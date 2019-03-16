Lok Sabha Polls 2019 UPDATES: BJP's CEC meets for the third time to finalise list of candidates

New Delhi, Mar 21: The Bharatiya Janata Party's central election committee met for the third time to finalise its candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, but stopped short of announcing their names.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a blistering attack on the opposition during his interaction with the security guards across the country. PM Modi said that the opposition parties deriding the watchmen of the country was 'unfortunate'.

Meanwhile, the opposition Mahagatbandhan in Bihar, which was to announce its seat-sharing formula on Sunday, hit a roadblock with Congress staying adamant on its demand for 11 seats. The RJD has been asking the Congress to contest in nine seats instead of 11, suggesting that Congress might not pose a serious challenge to the NDA. RJD's Tejashwi Yadav today said that the 'Mahagatbandhan' would announce seat sharing after Holi.

Air Intelligence Unit intercepted a passenger coming from Assam, with Rs 10.50 Lakh cash,at IGI Airport on 20 March. This is the first case of interception after Income Tax department setup pan India control room, after the announcement of election dates.