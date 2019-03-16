Lok Sabha Election 2019 UPDATES: BJP's CEC meeting underway, next meet likely on Mar 18

New Delhi, Mar 16: As the Lok Sabha election 2019 battle heats up, political parties have mounted a strong campaign with all top leaders heading to various states to address rallies. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 'Mai Bhi Chowkidar' campaign and sounded the poll bugle, Congress president Rahul Gandhi addressed public meetings in Dehradun.

The BJP may announce its first list of Maharashtra candidates on Saturday (March 16). Around 18 candidates will be announced in the first list and will contest 25 seats this time, one less than the last general election.

While in Tamil Nadu, DMK's ally, the MDMK announced the candidature of former MP, A Ganeshamurthi, from Erode constituency for the April 18 Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu. OneIndia brings you all the latest updates related to the General Elections 2019 through our live blog.

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at BJP headquarters for the party's Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting; received by BJP President Amit Shah pic.twitter.com/xn7rk5GGgR — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2019 PM Modi arrives for CEC meeting Next BJP Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting to be held on 18th March, reports ANI while quoting source. BJP Central Election Committee (CEC) to discuss candidates for Bihar, Uttarakhand, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Jammu & Kashmir, and Andaman & Nicobar islands, in its meeting today, reported ANI, quoting sources. Delhi: Union Ministers Sushma Swaraj, Kiren Rijiju, and former MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan arrive at BJP headquarters for the party's Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting. pic.twitter.com/GZFhMF386q — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2019 BJP's CEC meeting: Nephew of Odisha BJP President Basant Kumar Panda,Harish Chandra Panda, joins Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in presence of Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. Communist Party of India (Marxist) releases first list of seats for the #LokSabhaElections2019. pic.twitter.com/0PrbhOR0c5 — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2019 CPI-M releases list for Lok Sabha elections 2019: Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Jayant Chaudhary reaches Bahujan Samajwadi Party chief Mayawati's residence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spent Rs 3044 crore on advertisements, claims Mayawati. "The Modi tsunami has awakened the country. I feel there will be no election in 2024... this is the only election and we are fighting it in the name of the country with full honesty," Maharaj said during a party programme. Congress President Rahul Gandhi outside the residence of CRPF ASI Mohan Lal who lost his life in terrorist attack on CRPF convoy in Pulwama on February 14. The BJP's "Main Bhi Chowkidar" campaign became Twitter's top worldwide trend today, hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched it this morning. "The Congress has made her (Priyanka) its general secretary (in-charge of eastern UP) this time. It is an internal matter of that party. Earlier too she had campaigned for the Congress. This time also it will make no difference (to the BJP)," said Adityanath. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's entry into politics will make "no difference" to the BJP's Lok Sabha poll prospects in the state and dismissed the SP-BSP alliance as "false alarm". Shiv Sena has declared that its Goa state unit chief Jitesh Kamat will contest the elections from North Goa while vice president of the state unit, Rakhi Prabhudesai Naik will fight from South Goa. Congress President Rahul Gandhi meets the family of Major Chitresh Singh Bisht at the latter's residence in Dehradun. Major Chitresh Singh Bisht lost his life on 16 Feb while defusing an IED which was planted by terrorists across the LoC in Rajouri district, J&K. Congress president in his speech in Dehradun raises the issues surrounding the Rafale deal including raking up the infighting between CBI top bosses. Rahul added that the PM was unable to speak in Parliament when he asked him about Rafale deal and had no guts to make eye contact. Mocking Anil Ambani, Rahul Gandhi says, "if you give him a paper, he will not be able to make even a paper plane. The HAL which made fighter jets and the MiG which shot the Pakistan jet is maintained by HAL." He asks people what does Anil Ambani have that PM Modi gave him a contract for making Rafale worth Rs 30,000 crore? Khanduri gave his life to national security, armed forces and asked a question on national security in the committee. He asked why isn't the government helping the armed forces the way it should be, he was removed from the committee by Narendra Modi. Rahul Gandhi calls up Manish Khanduri, son of former CM and BJP leader BC Khanduri and says that his father BC Khanduri was chairman of the defence committee of Parliament. Targetting PM Modi, Rahul said that while I cancelled all my engagements, PM Modi was busy filming in Jim Corbett Park. Remembering CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama attack, Rahul said that I will meet the families of the men in the state. Rahul Gandhi thanked the youth of Uttarakhand for serving in the armed forces and the paramilitary forces of the country. Rahul Gandhi is addressing a public rally in Dehradun. Bhupendra Yadav, Sushil Modi and Bihar BJP president Nityanand Rai are meeting party president Amit Shah to decide on BJP candidates from the state. According to the seat-sharing formula decided by the NDA, BJP and JD (U) will contest 17 seats each, while the remaining six seats will go to the Ram Vilas Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). Just hours after PM Narendra Modi launched his latest campaign with the hashtag #MainBhiChowkidar , the Congress hit back with hashtags #IndiaBewakoofNahiHai and #SuitBootKaChowkidar BJP MP Shyama Charan Gupta joins Samajwadi Party. He will be contesting Lok Sabha Elections 2019 from Banda constituency. Andhra Pradesh Cheif Minister Chandrababu Naidu will start his campaign today for 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. Dehradun, Uttarakhand: Manish Khanduri, the son of former Uttarakhand CM and BJP leader Maj Gen (Retd) BC Khanduri, joins Congress party. pic.twitter.com/i6ysu6IWq9 — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2019 Manish Khanduri, the son of former Uttarakhand CM and BJP leader Maj Gen (Retd) BC Khanduri, joins Congress party. Uttarakhand: Manish Khanduri (extreme left in the picture), the son of former Uttarakhand CM and BJP leader Maj Gen (Retd) BC Khanduri, is present at the public rally of Congress in Dehradun. pic.twitter.com/uH8BNzlrps — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2019 Manish Khanduri, the son of former Uttarakhand CM and BJP leader Maj Gen (Retd) BC Khanduri, is present at the public rally of Congress in Dehradun. In a jolt to the BJP in Assam, its sitting MP from Tezpur Ram Prasad Sarmah Saturday announced that he quit the saffron fold and alleged neglect of old workers by "new intruders in the party". Ganeshamurthi is a two-time MP, who had represented Palani in the 12th Lok Sabha (1998) and Erode during the 2009-14 period. DMK's ally MDMK has announced the candidature of former MP A Ganeshamurthi from the Erode constituency for the April 18 Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu. Prakash Chandra Behera, Congress MLA fromSalepur (Cuttack district of Odisha), has resigned from the primary membership of Congress party. BJP's Mukul Roy, once the number two in the Trinamool Congress, has started inducting "disgruntled" leaders from his former party, including elected representatives, into the saffron party's fold. With several TMC leaders making a beeline to the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections and a growing dissatisfaction over selection of candidates, discontent seems to be brewing in Mamata Banerjee's party. JD(S) General Secretary Danish Ali, who until recently was involved in alliance negotiations with Congress and JD(S), joins Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). I am proud to join #MainBhiChowkidar movement. As a citizen who loves India, I shall do my best to defeat corruption, dirt, poverty & terrorism and help create a New India which is strong, secure & prosperous. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) March 16, 2019 Union minister Smriti Irani tweets in support of the campaign.