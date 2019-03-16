Lok Sabha Polls 2019 LIVE: Priyanka to meet kin of Pulwama martyrs

New Delhi, Mar 20: The opposition Mahagatbandhan in Bihar, which was to announce its seat-sharing formula on Sunday, had hit a roadblock with Congress staying adamant on its demand for 11 seats.

The RJD has been asking the Congress to contest in nine seats instead of 11, suggesting that Congress might not pose a serious challenge to the NDA. However, they are likely to announce their final distribution of seats today.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance has already announced its seat sharing arrangement, according to which Janata Dal-United (JD-U) and will contest 17 seats each and the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), led by Ram Vilas Paswan, six seats.

On the other news front, Congress's east UP in-charge Priyanka Gandhi will conclude her three-day Ganga Yatra in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. The grand old party also released its sixth list of nine candidates, seven from Maharashtra and two from Kerala, for the Lok Sabha elections. With this, the party has so far released names of 146 candidates for the polls starting April 11.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has reportedly dropped the plan of celebrating Holi at the party office in Varanasi. Instead of celebrating Holi with Congress workers, Priyanka Gandhi will meet the kin of martyred CRPF personnel in the Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. She is undertaking a three-day boat ride from Prayagraj in the Ganga. She will conclude her 'Ganga Yatra' today in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi. ‘विकास’ पूछ रहा है... सत्ताधारी दल अपने अधिकांश सांसदों को फिर से टिकट क्यों नहीं दे रहा है? इसका मतलब उन्होंने मान ही लिया है कि वो फ़ेल हो चुके हैं. ये फ़ार्मूला टीम पर ही नहीं कप्तान पर भी लागू होना चाहिए.#VikasPoochhRahaHai#MahaParivartan pic.twitter.com/E7dm9YYIzq — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) March 20, 2019 Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has targetted the BJP on Twitter over the party's recent decision to drop its all sitting MPs from Chhattisgarh in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Questioning the decision, Akhilesh Yadav said it indicated that the BJP has already conceded defeat and the formula must apply on the team captain as well. Deadlock continues over the NC-Congress alliance talks in Jammu and Kashmir. The NC Parliamentary board has decided to field candidates on all six Lok Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir. NC patron Farooq Abdullah will take the final call on the alliance. Battle for Mandya, Karnataka, getting personal: KR Pet MLA Narayana Gowda threatens Sandalwood stars for supporting Sumalatha in Mandya, says "If actors campaign for Sumalatha, then JD(S) will start an inquiry into their properties." Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on on PM Modi's "The biggest casualty of dynastic politics are institutions": BJP has systematically attacked every institution in last 5 years including the media. PM should stop thinking people are fools and understand that they see through this. Telangana: Unique farmer protest against CM KCR’s daughter. Around 1000 farmers to file nominations in Kavitha's constituency Nizamabad. Thomas Sangma, National General Secretary, National People's Party (NPP): I'm delighted to welcome 8 sitting Minister and MLAs to our party. National People's Party will not form alliance with anyone. BJP's ideology is not right. It is not a secular party. Tariq Anwar, Congress on PM Modi's tweet, says, "Narendra Modi Ji is saying this as he does not come from a dynasty. How can one who who does not come from a dynasty say this? Tell me one profession where dynasty is not encouraged." Left has announced candidates for 38 out of the 42 seats in West Bengal and has kept the 4 seats won by Congress vacant. Independent candidate Sumalatha to hold a roadshow till DC's office where she will file her nomination. Several Sandalwood stars including Darshan, Yash, Doddanna, Rockline Venkatesh to accompany Sumalatha. Sumalatha Ambareesh to file her nomination for LokSabha polls from Mandya constituency as an Independent candidate today. Bihar grand alliance may announce seat pact today The prime minister is also scheduled to interact with people, who have pledged their support to the 'Main bhi chowkidar' (I also am a watchman) campaign, from 500 places in the country on March 31. Party's media head and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni said Modi will share the "colours of Holi" with watchmen across the country in the address on Wednesday. On the eve of Holi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address over 25 lakh watchmen through audio bridge medium as he steps up his 'Main bhi chowkidar' campaign in the run up to the Lok Sabha polls. Discussions were held on all 28 seats in Karnataka. They have taken feedback from us, we've told them the situation in all constituencies. Decision is left with the Parliamentary Board, says Jagadish Shettar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves from BJP headquarters after the party's Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting concluded. Delhi: Former Telangana minister and Congress leader DK Aruna joins BJP in the presence of party president Amit Shah. Union Minister JP Nadda, BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav and other leaders also present, pic.twitter.com/BADl7Jn6Zx — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2019 Former Telangana minister and Congress leader DK Aruna joins BJP in the presence of party president Amit Shah. With this, the party has so far released names of 146 candidates for the polls starting 11 April. The Congress late Tuesday night released its sixth list of nine candidates, seven from Maharashtra and two from Kerala, for the Lok Sabha elections.