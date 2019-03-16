  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Lok Sabha Polls 2019 UPDATES: BJP's CEC meets for the third time to finalise list of candidates

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 21: The Bharatiya Janata Party's central election committee met for the third time to finalise its candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, but stopped short of announcing their names.

    Amit shah

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a blistering attack on the opposition during his interaction with the security guards across the country. PM Modi said that the opposition parties deriding the watchmen of the country was 'unfortunate'.

    Meanwhile, the opposition Mahagatbandhan in Bihar, which was to announce its seat-sharing formula on Sunday, hit a roadblock with Congress staying adamant on its demand for 11 seats. The RJD has been asking the Congress to contest in nine seats instead of 11, suggesting that Congress might not pose a serious challenge to the NDA. RJD's Tejashwi Yadav today said that the 'Mahagatbandhan' would announce seat sharing after Holi.

    Stay tuned for the Lok Sabha elections 2019 UPDATES:

    Mar 21, 2019 1:02 AM

    Air Intelligence Unit intercepted a passenger coming from Assam, with Rs 10.50 Lakh cash,at IGI Airport on 20 March. This is the first case of interception after Income Tax department setup pan India control room, after the announcement of election dates.

    Mar 21, 2019 1:02 AM

    The BJP CEC which met for the third time to finalise candidates for Lok Sabha polls stopped short of announcing their names.

    Read More

    More RAHUL GANDHI News

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi lok sabha elections 2019 bjp congress narendra modi

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue