Poonam Mahajan will be decided today. She is contesting the Mumbai North seat and was among the early voters in the constituency. She cast her vote at a polling station in Worli.
Apr 29, 2019 7:36 AM
RBI Governor, Shaktikanta Das was among the early voters in Mumbai. He waited like all others in queue to cast his vote at Peddar Road.
Apr 29, 2019 7:34 AM
Former chief minister of Rajasthan was among the early voters today.
Apr 29, 2019 7:34 AM
The focus would be on Mumbai and Begusarai, which are the BJP’s strongholds.
Apr 29, 2019 7:22 AM
Polling has been delayed in two booths at West Bengal. The delay is owing to glitches in the EVMs.
Apr 29, 2019 7:21 AM
Anil Ambani was among the early voters in Mumbai. He cast his vote at the GD Somani school at Cuff Parade.
Apr 29, 2019 7:20 AM
Union Minister and sitting MP from Nawada, Giriraj Singh, cast his vote at polling booth number 33 in Barahiya of Lakhisarai district.
Apr 29, 2019 7:04 AM
Voting begins for the 4th phase of the Lok Sabha elections. 72 constituencies would be polling today. It is also the last phase of the elections in Odisha.
Apr 29, 2019 6:54 AM
There are 210 candidates with pending criminal cases who are contesting the 4th phase of the Lok Sabha elections.
Apr 29, 2019 6:44 AM
There are 306(33%) candidates who have assets worth Rs. 1 crore and more who are contesting the 4th Phase of the Lok Sabha elections.
Apr 29, 2019 6:35 AM
The average asset per candidate contesting in the Lok Sabha Phase 4 election is Rs. 4.53 crores.
Apr 29, 2019 6:23 AM
Valued at Rs 660 crore, Nakul Nath, son of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Kamal Nath is the richest candidate contesting the 4th phase of the Lok Sabha elections.
Apr 29, 2019 6:13 AM
Polling will be held across nine states on Monday. The states to poll in this phase are Uttar Pradesh (13) , Madhya Pradesh (5) , Bihar, Rajasthan (13) and Jharkhand (3). Polling will also be held in 17 seats in Maharashtra, 8 in West Bengal and 6 in Odisha.
Apr 29, 2019 6:03 AM
In the 2014 elections, the BJP had won 45 of these 71 seats. The party had won 12 out of 13 in UP, all 13 in Rajasthan, 6 in MP, 3 in Bihar, 3 in Jharkhand, 8 in Maharashtra and one in West Bengal.
Apr 29, 2019 5:53 AM
13 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will go to polls. The seats that would poll on May Apr 29 are Etawah, Farrukhabad, Hamripur, Akbarpur, Jhansi, Jalaun, Kanpur, Kannauj, Kheri, Unnao, Misrikh and Shahjahanpur.
Apr 29, 2019 5:44 AM
In 2014, the BJP won 12 out of the 13 seats. The seat at Kannauj was won by Dimple Yadav. That year the BJP’s seat share was at 45 per cent while the SP and BSP managed 22 and 20 per cent respectively.
Apr 29, 2019 5:33 AM
There are 67 assembly segments which fall under the 13 Lok Sabha constituencies which is polling on April 29. In the 2017 assembly elections, the BJP bagged 60 of these 67 seats, which also included 4 of the 5 in Kannauj.
Apr 29, 2019 12:53 AM
The voter turnout in phase-I was 69.45 per cent, 69.43 per cent in phase-II and 64.66 per cent in phase-III.
Apr 29, 2019 12:52 AM
More than 12.79 crore voters will decide the fortune of 961 candidates. In the first three phases, 302 out of 543 constituencies went to polls.
Apr 29, 2019 12:52 AM
The key contestants are Urmila Matondkar (Congress), Giriraj Singh (BJP), Kanhaiya Kumar (CPI), Subhash Bhamre (BJP), Dimple Yadav (Samajwadi Party), SS Ahluwalia (BJP), Milind Deora (Congress), Babul Supriyo (BJP), Salman Khurshid (Congress), Baijayant Panda (BJP), Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Congress) and Sriprakash Jaiswal (Congress).
Apr 29, 2019 12:52 AM
The states that will go to polls in the fourth phase are Rajasthan (13 seats), Uttar Pradesh (13), West Bengal (8), Madhya Pradesh (6), Odisha (6), Bihar (5), Jharkhand (3), Maharashtra (17) and Jammu and Kashmir (1).
Apr 29, 2019 12:52 AM
Polling for 72 parliamentary constituencies across nine states will commence in just a few hours from now.
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more