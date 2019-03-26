  • search
    Lok Sabha Election 2019: PM Modi, Amit Shah set to hit campaign train from Thursday

    New Delhi, Mar 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party Chief Amit Shah are set to hit the campaign train between last week of March and mid-May, for the upcoming parliamentary elections.

    The duo will be addressing around 125 and 150 rallies in Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand and Western Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah

    In Meerut, the BJP is aiming at garnering public support for the saffron party in eight seats across western Uttar Pradesh that will go to the polls in the first phase of the elections on April 11.

    BJP chief Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have been making rounds to stir up supporters. On Monday, Adityanath visited a temple in Mathura along with local lawmaker Hema Malini after which she filed her nomination papers.

    The BJP is expected to face a tough challenge from the Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance (SP-BSP) this time around despite party's gains in the previous Lok Sabha elections and the state assembly polls that followed it.

    PM Modi will also address an electoral event in Uttarakhand's Rudrapur on Thursday.

    On Friday too, PM Modi will have a packed schedule with three rallies in Odisha's Koraput, Telangana's Mahboob Nagar and Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool.

    The Prime Minister will then visit Jammu and Kashmir for a rally in Akhnoor the same day. Security arrangements in the town are being enhanced in view of his visit.

    Modi is BJP's most popular campaigner, and the party won the 2014 parliamentary election following a campaign centred on him.

    Read more about:

