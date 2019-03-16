Lok Sabha Election 2019 UPDATES: BJP holds crucial CEC meet; Cong forges alliance with AD faction

New Delhi, Mar 17: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Saturday, held its Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah, to chalk out strategy for 2019 Lok Sabha elections and discuss the list of candidates. The speculation was that the BJP would release the first list of its candidates on Saturday, it did not happen.

Meanwhile, The Congress on Saturday finalised the seat-sharing agreement with the Apna Dal led by Krishna Patel and allocated it two Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh. The Apna Dal will contest from two parliamentary constituencies -- Pilibhit and Gonda, the Congress announced.

As the Lok Sabha election 2019 battle heats up, political parties have mounted a strong campaign with all top leaders heading to various states to address rallies. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 'Mai Bhi Chowkidar' campaign and sounded the poll bugle, Congress president Rahul Gandhi addressed public meetings in Dehradun.

While in Tamil Nadu, DMK's ally, the MDMK announced the candidature of former MP, A Ganeshamurthi, from Erode constituency for the April 18 Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu. OneIndia brings you all the latest updates related to the General Elections 2019 through our live blog.

Dogra Swabhimaan Sangathan (DSS) founder Choudhary Lal Singh on Saturday accepted a proposal of his party to contest both the Lok Sabha seats from Jammu region. "Singh accepted the proposal (to fight the elections from both Jammu and Udhampur parliamentary constituencies) at a high-level meeting of the party leaders here," a spokesperson of the DSS said. He said the DSS decided to contest both the seats of the Jammu province and the leadership was unanimous to field Singh from both the seats. Singh, a former BJP leader, launched the DSS on July 22 last year to mark 100 days of his campaign in support of the demand for a CBI probe into the Kathua rape and murder case The Congress on Saturday finalised the seat-sharing agreement with the Apna Dal led by Krishna Patel and allocated it two Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh. The Apna Dal will contest from two parliamentary constituencies, Gonda and Pilibhit, the party said. The Congress had earlier announced the seats as Pilibhit and Basti. Pankaj Niranjan Singh Chandel, the son-in-law of Patel, joined the Congress in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi and general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Jyotiraditya Scindia. Patel was also present there. Krishna Patel's daughter and Union minister Anupriya Patel, who leads the Apna Dal (Sonelal), has tied up with the BJP on Friday. Shashi Tharoor will contest from Thiruvananthapuram constituency (Kerala) and former Arunachal Pradesh CM, Nabam Tuki will contest from Arunachal West constituency. Congress releases fourth list of 27 candidates (12 Kerala, 7 Uttar Pradesh, 5 Chhattisgarh, 2 Arunachal Pradesh and 1 Andaman & Nicobar islands) for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. pic.twitter.com/E47vi4a8mt — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2019 The Congress on Saturday released fourth list of 27 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019. The fourth list has some prominent names like Shashi Tharoor and Nabam Tuki. The fourth list released by the Congress has names of candidates for twelve Lok Sabha seats in Kerala, seven in Uttar Pradesh, five in Chhattisgarh, two in Arunachal Pradesh and one in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.