    Lok Sabha election 2019 voting Live: Battle of ballots across 71 seats today

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 29: Voting for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections 2019 will be held across 71 parliamentary constituencies spread across nine states today.

    Of the 71 seats where polling will be held, 40 are in the Hindi heartland states of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar Rajasthan and Jharkhand. Polling will be held on 13 seats each in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, 6 in Madhya Pradesh, 5 in Bihar and 3 in Jharkhand. Voting will be cast in 17 seats of Maharashtra, 8 in West Bengal and 6 in Odisha.

    A polling official counts boxes containing Electronic Voting Machines ahead of polls.
    The prominent candidates in the fray include Union Ministers Giriraj Singh, S.S. Ahluwalia, Babul Supriyo, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, P.P Chaudhary, Dr. Subhash Bhamre and Sudershan Bhagat, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav, film actor Urmila Matondkar, BJP Bihar unit chief Nityanand Roy, RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha and former JNU student leader Kanhaiya Kumar.

    The BJP has an uphill task to defend 45 seats of these 71 seats that it had won in 2014. BJP won all 13 in Rajasthan, 12 of 13 in UP, 5 of six in Madhya Pradesh, 3 of five in Bihar, all three in Jharkhand, eight of 17 in Maharashtra and one of the eight in West Bengal.

    Polling will also be held for the remaining 42 assembly seats in Odisha, besides, by-election to Chhindwara assembly seat in Madhya Pradesh, Nighasan in Uttar Pradesh, and Krishnaganj in West Bengal.

    In Maharashtra, the 17 constituencies going to polls are all the six seats from Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan, Bhiwandi, Nashik, Palghar, Maval, Shirdi, Ratnagiri & Sindhudurg, Shirur, Dindori and Nandurbar.

    In Bihar, polling will take place in Darbhanga, Ujjiarpur, Samastipur, Begusarai and Munger.

    In Jammu and Kashmir, over 3.45 lakh voters are going to exercise their franchise in Kulgam district. The district is spread over four assembly segments comprising Noorabad, Kulgam, Hom Shali Bugh and Devsar. Prominent candidates include PDP President Mehbooba Mufti, State Congress President G A Mir and Hasnain Masoodi of National Conference.

    Voting will begin at 7 am and end at 5 pm.

    The Lok Sabha polls are being held in seven-phases for 543 seats on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19, and counting will be on May 23.

    Watch this space for all the Live updates for fourth phase polling:

    Apr 29, 2019 12:53 AM

    The voter turnout in phase-I was 69.45 per cent, 69.43 per cent in phase-II and 64.66 per cent in phase-III.

    Apr 29, 2019 12:52 AM

    More than 12.79 crore voters will decide the fortune of 961 candidates. In the first three phases, 302 out of 543 constituencies went to polls.

    Apr 29, 2019 12:52 AM

    The key contestants are Urmila Matondkar (Congress), Giriraj Singh (BJP), Kanhaiya Kumar (CPI), Subhash Bhamre (BJP), Dimple Yadav (Samajwadi Party), SS Ahluwalia (BJP), Milind Deora (Congress), Babul Supriyo (BJP), Salman Khurshid (Congress), Baijayant Panda (BJP), Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Congress) and Sriprakash Jaiswal (Congress).

    Apr 29, 2019 12:52 AM

    The states that will go to polls in the fourth phase are Rajasthan (13 seats), Uttar Pradesh (13), West Bengal (8), Madhya Pradesh (6), Odisha (6), Bihar (5), Jharkhand (3), Maharashtra (17) and Jammu and Kashmir (1).

    Apr 29, 2019 12:52 AM

    Polling for 72 parliamentary constituencies across nine states will commence in just a few hours from now.

