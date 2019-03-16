Lok Sabha Polls 2019 LIVE: Modi chants resonate as Priyanka visits Vindhyavasini Devi temple

New Delhi, Mar 19: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on her second day of campaigning in East Uttar Pradesh, will arrive in Mirzapur-Bhadohi border at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. She will then travel to Vindhyachal temple by road to offer her prayers. Once the rituals are performed, she leave for Kantit Sharif Mazar at 11:30 a.m.

Meanwhile, Congress Delhi Chief Sheila Dikshit wrote to AICC President Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi on AAP alliance. Dikshit seeks clarity on an alliance with AAP.

In another political development from Andhra Pradesh, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) released its first list of party candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. The list of 25 candidates include former Union Minister P Ashok Gajapathi Raju and Guntur MP Jayadev Galla, who had moved the no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government.

Also, actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party (JSP) has released the third list of candidates for 13 Assembly and 1 Lok Sabha seat in Andhra Pradesh.

Stay tuned for the Lok Sabha elections 2019 UPDATES:

BJP is a fascist and anti-democratic party, they want to disrupt all other party rallies, says KPCC Chief Dinesh Gundu Rao on Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi's rallies being disrupted with Modi chant. #WATCH 'Modi, Modi' chants heard in Mirzapur's Vindhyavasini Devi temple premises where Congress General Secretary UP-East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was visiting today. pic.twitter.com/DXCOnCJc4p — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 19, 2019 'Modi, Modi' chants resonate in Vindhyavasini Devi temple premises where Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was visiting today. Modi mocks the idea of mahagatbandhan but they themselves are running coalition governments in many states. We will answer BJP by winning this election. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi says his party will restore the special category status to Arunachal Pradesh and other states in the northeast if elected to power. "We have decided, as soon as we form the government in 2019 we will remove the Gabbar Singh Tax and give you the GST," Rahul Gandhi says in Itanagar. “Prime Minister on 30th March, will interact through video conference with people who have pledged their support to 'Main bhi Chowkidaar' movement, from 500 locations in the country. Some people are saying that chowkidar is for the rich not for the poor but will someone tell them that only those born in privilege and power will go against this campaign,” says Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who in Itanagar, lashed out at PM Modi by highlighting yet again that the PM was allegedly busy with a photo shoot when the CRPF personnel were attacked in Pulwama on February 14. He said, "Pulwama mein attack hua, maine apne program cancel kiye, bomb phatne ke ekdum baad, Narendra Modi, Corbett Park mein, apni picture bana rahe the. Wahan Pulwama main log shaheed hue, aur PM, 3.5 ghante baad, make up laga ke, baal bana ke pose kar rahe the. (When Pulwama attack took place, I cancelled all my programs. (But) when bomb exploded, PM was busy in Corbett Park with photo shoot. In Pulwama our personnel were martyred, but PM was busy with make up and posing for camera)." Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) releases list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Chaudhary Ajit Singh to contest from Muzaffarnagar, Jayant Chaudhary from Baghpat and Narendra Singh from Mathura. RLD is in alliance with BSP and SP in Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/YDvUYqtPEu — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 19, 2019 RLD releases list of 3 candidates: Complaint lodged against BJP MP from Asansol, Babul Supriyo, for allegedly making derogatory comments against TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in his election song, say reports. The complaint was made by by Paschim Bardhaman Student’s Library Coordination Committee. After BJP launch 'Mai Bhi Chowkidar' campaign, PM Modi & others added the prefix 'Chowkidar' to their Twitter handles. So now Narendra Modi is Chowkidar & no more a 'Chaiwala' which he was at the time of last LS election. What a change India is witnessing under BJP rule. Bravo! — Mayawati (@Mayawati) March 19, 2019 BSP chief Mayawati tweets: Jana Sena Party (JSP) Chief, Pawan Kalyan will contest from two seats – Bhimavaram and Gajuwaka – in the upcoming Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections. Cabinet Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the people who joined the BJP'S 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' campaign via video conference on March 31. The PM will interact with the people from 500 different locations and he will interact from a location in the field and not from Delhi. In a personal attack, BJP MLA Surendra Narayan Singh shamed Mayawati for "trying to look young by dying her hair" even at 60 years of age. , Haryana Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday targeted the Congress, saying that its workers should ass 'Pappu' to their names. Vij tweeted, "We have added 'Chowkidar' to our names and you have a problem with that. You should also prefix 'Pappu' to your names and we will have no objection." Delhi Congress Chief Sheila Dikshit has called for a meeting of three state working presidents Devender Yadav, Haroon Yusuf and Rajesh Lilothia, at her residence. The ADMK's manifesto stated that efforts will be made to bring the subject of education to the state list from the Union List; Tamil Nadu to be excluded from NEET, statehood for Puducherry; release of 7 convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. A complaint has been filed against Union Minister Babul Supriyo for his "derogatory" comments on the Trinamool Congress (TMC). The TMC, in its complaint, said that the BJP's poll song for West Bengal has damaged the reputation of the TMC. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra offers prayers at Sita Samahit Sthal in Bhadohi. Mocking the BJP's recurrent argument against the Congress, Priyanka Gandhi said, "The argument that 'What did they do in 70 years?' also has an expiry date. Now they (BJP) should tell what they have done in their five years when they are in power." The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party has released its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. In its manifesto, the DMK stated that efforts will be taken to release all the seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi case. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who completed two years in office brought back the issue of Hindu exodus. The Chief Minister claimed that during SP-BSP rule several hindus had to flee from Kairana, Muzzafarnagar and West UP, however, it was checked under his reign. "In the last 24 months of our rule we have brought the confidence back. People have returned back to Kairana and Shamli," said Yogi Adityanath, adding that investment in Uttar Pradesh has also increased during his regime. The Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) will hold a joint press conference today at 12.30pm at the Lalith Ashoka Hotel in Bengaluru. As many as seven Congress MLAs defect to TRS in Telangana, which is led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, on Tuesday. The Congress has demanded President's rule in the state. My best wshs @sumalathaA akka.

U have witnessed mama from the closest quarters. I'm sure his strength n support Wil come to u through the same people, whom u wanna serve. Mch luv n wshs akka.

🤗🤗. — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) March 18, 2019 Sandalwood actor Sudeep wishes luck to Sumalatha Ambareesh, Independent candidate from Mandya Lok Sabha seat. Former BJP MLA Suresh Gowda takes a dig JD(S) supremo HD DeveGowda, says HD Deve Gowda will lose if he contests from Tumakuru. JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda is reportedly upset with Bengaluru North Congress leaders for expressing their unhappiness with JD(S), says this attitude against JD(S) will harm the coalition government. PC Chacko,Congress on party leaders wrote to Rahul Gandhi over alliance with AAP: As far as I know there are senior leaders in Delhi who think that defeating BJP is party's immediate responsibility;for it we should form alliance with AAP,that's the thinking of majority of leaders JD(S) supremo HD DeveGowda likely to contest Lok Sabha elections from Tumakuru constituency. JD(S) likely to make announcement of HDD's candidature in a couple of days. Election Commission to meet social media representatives today to discuss various social media content, especially after Model Code of Conduct came into force ahead of LokSabha Elections 2019. Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu in Ongole (18.3.2019: K Chandrashekar Rao is doing criminal politics. He is grabbing the MLAs of Congress and TDP. Bihari dacoit Prasant Kishore has removed lakhs of votes in Andhra Pradesh. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on her second day of campaigning in East Uttar Pradesh, will arrive in Mirzapur-Bhadohi border at 10:30 a.m. today. She will then travel to Vindhyachal temple by road to offer her prayers. Once the rituals are performed, she leave for Kantit Sharif Mazar at 11:30 a.m. According to reports, Congress Delhi Chief Sheila Dikshit writes to AICC President Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi on AAP alliance. Dikshit seeks clarity on an alliance with AAP. Jana Sena Party (JSP) has released the third list of candidates for 13 Assembly and 1 Lok Sabha seat in Andhra Pradesh. Dy CM D Sharma on Priyanka Gandhi Vadra: Had it been old times,they would've been called a 'Rajgharana'. They come during elections, have picnic, go back&return after 5 yrs. 'Boat yatra' is only for votes. Inki boat yatra mein khot pehle hi inke sehyogiyon ne darsha diya. The party has also released list of 25 candidates for the upcoming LokSabha Elections2019 . Ashok Gajapathi Raju to contest from Vizianagaram, Kesineni Srinivas from Vijayawada, Galla Jayadev from Guntur and N Sivaprasad from Chittoor. Andhra Pradesh: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) releases third list of 36 candidates for the upcoming elections to the state legislative assembly. The polling will be held on 11 April. Delhi's Chief Electoral Office Ranbir Singh: 90,937 posters, hoardings and banners have been removed from across Delhi. 235 FIRs registered under Excise Act,242 people arrested for violation of the Act. 4 FIRs registered against political parties. 82 unlicensed weapons seized.(18.03) Arch-rivals - the ruling AIADMK and the opposition DMK will face off in eight seats in Tamil Nadu in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Congress released its fifth list of 56 candidates for Lok Sabha elections late Monday night. Former President Pranab Mukherjee’s son Abhijit Mukherjee will contest from Jangirpur, West Bengal and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary from Berhampore.