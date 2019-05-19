Lok Sabha election 2019: Rahul hails women for playing key role

By PTI

New Delhi, May 19: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday hailed women for playing a key role in the general elections and said the voices of "mothers and sisters" must be heard.

His remarks came as polling began for the final phase of the polls in 59 seats to decide the fate of 918 candidates including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is seeking to retain the Varanasi seat in Uttar Pradesh.

"Today is the 7th and last phase of polling. Our mothers and sisters have played a key role in these elections, not just as candidates, but also as committed voters whose voices must be heard. I salute them all," Gandhi said.

Earlier, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted: "Do vote in the last phase of the general elections to make the country liberal and progressive."

"One vote, will make the future of the youth empowered. One vote, will take the farmers towards loan waiver. One vote, will take small traders towards profit. One vote, will get the deprived 'Nyay' (justice)," he said.

